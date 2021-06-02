 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   One of the Iranian navy's largest ships catches fire and sinks, showing exactly why you never apply a clone stamp brush to a layer with a drop shadow   (aljazeera.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you always unplug the toaster oven in the breakroom, people!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the Iranian navy's largest ships catches fire and sinks"

Again?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ace Ventura Pet Detective: I just can't do it Captain, I Don't have the Power
Youtube VEfIYZox1GM
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can add a fourth book to the famous three shortest books:  the Iranian book of naval history success.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whomp whomp kaploosh

new artificial reef
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No idea what Subby is talking about.

/Difficultly:  Not a virgin
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: We can add a fourth book to the famous three shortest books:  the Iranian book of naval history success.


Along with a pamphlet of Famous Jewish Sports Legends.
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great photoshop!
If only they would've merge layers first...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is why you always unplug the toaster oven in the breakroom, people!


Electric Vampires are a real thing and a drain on the electrical bill.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.


Republicans need a distraction to hide their own crimes and to give people a "reason" to reelect them. ("We're at war! Don't vote for those wimpy Democrats while we're at war (that we started!") Trump almost started a war with Iran simply for that reason (also, it would have helped Bibi too).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "One of the Iranian navy's largest ships catches fire and sinks"

Again?


It does say "Repeat" ...
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Porkbelly: We can add a fourth book to the famous three shortest books:  the Iranian book of naval history success.

Along with a pamphlet of Famous Jewish Sports Legends.


Hank Greenberg will haunt you tonight and there already is a book covering Jewish stuff, Italians and Poles as well for people who don't know about the biggest loser, i.e., the pregnant prostitute driving an Edsel with a Nixon sticker.
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.


Well, to be fair the US Navy has torched quite a few ships in the last decade, including a nuclear sub and an aircraft carrier.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The largest Iranian warship is a converted cargo ship with cranes still attached?  And we are worried about their navy why again?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.


Exactly. They are dumb because they are only afraid of some people while the Enlightened are afraid of everyone.

I hope I exist in this plane long enough to live in a world where everyone is afraid of everyone equally and people do what they are told without question.

Oh well. One can dream.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

headslacker: Great photoshop!
If only they would've merge layers first...


Layer masks and stamp: current layer.

/Any version past cs6 is for weaklings
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.

Exactly. They are dumb because they are only afraid of some people while the Enlightened are afraid of everyone.

I hope I exist in this plane long enough to live in a world where everyone is afraid of everyone equally and people do what they are told without question.

Oh well. One can dream.


We're the bad guys.  They have far more to fear from us than we do of them.  That's the point.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WithinReason: dothemath: This is why you always unplug the toaster oven in the breakroom, people!

Electric Vampires are a real thing and a drain on the electrical bill.


The Costco in Tehran has a terrible exchange policy.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "One of the Iranian navy's largest ships catches fire and sinks"

Again?


It's like how the worlds oldest person keeps dying
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.

Republicans need a distraction to hide their own crimes and to give people a "reason" to reelect them. ("We're at war! Don't vote for those wimpy Democrats while we're at war (that we started!") Trump almost started a war with Iran simply for that reason (also, it would have helped Bibi too).


Let me guess. America's reason for participating in WW2 was about Germany and not The Soviets? Stalin was going to bring the new enlightenment to europe, right?
 
zbtop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fire takes ships fairly routinely. See USS Bonhomme Richard and the Kuznetsov.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.

Republicans need a distraction to hide their own crimes and to give people a "reason" to reelect them. ("We're at war! Don't vote for those wimpy Democrats while we're at war (that we started!") Trump almost started a war with Iran simply for that reason (also, it would have helped Bibi too).

Let me guess. America's reason for participating in WW2 was about Germany and not The Soviets? Stalin was going to bring the new enlightenment to europe, right?


we are so terrified.  although they did take hostages once.  and they could sink that ship somewhere like, the suez canal. what crimes were you speaking of?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The largest Iranian warship is a converted cargo ship with cranes still attached?  And we are worried about their navy why again?


How many times does this need to be said?

They are a threat to commerce.

You want to stay inside and hide while buying foreign-made widgets, right? Domination of the seas is crucial for that widget to be delivered to your safe space. Stop buying crap and then we can get rid of the need for global dominance. Well, at least until the next empire decides that we need to be dominated but don't worry about that. Be happy that you can ignore the atrocities against the native americans and sleep well knowing that social justice is the solution.

It's pretty simple.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.

Republicans need a distraction to hide their own crimes and to give people a "reason" to reelect them. ("We're at war! Don't vote for those wimpy Democrats while we're at war (that we started!") Trump almost started a war with Iran simply for that reason (also, it would have helped Bibi too).


Does every thread need to be its own pol tab? Can't go one day can ya?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
maybe this is photoshopped to make us think it caught fire and sunk...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.

Republicans need a distraction to hide their own crimes and to give people a "reason" to reelect them. ("We're at war! Don't vote for those wimpy Democrats while we're at war (that we started!") Trump almost started a war with Iran simply for that reason (also, it would have helped Bibi too).

Let me guess. America's reason for participating in WW2 was about Germany and not The Soviets? Stalin was going to bring the new enlightenment to europe, right?


Well actually it was due to Japan attacking Pearl Harbor was the reason we went to war with the Axis Powers, though we did supply our soon-to-be allies thanks to Lend-Lease, though I am sure you are such an expert on history that you didn't have to be told that.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The largest Iranian warship is a converted cargo ship with cranes still attached?  And we are worried about their navy why again?


The US's largest Military Sealift Command ships are bigger than anything other than a carrier or amphibious assault ships.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: DarkSoulNoHope: LL316: I can see why Republicans are so terrified of them.

Republicans need a distraction to hide their own crimes and to give people a "reason" to reelect them. ("We're at war! Don't vote for those wimpy Democrats while we're at war (that we started!") Trump almost started a war with Iran simply for that reason (also, it would have helped Bibi too).

Does every thread need to be its own pol tab? Can't go one day can ya?


It's all they know.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not that Iran has big ships, it's that the have lots of little ships, and the military significance of big ships versus little ships can be, I assume, explained by this helpful video of heavy metal pirates.

ALESTORM - Big Ship Little Ship (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube 1AaNj7W4AKo
 
tothekor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me subby's "clone-stamp-brush" comment in the headline? It sounds too much like banana-monkey-dishwasher to me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The largest Iranian warship is a converted cargo ship with cranes still attached?  And we are worried about their navy why again?


Well, DS, they have over 500 human bombs on board and if called upon, they will ram their ship in to another ship and then all the human bombs swarm over and blow themselves to Allah.

Obviously at least one of the human bombs ignored the No Smoking sign or perhaps wondered if his vest actually worked.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The largest Iranian warship is a converted cargo ship with cranes still attached?  And we are worried about their navy why again?


A fishing boat disabled a brand-new 9000-ton US Navy destroyer.
 
