(Mirror.co.uk)   ♫ "I went to the beach on vacation...And in the hot sun I did sit. ♫ I came inside because of sunburn...♫ So I treated it with lots of..♫...Shaving Cream. Be nice and clean. Shave every day and you'll always feel keen." ♫   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say 'be sure to get the kind with menthol' but

First, buy some menthol foam shaving cream

THAT is some top level trolling. And you got a 'newspaper' to post it
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll try this as an experiment, but I'm skeptical.  As the recipient of many a sun burn, who has tried dozens of remedies, the best treatment is just an aloe based cream or spread.  Partly to treat, but also to keep your skin hydrated.

But, if you really want the pain to just go away, here's the "tough guy" route.  It hurts like hell, but it does work:
- Get in a luke warm shower.
- Slowly turn up the heat until it's painful on an unburned piece of skin (like a proverbial frog in a frying pan).
- Stand in it for as long as you can.  The longer the better.

I don't know if it's a "deaden the nerves" thing, or a "now you know what pain is" thing, but for the next few days it just doesn't hurt as much.  Even then, you need to use a good moisturizing lotion.
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This seems to popup every few years. It must be making rounds on the mommy blogs again.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the reasons I like Dr. Bronner's peppermint soap is that you get the same effect on first degree sunburns. Just lather up the burnt areas and leave it on without rinsing for awhile until you start to feel a little chilled from the menthol, then rinse.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Approves
SomeAmerican
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From the last time this made the rounds:

"I've heard of people putting menthol on the skin, to soothe, like after shaving - that's why it's included in shave gels, because menthol has a cooling effect," said Dr. Anthony Rossi, a board-certified dermatologist with the American Academy Dermatology.

His concern is that shaving foams have additional ingredients that might irritate the skin, especially when it's already inflamed. A better choice would be to use aloe vera to soothe the skin, or a gentle moisturizer. The AAD lists other tips for soothing sunburn on its website, such as drinking water and applying cool, damp towels to the skin.

"With a sunburn, you have active inflammation," Rossi said. "The skin is red and it can hurt and be tender. So when the skin is inflamed and open like that, we want to use very bland materials to trap moisture on top of the skin and avoid chemical irritants. So my one concern is that these foams have all these extra ingredients that might make them better shave creams, but not good moisturizers."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Years of vacationing at the beach taught me that 2 aspirin at bedtime will transform a nasty burn into a lovely brown tan overnight, But menthol shaving cream is lovely for temporary relief
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
UV light damages the DNA in your skin cells.

UVB light causes thymine base pairs next to each other in genetic sequences to bond together into pyrimidine dimers, a disruption in the strand, which reproductive enzymes cannot copy. It causes sunburn and it triggers the production of melanin.

Your body can usually repair this damage, but the process works better when your skin is at higher temperatures.

Your skin wants to be hot for a reason, so let it be hot.  It sounds like this chick is using shaving cream as insulation to hold the heat in.

I have some very soft fleece sweats I will put on when I'm burned and sleep in overnight. That works too, without the mess.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/ woops.
 
