 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Page Six)   Um... has anybody checked on the Queen lately?   (pagesix.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Santa Barbara, California, Human remains, forensic anthropologist, Preliminary findings, local Native American commission, body part investigation, Santa Barbara sheriffs officials, Ellen DeGeneres  
•       •       •

2098 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 10:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy in the downstairs apartment? Yeah about a dozen dudes just stumbled out the door, he seems to be doing well.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Freddie's still dead.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the remains say "Rosebud"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way for Harry to get out of a lot of yardwork.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They are so incredibly brave for giving up the life of a Royal to live the life of an average person.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 850x566]
They are so incredibly brave for giving up the life of a Royal to live the life of an average person.


Their hard work and determination is an inspiration to us all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: dothemath: [Fark user image 850x566]
They are so incredibly brave for giving up the life of a Royal to live the life of an average person.

Their hard work and determination is an inspiration to us all.


They only have one tennis court.

And I dont even see a helicopter pad.

Im going to send them $20.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: MillionDollarMo: dothemath: [Fark user image 850x566]
They are so incredibly brave for giving up the life of a Royal to live the life of an average person.

Their hard work and determination is an inspiration to us all.

They only have one tennis court.

And I dont even see a helicopter pad.

Im going to send them $20.


Maybe a couple toothbrushes for all the spare bathrooms.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Page Six story quoting the Daily Fail, so now I question existence itself.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a funny bait headline but then again I am drunk at 9 o'clock in the morning.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Well, that's one way for Harry to get out of a lot of yardwork.


Ha, you actually think this 'royal' does his own yardwork?

They bought a major McMansion on an indian graveyard... can you say 'poltergeist'? When Meagon goes 'native', we'll know why.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: hammettman: Well, that's one way for Harry to get out of a lot of yardwork.

Ha, you actually think this 'royal' does his own yardwork?

They bought a major McMansion on an indian graveyard... can you say 'poltergeist'? When Meagon goes 'native', we'll know why.


Wait!  She's Megarian?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is their moat smirking at anyone else?  That is a moat, right?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time traveler dies of embarrassment?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gunshot wounds in the corpse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: It's a Page Six story quoting the Daily Fail, so now I question existence itself.


They'd probably cancel each other out, like matter and antimatter coming into contact.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Which queen? Elton John or Morrissey?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MBooda: Did the remains say "Rosebud"?
[Fark user image 850x566]


This is where the "Rosebud" guy lived:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.