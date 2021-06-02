 Skip to content
Don't touch that dial or change that pre-set, terrestrial radio is back
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All owned by three corporations, as God ordained.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems just as sucky as ever..

(click)

Oh, so more people are driving to work again, and listening in the car?  Big deal.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We've had XM in one vehicle for about 5 years, and I'm getting a little sick of it. The compression on some stations is so bad, I might as well be listening on my phone speaker. And they keep changing the lineup, so one day you have a Beatles station, the next day it disappears.

Don't even get me started on the worst customer service I've ever dealt with in any business. Worse than the old days of MCI/AT&T/Sprint.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What means this 'ter-res-tri-al ra-di-o'?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: What means this 'ter-res-tri-al ra-di-o'?


4G.  Extraterrestrial is 5G.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I listen to my local NPR station. That's about it. If I want music I have my phone with Spotify and unlimited data.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Radio used to be good in the NYC area in the 70's and 80's.

I digress.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rock radio in PDX is a joke. Three stations play the same handful of songs from the same handful of bands day after day. Two of them are owned by I Heart Radio and the third is another corporate owned station. No one needs to hear Bon Jovi\Billy Idol\Joan Jett multiple times a day.
 
badplaid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The RootsFM. Best online station I have found ever. Knowledgeable DJs who play sets and the station is listener supported and not corporate owned. Deep cut album rock. Huge library.
I am a music lover and they play songs I that I either have never heard or haven't heard since the record came out.

Checks all my boxes, although I wish they would play newer stuff a bit more. But if I get that urge, its off to KEXP.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We didn't miss anything. The station is playing the same tape as before.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BOOGER
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: No one needs to hear Bon Jovi\Billy Idol\Joan Jett multiple times a day.


Oh look at Mr/Mrs Fancypants over here.  Only listening to Bon Jovi/Billy Idol/Joan Jett multiple times a day instead of multiple times an hour.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even some cities are lucky enough to have a good adventurous music station on the left hand side of the dial. Where I live we have an NPR station, a classical station, a student run top 40, and a whole bunch of bible thumpers.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reasons why I listen to the radio while driving:

1. Weather
2. I forgot to turn off the radio and am currently in a comatose driving state because it's 7 AM
3. Phone died because some chucklefarks took away the aux plug, I have no charger and Bluetooth was designed to kill batteries
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good Day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They need to spread the commercials out. How about a 15- or 30-second spot every couple songs instead of 3- to 4-minute commercial blocks every 20 minutes.

/It's all Sirius or iPhone for me.
 
havocmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Terrestrial radio suffered a fatal wound sometime around 9/11 and nothing is going to stop it's slow but steady bleedout.  Hell, I'd argue with with the recent death of Rush Limbaugh, it's in worse shape than ever.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Houston we used to have a drive time radio show that opened with the sound of beers opening. It wasnt that long ago that you could look around in traffic and see multiple people sipping on beers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sat and Streaming have ruined it for me. Ads make me want to drive off the nearest embankment.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

havocmike: Terrestrial radio suffered a fatal wound sometime around 9/11 and nothing is going to stop it's slow but steady bleedout.  Hell, I'd argue with with the recent death of Rush Limbaugh, it's in worse shape than ever.


For me, it was when "alternative" stations migrated to gritty white guy bands that sounded like they were writing letters to all of the people they hurt while in rehab.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No static at all...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: What means this 'ter-res-tri-al ra-di-o'?


They're invisible airwaves that crackle with life; bright antenna bristle with the energy. They provide emotional feedback on a timeless wavelength, bearing a gift beyond price, almost free.

LOL, jk. It's like a low-fi version of Spotify that plays the same ten songs over and over again.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: We've had XM in one vehicle for about 5 years, and I'm getting a little sick of it. The compression on some stations is so bad, I might as well be listening on my phone speaker. And they keep changing the lineup, so one day you have a Beatles station, the next day it disappears.

Don't even get me started on the worst customer service I've ever dealt with in any business. Worse than the old days of MCI/AT&T/Sprint.


Yep. I had XM for two years back in the aughts. I realised I could stream channels with Slacker and be able to skip, bam artists from my channels, create new ones whenever I wanted, and even from a Blackberry, there were fewer compression artefacts.

Fast forward to now - I just say "Hey Siri, play..." and whatever I want to hear comes up. Why would I bother with either FM or XM?  Data is cheap, and Apple Music has everything.

