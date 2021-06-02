 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   World's largest meatpacker blames cyberattack on Russian criminal organization, which at this point could be the FSB, the GRU, or just Vladimir Putin picking up a new hobby   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the right-wingers who love Russia still love them now that they messed with the gasoline supply and the meat supply?

Or is going to take hacking the NASCAR scoring system to make Bubba Wallace champion?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am sure that Putin gets a taste of every criminal enterprise in Russia.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Excellent - we have our new "prices have to go up" scapegoat! Thanks, cyberattackers!
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbour ransomware criminals," Jean-Pierre said.

Translation: We are giant pussies

The next time this happens we should sink something.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If we shut down their vodka or natural gas production, they just might get the hint and knock it off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do the right-wingers who love Russia still love them now that they messed with the gasoline supply and the meat supply?

Or is going to take hacking the NASCAR scoring system to make Bubba Wallace champion?


Oh, they'll just blame Biden, just like they did for Russians creating a gas shortage.
 
Cormee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.


Yeah, why aren't they being hit back with cyber attacks
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cormee: The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.

Yeah, why aren't they being hit back with cyber attacks


No idea.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cormee: The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.

Yeah, why aren't they being hit back with cyber attacks


They're infrastructure is a relic - can't hack what isn't there.
Russia is a trailer park with nukes. And the only things keeping them solvent is oil and cyber crime.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cormee: The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.

Yeah, why aren't they being hit back with cyber attacks

They're infrastructure is a relic - can't hack what isn't there.
Russia is a trailer park with nukes. And the only things keeping them solvent is oil and cyber crime.


Their.
/In before the grammar Nazis
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do the right-wingers who love Russia still love them now that they messed with the gasoline supply and the meat supply?

Or is going to take hacking the NASCAR scoring system to make Bubba Wallace champion?


A lot (most?) of them don't believe the attribution.  Basically instead of understanding we are in an active cyber war with Russia, they think it's just a boogie man.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are republicans making money off the hack
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cormee: The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.

Yeah, why aren't they being hit back with cyber attacks

They're infrastructure is a relic - can't hack what isn't there.
Russia is a trailer park with nukes. And the only things keeping them solvent is oil and cyber crime.


Can't be that bad. Their gaming scene is hardly dead.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ksassets.timeincuk.netView Full Size

Hu huh, Subby said meat packer...


/yeah my inner 13 year old is showing
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Biden and NATO : nuh uh, Russia aint at war with us...

FFS, Russia has been at war with the west since Putin came into office.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just picture Putin sitting at his desk with a Staples button hacked to activate the Russian version of the LOIC.

"Boop, comrade."
 
SMB2811
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IgG4: I am sure that Putin gets a taste of every criminal enterprise in Russia.


Just like Biden does for every US based crime.

Ransomware attacks are not particularly sophisticated and don't require government resources to pull off. Hell, you can purchase ransomware as a service packages for honestly very little.
 
Magnus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.


We're getting The A Team right on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size



We'll need a "flu shot".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Just like Biden does for every US based crime.


Last time I checked, the US wasnt a country run by actual CIA agents* who murdered a ton of people, unlike Russia.

/*offer not valid for Bush Sr and Clinton who were CIA
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was PETA.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vlad announcing he's gone Vegan as only the maniest man can can
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cormee: The more you eat the more you fart: "the world" is gonna have to deal with those motherfarkers sooner or later.

Yeah, why aren't they being hit back with cyber attacks

They're infrastructure is a relic - can't hack what isn't there.
Russia is a trailer park with nukes. And the only things keeping them solvent is oil and cyber crime.


Then you fark with their oil.  Possibly directly if they decided to rely on mechanical systems after a cold-war "cyberattack" by the US.

/legend has it that we leaked plans for oil pipe controls
//they "mostly" worked
///"mostly" long enough to create a huge explosion
/[bonus slashie]  Stuxnet proved the US hasn't ignored our own cyberattacks
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do the right-wingers who love Russia still love them now that they messed with the gasoline supply and the meat supply?


Of course they do. The ransomware attacks weren't launched by Russian criminals, they were the work of the Jews baby-eating Demonrat pedophile cannibals.

This is what conservatives actually believe.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here he is with his camo Lambo...

Feel free to park a few dozen Tomahawks on his head.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any industry the hackers go after will drive up cost.  Why not go after hedge fund companies or Robinhood for restricting trades.  Hack into WalMart and make everything $1.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SMB2811: IgG4: I am sure that Putin gets a taste of every criminal enterprise in Russia.

Just like Biden does for every US based crime.

Ransomware attacks are not particularly sophisticated and don't require government resources to pull off. Hell, you can purchase ransomware as a service packages for honestly very little.


Technical sophistication is not the issue; the structure of the Russian mafia-government nexus is.

Anyone in Russia who makes a stack of money without giving the oligarchs their cut is going to fall out of a window onto a box of bullets. After shooting themselves in the back of the head.

Some of the money from attacks like this will trickle up into Kremlin-connected pockets.
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that why Fark went to $100 per year?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have this fantasy that on this upcoming in person meeting between Biden And Putin that Joe just gets right to business and chokes Vlad to death on live TV. Everyone would be so stunned they wouldn't intervene.  All other countries wouldn't complain and he would actually get the Nobel Peace Prize for committing public assassination to make the world a better safer place.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: SMB2811: Just like Biden does for every US based crime.

Last time I checked, the US wasnt a country run by actual CIA agents* who murdered a ton of people, unlike Russia.

/*offer not valid for Bush Sr and Clinton who were CIA


Clinton?
 
