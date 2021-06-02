 Skip to content
(NPR)   Iran's largest naval vessel, the Kharg, catches fire and sinks in the Gulf of Oman, leaving unanswered the question of why the Iranians are using Klingon to name their ships   (npr.org) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why aren't you???
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Today is a good day to sink
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be K'Harg, subby?
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay, so the biggest ship in the Iranian Navy is an unrep ship?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scanman61: Okay, so the biggest ship in the Iranian Navy is an unrep ship?


Now less an unrep ship and more a potential coral reef.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanman61: Okay, so the biggest ship in the Iranian Navy is an unrep ship?


I'd think auxiliaries are the biggest ships in most Navies.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Either mechanical failure or Israel, take your pick.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a shame. Now, do China.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


See here's your problem, you were trying to run it on sand.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess it will always be their biggest ship even if it at the bottom of the ocean?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Either mechanical failure or Israel, take your pick.


I'm going to assume the ~40 year old giant gas station caught fire all by itself because it's a ~40 year old giant gas station.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Kharg - sometimes spelled "Khark"

It's Not News, It's Khark

Well, was I guess.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Argh, matey!"

"No... Kharg"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile... on land where they recovered bodies...
meetthematts.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be named after Khark Island.  I don't know if the "g" is a spelling error or a translation hiccup.
 
aremmes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aw, man. Now they can't order their sailors to jump in the Kharg. Yeah.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But the fourth one will stay up
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: That's a shame. Now, do China.


Their Klingon vessel is named the Bok'Choi
 
houstondragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also:
"Where did the fire aboard the Kharg start?"
"In the Keurig"

Also, also: "Combustion aboard the Kharg causes concern, consumption by the C, uh, sea."

/I'll stop now
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We feelz ya, Iran!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Be glad you didn't blow [another] billion bones out yer butt though!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Waiting on Tehran's official statement, but...
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why aren't you???


Because subby is without honor.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Jimmy's getting angry: That's a shame. Now, do China.

Their Klingon vessel is named the Bok'Choi


Fark user imageView Full Size

What that might look like..
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because boobies rule all.
/I'd renounce the Federation and all it stand for, for a chance to motorboat in B'Etor's cleavage for a minute
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to get into the submarine game.
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: It's supposed to be named after Khark Island.  I don't know if the "g" is a spelling error or a translation hiccup.


Do you think they meant The Camargue?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: We feelz ya, Iran!

[Fark user image image 800x533]

Be glad you didn't blow [another] billion bones out yer butt though!


Is the ship on fire, or just Russian?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: It's supposed to be named after Khark Island.  I don't know if the "g" is a spelling error or a translation hiccup.


Spelling error - it's actually the "Gagh".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