/I still listen to NPR
//member of my local NPR station
///this is 40.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ye who steps onto the AM band may do so with caution.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Used to LOVE a community station in Dallas, KNON ("The Voice of the People").  They were volunteers that were arranged in block programming, so you could start the day with some gospel, have some news, have another style for a couple hours, then switch to another and so on, all day and night.  I worked swing shift and graveyard, so was always hearing something new, from Western Swing to Rockabilly to Progressive to Bluegrass to local stuff to just good independent (when there was such a thing) rock.  They even carried the Church of the Subgenius's Hour of Slack.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imma plug my local college station. Huge variety, some of what they play you won't like, no commercials, and rarely anything mainstream.

https://cjsw.com/
 
pdieten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hm. I've actually been listening to the radio more since I'm WFH

Fark user imageView Full Size


We have an oldies station on AM with a decent playlist and light on ads. Or, I can switch it to the Bluetooth adapter I added to it and stream something from my phone.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sat and Streaming have ruined it for me. Ads make me want to drive off the nearest embankment.


It sounds like the classic rock station is playing heavy metal songs backwards again.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Pants full of macaroni!!: What means this 'ter-res-tri-al ra-di-o'?

4G.  Extraterrestrial is 5G.


Came here for an Extraterrestrial radio joke. Leaving...kinda meh, actually.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: All owned by three corporations, as God ordained.


Hey, it works for the cable/TV news industry.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gleeman: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: All owned by three corporations, as God ordained.

Hey, it works for the cable/TV news industry.


The father, the son, and the holy signal.
 
Devo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I listen to it for grocery trips. By the time I would hook up my phone to stream something I'd be looking for parking.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you ask nicely, Sirius will give you a year at $6 a month, and will extend this offer every time you call to cancel.

The only FM I listen to is NPR.

Radio ads are cancer and I'll never listen to them again if I can help it.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever turned on my radio in my truck for music/talk ever, and it's 8 years old.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: Hm. I've actually been listening to the radio more since I'm WFH

[Fark user image 425x658]

We have an oldies station on AM with a decent playlist and light on ads. Or, I can switch it to the Bluetooth adapter I added to it and stream something from my phone.


I've been meaning to buy one of those, gut the old stuff, and install a better, compact sound system in it. I love the old cabinets, but...would like better quality of sound.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: We've had XM in one vehicle for about 5 years, and I'm getting a little sick of it. The compression on some stations is so bad, I might as well be listening on my phone speaker. And they keep changing the lineup, so one day you have a Beatles station, the next day it disappears.

Don't even get me started on the worst customer service I've ever dealt with in any business. Worse than the old days of MCI/AT&T/Sprint.


Got XM for the first time last October when we bought the new car.  I'm enjoying it so far, I'm still on the cheap subscriptions, and California law means I never have to call their customer service for the regular "I'll cancel unless you cut prices" dance, but...their track lists are generally pretty shallow.

I think I've heard America more often in the last 8 months than in the previous 20 years.  All the hits: Horse with No Name, Sister Golden Hair, Ventura Highway, Daisy Jane, Tin Man...

That said, local terrestrial radio is of increasingly little interest to me.  I just can't be arsed to plug my phone in most of the time.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hard pass.
 
pdieten
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: pdieten: Hm. I've actually been listening to the radio more since I'm WFH

[Fark user image 425x658]

We have an oldies station on AM with a decent playlist and light on ads. Or, I can switch it to the Bluetooth adapter I added to it and stream something from my phone.

I've been meaning to buy one of those, gut the old stuff, and install a better, compact sound system in it. I love the old cabinets, but...would like better quality of sound.


If you can't get decent quality of sound from a tube amp you're living wrong. The reason they sound like crap is because the source is an AM tuner.

(hint: This has its original chassis and tubes, but the audio stages and speaker are.....not original.)
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What I don't like about terrestrial radio is the trend towards syndicated shows. You loose the local feel that made teams what they were.

These guys were the SHIAT!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Ye who steps onto the AM band may do so with caution.


What, you don't like fire with your brimstone?

IRT radio I still listen in the car if I'm just taking a short trip, we have a couple of decent stations around here.

Though I'm getting to that age where my jams are played mostly on the 'yesterday'shiats' station.

*rattles onion belt*
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I worked on air for 20 years
Quit when my locally owned stations were bought out by a corporation.

Also, I bought a used XM.  When I had it installed it was free
The guy who originally owned it was one of the first to buy, and back then they gave service for free for the life of that unit.
I had it 12 years.
 
