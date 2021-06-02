 Skip to content
(CNN)   Judge tells defendant that 'stand your ground' doesn't apply to shooting iguanas   (cnn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What about BBQing them?
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 394x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Hey, you crazy cat, that's not fud!"
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putting your hands on another living thing, particularly non verbal wildlife, is the first point of violent contact, not the animal defending against being grabbed with a bite.

Keep your hands to yourself.
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh.
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What about chihuahuas?

/Asking for Billy the Kid.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should have yelled, "IT'S COMING RIGHT FOR US!".
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe the only thing that can stop a bad Florida man with a gun is a good iguana with a gun?  It's time we start arming the iguanas.  Or something. I don't know.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I was trying to help it across the street and it bit me" sounds really unlik
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby and nine others didn't read the article.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y, especially when the dang lizard runs across the "Add Comment" button.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: What about BBQing them?


Only if there's the Tiajuana tag.
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right to be cruel to an animal, it certainly is not. But iguanas are an invasive species in FL... so I'm a little confused as to why the court even gives a crap when their roads in the southern part of the state are like 30% iguana carcass.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone who pointed out it was only a matter of time until some asshole tried this defense against an animal was called a gun grabbing lib. Stay tuned for when some molester shoots a kid and cites them as a threat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm not saying it's right to be cruel to an animal, it certainly is not. But iguanas are an invasive species in FL... so I'm a little confused as to why the court even gives a crap when their roads in the southern part of the state are like 30% iguana carcass.


You're still not allowed to torture them for 32 minutes and claim self defense, like this guy did.
 
