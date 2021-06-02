 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   Some states are offering lotteries as an incentive to get vaccinated. Others are offering gift cards or cash prizes. Then there's West Virginia   (forbes.com) divider line
    Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, Inoculation, U.S. state, West Virginia, dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, free beer, dollar lotteries  
1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 9:20 AM



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Contest to punch Joe Manchin in the nads?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about this?
We stop vaxxing at the end of the week and if you dont get it then fu*k you.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article


Yes, but does it have a magazine or a clip?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think dart guns would be fun.
Pesky HIPPA.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is 2nd place an all expense paid romantic getaway with a 1st cousin?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Contest to punch Joe Manchin in the nads?


That's pretty brilliant. Everyone would want a piece of that action. True bipartisanship.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million dollars STILL isn't enough to take an experimental vaccine.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasting a bunch of money, just offer a free lottery ticket, they will line up for farking miles.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Contest to punch Joe Manchin in the nads?


Futile contest...he has no balls
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see we are in the "let's see how we can get the stupid people to get vaccinated" phase.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Persnickety: baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article

Yes, but does it have a magazine or a clip?


It might have both
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: How about this?
We stop vaxxing at the end of the week and if you dont get it then fu*k you.


We want them vaxxed to protect US not THEM. Vaccines are not 100% effective so the more people vaxxed the safer we are and the less chance of a mutation (in the vaccine).
 
TheYeti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article


...and it's one thing of all of the other incentives.

The lottery will also give one resident $1 million-as other states have done-along with prizes like full-ride scholarships, custom trucks and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.
In addition to its lottery, West Virginia is also giving away $100 in savings bonds or gift cards to everyone ages 16-35 in the state who is fully vaccinated.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought "Are those farking idiots giving away guns?" and yup.

america needs to be committed.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool.  Then they can shoot anyone wearing a mask.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, whatever gets them in line.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guessed a lump of coal.
 
overthinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"You want people to get vaccinated? Offer free tanks of gas. In the mountains? Offer free dental work!" - Quote from.. you guessed it, my neighborhood MAGAtbrain.
 
padraig
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh. Whatever works.
 
Daer21
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

overthinker: "You want people to get vaccinated? Offer free tanks of gas. In the mountains? Offer free dental work!" - Quote from.. you guessed it, my neighborhood MAGAtbrain.


It doesn't matter if he's literally Hitler (fark tm) it matters if it works. WV seems to think it will. We will find out.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who cares?  It's not like these will be the only guns in West Virginia. It's like offering a landscaper a chance to win a new lawnmower.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
JFC your country is screwed up
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Cool.  Then they can shoot anyone wearing a mask.


Pretty ridiculous of you to assume there's anyone in West Virginia who wants to shoot someone, but only doesn't because they can't get hold of a gun.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't get vaccinated for anything less than guns that violate the 1922 Washington Naval Treaty.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: JFC your country is screwed up


You should come visit some time! We're now offering angel dust and a plate carrier with every visit.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article


ARs ARE, or were, hunting rifles.  In the early 60s the Air Force bought a few, then the Army was like, hey, a militarized version of that would be coo.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guess: Giving away guns?
RTFA- Yup.

No snark, considering which group is hesitant to get the vaccine, this isn't silly, it's "targeted" marketing.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

overthinker: "You want people to get vaccinated? Offer free tanks of gas. In the mountains? Offer free dental work!" - Quote from.. you guessed it, my neighborhood MAGAtbrain.


He's not wrong, though.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article


Came here to say this. If they were raffling off a Rigby Highland Stalker, I'd be first in line!

Also, can't we just get vaccinated for Babydog?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Contest to punch Joe Manchin in the nads?


Make it Mitch and I would get vaccinated - Again.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article

Came here to say this. If they were raffling off a Rigby Highland Stalker, I'd be first in line!

Also, can't we just get vaccinated for Babydog?!?

[Fark user image image 850x753]


FOR BABYDOG!!!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: baka-san: Ok, it's silly but they are giving away hunting rifles and shotguns, not AR's like the pic in the article

ARs ARE, or were, hunting rifles.  In the early 60s the Air Force bought a few, then the Army was like, hey, a militarized version of that would be coo.


No
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
West Virginia is like Mexico in that it is really pretty anywhere the people aren't and simply depressing where they AREN'T aren't. Same goes for Baltimore, where there are people everywhere.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: JFC your country is screwed up


There are raffles and draws for guns in Ontario too. Guns are quite popular in rural communities hell around here if you need any sort of tradesman during the start of hunting season you are shiat out of luck because they will be closed or way behind on work because all or most of their staff will be up in tree stands. That's just how it is there is nothing scary about a gun giveaway in a rural community.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: I still think dart guns would be fun.
Pesky HIPPA.


Don't worry who's already had it.
They're talking booster shot in 6 months.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guns, donuts, hamburgers... all ways to kill yourself. Either die from the gun violence epidemic or the rampant obesity epidemic.

'Murica, fark yeah.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First thought was: It's gonna be gunz.

/ always trust your instincts
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Well, whatever gets them in line.


That's about my thought. Guns kill around 40,000 per year in the US. Covid manages to do several times that, even with half the population vaccinated. It's really a whatever-it-takes situation.
 
