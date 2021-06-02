 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Looks like there's no paywall for this reporter, if you know what I mean   (nypost.com) divider line
44
    More: Giggity, Reporter, Thought, Journalist, Tabloid, Report, Daily Mail, 2005 singles, Journalism  
•       •       •

1917 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 9:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the linked article, which includes a video that has none of the actual footage being discussed but is instead just a bullshiat moving text summary of the article itself, actually includes a link to the original story which does have the audio footage. Good thinking subby. Well done.

Here's the actual interview: https://www.radio4.dk/prog​ram/morgen-r​4dio/?id=radio4-morgen-24-maj-kl-8-9_e​p_24_05_21. You'll need to skip up to well past the 40:00 minute mark. You'll need to understand Danish to make any sense of the interview, of course. But no particular language skills are necessary for the part you're probably interested in hearing.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The things we do for a story...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs to lay off the sandwiches
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: She needs to lay off the sandwiches


Really? That's what you conclude based on one body pic?

And even then, she still has a rocking body that probably puts yours to shame.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So the linked article, which includes a video that has none of the actual footage being discussed but is instead just a bullshiat moving text summary of the article itself, actually includes a link to the original story which does have the audio footage. Good thinking subby. Well done.

Here's the actual interview: https://www.radio4.dk/progr​am/morgen-r4dio/?id=radio4-morgen-24-m​aj-kl-8-9_ep_24_05_21. You'll need to skip up to well past the 40:00 minute mark. You'll need to understand Danish to make any sense of the interview, of course. But no particular language skills are necessary for the part you're probably interested in hearing.


In subby's defense, the linked article is probably SFW, the original not so much.

/Not subby.
//NY Post, ewwwww.
/// 3 slashies for 3 way
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She blew that interview.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Danish Chunky Monkey Gets Funky" - news at 11.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So the linked article, which includes a video that has none of the actual footage being discussed but is instead just a bullshiat moving text summary of the article itself, actually includes a link to the original story which does have the audio footage. Good thinking subby. Well done.

Here's the actual interview: https://www.radio4.dk/progr​am/morgen-r4dio/?id=radio4-morgen-24-m​aj-kl-8-9_ep_24_05_21. You'll need to skip up to well past the 40:00 minute mark. You'll need to understand Danish to make any sense of the interview, of course. But no particular language skills are necessary for the part you're probably interested in hearing.


Thanks man, no way was I clicking on a link from the Post...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Y'know, I was interviewed by the press as part of my job, long ago - if I had known that this was a friggin' option...
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Getting some real "sharp knees" vibes in this thread.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Warning: It got hot and wet for both our reporter and the guests,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Big deal. Fox News has been doing that to the GOP for years, more so for the prior administration.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This was basically every Fox News story during the Trump administration.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
/ Scans thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One...minute.....
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As I suspected, shes a solid "4".
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh, she seems like a fun girl.
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Slypork: Big deal. Fox News has been doing that to the GOP for years, more so for the prior administration.


Lots of ATM, that's for sure...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"My mother just thinks it's funny and laughs, my father thought it was really cool."

Daughter: I banged some rando for a 2 minute radio spot today.
Dad:(seen as just a bald head above an open book and a pipe bowl below it)  "Hmph."
Mom: (cringing) Oh....that's.....funny.  Did you hear that, Frank?
Dad:"Hmmm?"
Mom: She said she banged a rando at work today.
Dad: (still behind book)  "Hmm?  Oh.  Yes.  Very cool."
 
No Catchy Nickname [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonzo journalism at its finest!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She looks like a discount Jane Krakowski.

/sharp knees, probably
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: She looks like a discount Jane Krakowski.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you don't have a partner... you're not swinging.

You're just having sex in a club.
 
dave0821
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good for her !
Nothing wrong with having fun with work at all been a long pandemic for everyone
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bowen: FrancoFile: She looks like a discount Jane Krakowski.

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


Her daddy says she's the best at it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

somedude210: WTFDYW: She needs to lay off the sandwiches

Really? That's what you conclude based on one body pic?

And even then, she still has a rocking body that probably puts yours to shame.


Lol, guess again.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dave0821: Good for her !
Nothing wrong with having fun with work at all been a long pandemic for everyone


I think they would kick me out of the hospital for doing that at work.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dave0821: Good for her !
Nothing wrong with having fun with work at all been a long pandemic for everyone


Straight up.

The main thing I hate about the US is how the people in power have got us to equate getting laid with money instead of it just being a normal bodily function.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: As I suspected, shes a solid "4".


I'd give her a solid 4. IYKWIMAATYD
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: As I suspected, shes a solid "4".


That's pretty good for a Swingers event.

/Been to a few
//Participants look like day 1 contestants from the show "Biggest Loser"
///I don't recommend letting the chick's husband stand in the corner with his pants around his ankles while filming what you're doing to his wife.  Make him wait in the bathroom like a gentleman.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a rough 26.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What is the journalistic purpose in this?  Ah yes, journalism is dead and in its place is a WWE like "news-entertainment"
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Louise Fischer, 26, can be heard moaning during the on-the-record intercourse, part of a two-minute segment that aired on Radio 4 in Denmark.

Show off.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

somedude210: WTFDYW: She needs to lay off the sandwiches

Really? That's what you conclude based on one body pic?

And even then, she still has a rocking body that probably puts yours to shame.


Yeah, that's an attractive middle age woman.

Not my taste (blondes... never again) but I'll bet she's fun in the sack.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: somedude210: WTFDYW: She needs to lay off the sandwiches

Really? That's what you conclude based on one body pic?

And even then, she still has a rocking body that probably puts yours to shame.

Lol, guess again.


Whatever you say, studman
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

8 inches: dothemath: As I suspected, shes a solid "4".

That's pretty good for a Swingers event.

/Been to a few
//Participants look like day 1 contestants from the show "Biggest Loser"
///I don't recommend letting the chick's husband stand in the corner with his pants around his ankles while filming what you're doing to his wife.  Make him wait in the bathroom like a gentleman.


You should stop with swinger events in the deep south then.

/Been to a few here too
//It's a mix of body types and backgrounds
///Lots of folks in high stress jobs are in the scene/lifestyle
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not a cherry Danish then.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Gonzo journalism at its finest!


I mean, Thompson probably would have.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: dothemath: As I suspected, shes a solid "4".

I'd give her a solid 4. IYKWIMAATYD


You'd fark her twice?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grokca: dave0821: Good for her !
Nothing wrong with having fun with work at all been a long pandemic for everyone

I think they would kick me out of the hospital for doing that at work.


Yeah, I work in finance. It's a big no no for me too...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: That's a rough 26.


Yeah, I'd have guessed late 30s. Meh.

/I would at a swingers club...
//But I wouldn't be there.
///they won't let me in...
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

8 inches: dothemath: As I suspected, shes a solid "4".

That's pretty good for a Swingers event.

/Been to a few
//Participants look like day 1 contestants from the show "Biggest Loser"
///I don't recommend letting the chick's husband stand in the corner with his pants around his ankles while filming what you're doing to his wife.  Make him wait in the bathroom like a gentleman.


ntvcld-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
