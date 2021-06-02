 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Here's why you always say "rabbit rabbit" on the first day of each month. Oh, you don't say "rabbit rabbit" on the first day of each month? Well, here's why you should according to superstitious hundred year-old nonsense. Also it's June 2nd too late   (cnn.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chas And Dave Rabbit
Youtube wOSseI1hao8
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. We had a rabbit in our front yard yesterday. I've known they are around, but we rarely see them.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made this shiat up.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some cultures its considered a good omen to get a girl pregnant behind a middle school..
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not 'rabbit rabbit'.  It's 'rabbit rabbit rabbit'.  Has to be 3 rabbits.  Refer to the 'counting of 3' speech from Holy Grail for the finer details.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You do it to pledge your undying allegiance to the greatest Rugby League club, nay, the greatest sporting team, of all time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always say "Bunny Money" on the second day of the month.  If you're reading this on the wrong side of the International Dateline, you have to say it twice if you missed June 2nd.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Huh. We had a rabbit in our front yard yesterday. I've known they are around, but we rarely see them.


Had one in my front yard last evening.  I see them in the back all the time (tall-grass prairie), but this is the first time I've seen one in front.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: It's not 'rabbit rabbit'. It's 'rabbit rabbit rabbit'. Has to be 3 rabbits. Refer to the 'counting of 3' speech from Holy Grail for the finer details.


My mother always said two rabbits, and she had a fine, full life. I don't want to go down a rabbit hole here, or split hares.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Huh. We had a rabbit in our front yard yesterday. I've known they are around, but we rarely see them.


Got about a zillion here - you go outside and night and there will be anywhere from one to 10 hanging out in the backyard munching on the weeds.  Since we don't want to deal with said weeds getting bigger, we aren't going to hassle them.  The dogs on the other hand... we got a dead bunny dropped onto the middle of the living room floor on Easter 2 years ago.  Thankfully no little kids present, and we're a bunch of ghouls so it was pretty funny.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my scouting days we would say "I hate rabbits" if the campfire smoke was blowing in your face, which was to supposed to make the wind change direction.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone I know who does this on social media also happens to be thoroughly exhausting. I'm sure it's just a coincidence.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: Pants full of macaroni!!: It's not 'rabbit rabbit'. It's 'rabbit rabbit rabbit'. Has to be 3 rabbits. Refer to the 'counting of 3' speech from Holy Grail for the finer details.

My mother always said two rabbits, and she had a fine, full life. I don't want to go down a rabbit hole here, or split hares.


Ears hoping.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In fact, another aficionado of this practice was Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Barnette said. "He was known to carry a rabbit's foot during the 1932 election. We still have that rabbit's foot in a museum. And supposedly, he also said rabbit, rabbit at the beginning of every month."

Because having 4 lucky feet worked out so well for the rabbit
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The full chant goes "rabbit rabbit, feeling good, lucky lucky, knock on wood," repeated thrice, and then you exchange hams. Don't they teach you city folk nothing?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say "whacka whacka!" On Wednesdays.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have lived 50 years on Earth and have never heard of this.

I mean, you do you. Whatever. Knock on wood, throw salt over your shoulder, rub the fat man's belly, lick the egg, sleep in a bowl of Jell-O, whatever makes you feel lucky.

But I have never, ever heard anyone say "rabbit rabbit" at the start of month.

What I have heard, from my grandmother, was that if you can kiss your own elbow you'll swap (physical) sexes. If you have boy bits, you'll turn into a girl. If you have girl junk you'll turn into a boy.

Good luck. I've been trying for 42 years without success.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Streetwise Hercules: The full chant goes "rabbit rabbit, feeling good, lucky lucky, knock on wood," repeated thrice, and then you exchange hams. Don't they teach you city folk nothing?


Is this why you're supposed to have an emergency ham around at all times?
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: Pants full of macaroni!!: It's not 'rabbit rabbit'. It's 'rabbit rabbit rabbit'. Has to be 3 rabbits. Refer to the 'counting of 3' speech from Holy Grail for the finer details.

My mother always said two rabbits, and she had a fine, full life. I don't want to go down a rabbit hole here, or split hares.


Your mom probably said nothing Bugs her
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: In some cultures its considered a good omen to get a girl pregnant behind a middle school..


You're doing it wrong.

/and unless you're in the age group, you should have a seat over there
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an ex girlfriend from 1977 who used to say white rabbit. She had a lot of "issues" as it turned out. Maybe not so lucky for her
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: "In fact, another aficionado of this practice was Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Barnette said. "He was known to carry a rabbit's foot during the 1932 election. We still have that rabbit's foot in a museum. And supposedly, he also said rabbit, rabbit at the beginning of every month."

