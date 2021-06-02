 Skip to content
 
On this day in history, in 1865, the American Civil War ended. And everyone lived happily ever after
42
42 Comments
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cache.boston.comView Full Size

First thing that came to mind.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's still confederates that need hanging.
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And the carpetbaggers moved in, to steal what they could.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The South will rise again any day now.

Probably just waiting for white Jesus to come back and lead the way.
 
Two16
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

p51d007: And the carpetbaggers moved in, to steal what they could.


You're welcome.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US is more or less in one piece and slavery is illegal (except in prisons).  And 620,000  "Americans"  died far too young.

If you want progress, I wouldn't recommend a war.  But it did fix the big things.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel like a second US civil war is inevitable. Things aren't exactly at the boiling point yet, but bubbles are forming at the bottom of the pot.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And everyone lived happily ever after

The sarcasm from this headline is more than dripping. It's raining sarcasm... hallelujah!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: The US is more or less in one piece and slavery is illegal (except in prisons).  And 620,000  "Americans"  died far too young.

If you want progress, I wouldn't recommend a war.  But it did fix the big things.


$15 minimum wage, banish private health insurance, and bring back the original Animal Crossing sets like rococo & sleek or we burn it all down!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lincoln should have executed every single leader in the south, including military officers and given all plantations to the black folks working on them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: given all plantations to the black folks working on them.


Kind of tried that, but then he went to the theater.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The traitors lost the war but won the reconstruction.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It ended? Someone forgot to tell the South and Republicans.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lincoln should have executed every single leader in the south, including military officers and given all plantations to the black folks working on them.


Everyone holding Major General rank or above gets the noose.  Anyone holding a brigadier rank gets an inquest with the noose as a possible outcome.   Everyone else gets to stack arms and get processed out, kind of like what they actually ended up doing.

The south goes through a period of having their necks stepped on until every last trace of sedition and treason are stamped out.  That period would have ended right around the turn of the century, perhaps lasting until the period just before WWI, and managed as a US holding.   They would have been eligible for statehood again perhaps around 1930 or so.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live in NC, the majority of people here are just like most people anywhere else in the country (lived in 5 states so far).

But every now and then I run into someone who makes me think Sherman's March to the Sea was a good start.

IRT post war southern shenanigans it probably would have helped if Section 2 of the 14th Amendment was enforced.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I feel like a second US civil war is inevitable. Things aren't exactly at the boiling point yet, but bubbles are forming at the bottom of the pot.


The only people I ever hear say this are right-wing nutters who are chomping at the bit for an excuse to go out and shoot up a Pride parade.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lincoln should have let Gen. Sherman finish the job.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You mean the War of Northern Agression?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I feel like a second US civil war is inevitable. Things aren't exactly at the boiling point yet, but bubbles are forming at the bottom of the pot.


I've got 40 years of unspent rage to take out on the first MAGAt that thinks he's gonna have a turkey-shoot killing "libs". Jethro would be in for the worst night of his life, not to mention his last.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Civil War technically ended slavery but you know how when they turn the lights on at the club and a bunch of people just stand around and drink their drinks real slow? Thats Jim Crow.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
starecat.comView Full Size


It is kinda inevitable given Republican behavior, just a question of how long people tolerate that state of affairs. By which point, I'd likely be too old for anything other than skedaddling.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The traitors lost the war but won the reconstruction.


There never should have been reconstruction. The South should have been left in destitution and poverty as punishment for their treason.
 
LL316
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Herr Morgenstern: I feel like a second US civil war is inevitable. Things aren't exactly at the boiling point yet, but bubbles are forming at the bottom of the pot.

The only people I ever hear say this are right-wing nutters who are chomping at the bit for an excuse to go out and shoot up a Pride parade.


Exactly.  And there's 74 million of them, so...
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But what happened in Ford's Theater?

Was President Lincoln ok?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thus solving racism once and for all.

Once and for all!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bowen: lolmao500: given all plantations to the black folks working on them.

Kind of tried that, but then he went to the theater.


They can of course never know for sure, but historians tend to think that, had he lived, Lincoln probably would have indeed joined the Radical Republicans.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/r/shermanposting is a goldmine for this stuff
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Lincoln should have let Gen. Sherman finish the job.


Sherman did finish the job.  The job was to destroy supply lines to Richmond and disable the confederate ability to supply guerrillas.  That march was not the scorched earth rampage southerners like to pretend it was.  It was an open confiscation of pretty much anything that would help the confederacy, and the only way Sherman was going to supply his army.   But no southerners starved as a result.   There was no plague or famine that followed.

