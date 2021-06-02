 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fifth grader writes what appears to be Hitler's self-assessment as part of the annual review cycle at work   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Writing, Adolf Hitler, English-language films, Essay, Austria, greatest accomplishment  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his parents talk about how great Hitler was every day, they probably won't shut up about the guy.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd like to think his intent was to be really self-deprecating, but 5th graders don't have the knowledge or nuance for that. There's a reason it takes someone like Mel Brooks to do The Producers.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How is this possible in one of the most Israeli towns in the country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I was pretty great wasn't I?"

Well, he definitely did one thing that was great: he's the guy who finally managed to kill Hitler. I'd say that was a pretty worthwhile accomplishment.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Comments are pretty much on par with what you'd expect from Fox. I love how some of them blame democrats for this. Considering conservatives are just swell with the idea of fascism, I can't help but be seriously amused.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd give good odds this kid has autism or some other neurological thing that interferes with empathy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I was pretty great wasn't I?"

I like this kid.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, per the school
"We fully appreciate the concerns that have arisen regarding a fifth-grade class assignment on social norms and historical figures who personify good and evil,"

So, yeah, not a bad assignment idea, poor execution though. You can learn about Hitler without dressing up as him, or saying he was pretty great. I wrote about Hitler in college, but it was a history paper.

I do wonder about the kids parents though. The teacher may have approved it, but the parents dressed him as Hitler.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Which farker's kid is this?
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought I read this on Monday, but it turns out it was just Drumpf's Memorial Day posting.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What exactly is an "Israeli town" (other than a town in Israel?)
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kids are stupid.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: What exactly is an "Israeli town" (other than a town in Israel?)


Are they trying to co-opt the Asian tradition of Chinatown, Koreatown, etc? Didn't Sharpton already coin Hymietown™?
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'd give good odds this kid has autism or some other neurological thing that interferes with empathy.


You know who else had autism or some other neurological thing that interferes with empathy?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I couldn't help myself. I read the comments. On one hand you have people defending the kid, and saying it was awesome and a great learning experience, and on the other hand you have people saying it is all democrats fault. I can't even. USA really does need split in 2. There is one group of people in this country with an ideology that simply can't be reconciled with the greater world.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'd give good odds this kid has autism or some other neurological thing that interferes with empathy.


Or he's fifth grade boy that doesn't know how the world works yet.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eh. I did something similar around the same age for a school project on "important Americans," except with Joe McCarthy. (I did not dress up as Joe McCarthy. I'm not sure what that would even entail. Misting myself a lot so it would look like I'm constantly sweating?) I was fascinated by McCarthyism, which I'd mostly learned about from reading my Dad's collection of Time/Life books, because we didn't have cable TV, and really wanted to learn about how it all happened.

The assignment is a pretty good idea: how would people so far removed from us in time, place, and sometimes morality think about themselves and their actions? People generally don't wake up in the morning and think, "I'm evil, so I'm going to do evil things today." (I think Stephen Miller might do this, but beyond that.) Asking a fifth-grader to use their imagination in that way, to figure out how historical figures created their ideas, is pretty ambitious. I think the Hitler kid is an example of its success, not a failure. But the project probably shouldn't have been put on display in the school for people who weren't prepared to run into it without any context.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The assignment ... asked students to speak from the perspective of one of these individuals and how they might have perceived and rationalized their action"

Yeah its entirely possible his parents might be racist sh*t bags that encouraged this but on the other hand, it's sort of a clever angle on the assignment.   While the rest of us see him as a genocidal maniac, Hitler would (and totally did) think he was "great" and would have no problems justifying and patting himself on the back for every move he made while in power.    It's just a helluva minefield for a 5th grader to write about.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like how Hitler is treated like Satan used to be and just saying his name is now believed to be enough to burn down a synagogue. Hitler did achieve some remarkable things you can admit that without denying the holocaust. Hitler was just a  man like anyone else he wasn't summoned from hell during some dark ritual and we need to remember that if we ever want to prevent another Hitler. Also Hitler was 100% right about communism an ideology with a body count much higher than fascism and still ruining lives today.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lil' Hitler
Youtube 9-axJTzj0VU
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'd like to think his intent was to be really self-deprecating, but 5th graders don't have the knowledge or nuance for that. There's a reason it takes someone like Mel Brooks to do The Producers.


I'm still disappointed we never never got History of the World, Part 2. I really wanted "Hitler on Ice!"
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In theory, it's not a bad idea to get kids to try to imagine different perspectives, even evil ones. Just saying evil people are insane aberrations isn't helpful or accurate. In practice, you probably want the kids to be older than 10 when you do that.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd hardly call that an essay.  More like 2 short paragraphs.  And almost 2 full lines of that page are taken up by "Fuhrer und Reichskanzler"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The spelling's shiat. The underlying sentiment, if not hypothetical, is reprehensible. But damn, that kid has much better handwriting than I do.
 
NobleHam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: I like how Hitler is treated like Satan used to be and just saying his name is now believed to be enough to burn down a synagogue. Hitler did achieve some remarkable things you can admit that without denying the holocaust. Hitler was just a  man like anyone else he wasn't summoned from hell during some dark ritual and we need to remember that if we ever want to prevent another Hitler. Also Hitler was 100% right about communism an ideology with a body count much higher than fascism and still ruining lives today.


Now this, this is some A+ bait.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you ignore the whole "murder all the undermenchen" thing, the fascist dictatorship thing, the gross incompetence thing, the paranoia, the whole "being too interested in a close female relative" thing, the sociopathy, the "Never got over the death of his mother" thing, being obsessed with the occult, the many many war crimes, the whole enslavement (and murder) of several entire groups of people....Hitler might not seem like a bad guy.

/ I think someone took the movie Jo Jo Rabbit in entirely the wrong way
 