Because having 4 lucky feet worked out so well for the rabbit


Yeah, there's that fatal flaw that's always at the heart of superstitions. If having a rabbit's foot was so lucky then please explain how the original owner came to it's fate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You drop two tabs of acid and listen to Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit the first morning of every month and the rest of the month will be cool. These rabbits that others give you don't do anything at all.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Headline: Why people say this good-luck phrase at the beginning of the month

Article: we don't know
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Mega Steve: "In fact, another aficionado of this practice was Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Barnette said. "He was known to carry a rabbit's foot during the 1932 election. We still have that rabbit's foot in a museum. And supposedly, he also said rabbit, rabbit at the beginning of every month."

Because having 4 lucky feet worked out so well for the rabbit

Yeah, there's that fatal flaw that's always at the heart of superstitions. If having a rabbit's foot was so lucky then please explain how the original owner came to it's fate.


Luck accumulates in trophic levels like calories and mercury.

Clovers have luck. Rabbits eat clover and the luck gathers in luck organs in their feet. Humans distill the rabit feet. Its basic biology.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Headline: "here's why"
Article: "we're not sure"

Okie dokie!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Headline: Why people say this good-luck phrase at the beginning of the month

Article: we don't know


That was my take away.

"Hey!  Here's something you never knew was a thing.  I bet you're wondering why it's a thing.  We don't know."
And then the writer disappears in a puff of smoke, which when it clears, reveals a flickering neon sign that slowly blinks "journalism!" in the middle of a silent and otherwise empty room.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I have lived 50 years on Earth and have never heard of this.


The ONLY reason I've heard of it is because Chick McGee used to do it on the Bob & Tom show.
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: WilderKWight: I have lived 50 years on Earth and have never heard of this.

The ONLY reason I've heard of it is because Chick McGee used to do it on the Bob & Tom show.


You said words there, but I don't know if it was English. It seemed like English, but I didn't understand any of it.

What's a Chick McGee?

Who are Bob & Tom?

Why do they have a show?

/Doesn't listen to radio
//or watch 95% of TV
///or any sports whatsoever.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: [Fark user image 425x283] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is that a beaver with a flame-thrower, and another beaver on his back?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever the reason, it's no stretch to see why it's "rabbit rabbit" and not "possum possum," or whatever. Rabbits have been seen as good luck for centuries

Reminds me of the old saying that a rabbit's foot is good luck except for the rabbit.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: "In fact, another aficionado of this practice was Franklin Delano Roosevelt," Barnette said. "He was known to carry a rabbit's foot during the 1932 election. We still have that rabbit's foot in a museum. And supposedly, he also said rabbit, rabbit at the beginning of every month."

Because having 4 lucky feet worked out so well for the rabbit


csb:

I'm 71, and I dimly remember rabbit's feet. I think I had one as a child. It was on a little chain, and was worn around a belt loop. I got at some gift shop when the family was on a vacation somewhere, IIRC. It must have been a "thing" around, what?, 1956-1959?  Maybe related to Davy Crockett wear?

I suspect it was probably a fake rabbit's foot.

/csb
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Superstitious people are statistically less likely to be injured in ladder, umbrella, and broken mirror related accidents.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unobtanium: Huh. We had a rabbit in our front yard yesterday. I've known they are around, but we rarely see them.

Got about a zillion here - you go outside and night and there will be anywhere from one to 10 hanging out in the backyard munching on the weeds.  Since we don't want to deal with said weeds getting bigger, we aren't going to hassle them.  The dogs on the other hand... we got a dead bunny dropped onto the middle of the living room floor on Easter 2 years ago.  Thankfully no little kids present, and we're a bunch of ghouls so it was pretty funny.


csb:

Mrs. Harlee and I were homeless for about a year. We lived in an F-250 truck with a camper shell. Cheap entertainment: cruise Irvine Valley College around dusk and watch the hordes of rabbits that come out to do their things when the sun goes down.

This, of course, drew the interest of Campus Security, who were rightly suspicious of a strange vehicle slowly cruising around the roads and occasionally stopping for no apparent reason. So they stopped us to investigate. The campus cop had never actually noticed the rabbits, and it was our XKCD "lucky day" moment when we got to show the guy "OK, shhh now, don't move. Look over by the big bushes next to the Chemistry building...."

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I say white rabbit three times. Rabbit rabbit sounds like a frog.
 
dave_t0661
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was a kid we used to say "hares" last thing before bed on the last day of the month, and "rabbits" first thing on the first day of the month.
If you forgot you could save yourself by saying everything you'd said that morning backwards, then saying "rabbits".
No idea why.
$0.02
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