The radical thing about it wasn't it's mission, that was pretty straightforward doctrinal warfare.   What was novel  was that he completely disconnected himself from his supply lines to do it.   An army living exclusively off forage was an idea that had been kicking around Grant's head since before Vicksburg, but he was an old quartermaster, so it took some convincing by Sherman to let him do it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Herr Morgenstern: I feel like a second US civil war is inevitable. Things aren't exactly at the boiling point yet, but bubbles are forming at the bottom of the pot.

I've got 40 years of unspent rage to take out on the first MAGAt that thinks he's gonna have a turkey-shoot killing "libs". Jethro would be in for the worst night of his life, not to mention his last.


Honestly surprised we haven't seen an assassination already between the thousands of threats, attempted kidnapping/murder of governors, and 1/6. Kinda nutty people are still head-in-the-sandin' it.
 
freakay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A few lapses in security, a bullet goes into Lincoln, and here we are.

The end of the war should have resolved a lot of the problems that we face, but even in defeat the Confederacy still had adherents who would never let it go, regardless of their own defeat.  The South lost the war, but retained the ideological basis that led to the war, and defeating ideology is near impossible unless it is in the best interest of the individual to deny the ideology...and even then, people are so stupid they will believe things that are clearly against their self interest in favor of things that they THINK are in their self interest...hence the basis of the word ideology being the same as idea...

AND...why is this all still here?  I blame the CBS turn to hick-comedy in the 60s-70s with Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction, and Green Acres.  All funny in their own ways...but all basically idealizing Southern Hick culture, with no hint of slavery, or oppression of African Americans in the 60s, or anything like that.  It all died away, and then somebody put together the Dukes of Hazzard, and it all became cute again.
 
Binklord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, poor Whitey cant get a break on Fark anymore.  CNN must be a good learning tool...
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freakay: but even in defeat the Confederacy still had adherents who would never let it go, regardless of their own defeat.


The Union should have seized southern property and given it away as incentive to get northern families to re-settle the south.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: It ended? Someone forgot to tell the South and Republicans.


Jefferson Davis was the Secret President for 152 years, until he finally decided to retire and let Trump take over.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wage0048: There never should have been reconstruction. The South should have been left in destitution and poverty as punishment for their treason.


Do you want vengeance or justice?  There's a difference.
Vengeance doesn't usually solve shiat, and a lot of the common, non-slaveholding people down there were Union supporters who just happened to be living in the south.

And if we had done what you said, European powers probably would have come down there and helped them reconstruct anyway.  Europe was buying a lot of cotton from the south, and the war was farking with their economy and cotton supply.

Now imagine a world where you have a Confederate States of America, propped up and reconstructed by 19th century Britain, Germany, Russia, and France when 1912 rolls around.

Your country will always be stronger together.
 
freakay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: freakay: but even in defeat the Confederacy still had adherents who would never let it go, regardless of their own defeat.

The Union should have seized southern property and given it away as incentive to get northern families to re-settle the south.


pretty much.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: But no southerners starved as a result.   There was no plague or famine that followed.


I know. Sad, that didn't happen, huh?

Am I actually saying that the South should have been forced to endure major reprisals for starting the Civil War?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freakay: AND...why is this all still here?  I blame the CBS turn to hick-comedy in the 60s-70s with Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction, and Green Acres.  All funny in their own ways...but all basically idealizing Southern Hick culture, with no hint of slavery, or oppression of African Americans in the 60s, or anything like that.  It all died away, and then somebody put together the Dukes of Hazzard, and it all became cute again.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rural_p​u​rge
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hi. My name is Juneteenth. Have we met?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rent Party: But no southerners starved as a result.   There was no plague or famine that followed.

I know. Sad, that didn't happen, huh?

Am I actually saying that the South should have been forced to endure major reprisals for starting the Civil War?


[Fark user image 850x471]


I'm OK with that.  My plan (hang all Major Generals+) is up there.

The problem isn't the degree of reprisals for starting the war.  The problem is that there were *no* reprisals for starting the war.

Which is odd, because after Corinth, the Union command thinking started to change from "We smash their army a couple of times and they will capitulate" to "Holy shiat, this is a land of true believers, and that is what we have to eradicate."

If you consider Grant was president five years after the end of the war, that there wasn't more effort to that effect surprises me.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Herr Morgenstern: I feel like a second US civil war is inevitable. Things aren't exactly at the boiling point yet, but bubbles are forming at the bottom of the pot.

The only people I ever hear say this are right-wing nutters who are chomping at the bit for an excuse to go out and shoot up a Pride parade.


I'm definitely not one of those, quite the opposite. I don't necessarily take those people seriously, they're a bunch of back yard commandos with a wall of guns and knives and fantasies of "taking back their country" from whatever group Fox News has them worked up over this month. But shiat's getting more and more volatile, and I honestly think it would take a major reworking of the country to fix it. And the government is not going to sit back and let that happen peacefully. I'm not advocating for this, I'm just noticing which way the wind blows. I hope it doesn't happen, but I think it probably will.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

