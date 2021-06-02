 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What's up with all these frogs having teeth?   (slate.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, small teeth, mouth of a frog, Rampant Tooth Loss, mouths of frogs, digital scans of frog specimens, Amphibian, paper mentions, teeth of most frogs  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 11:27 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's up with the frogs who don't?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: What's up with the frogs who don't?
[Fark user image image 259x194]


I was going to ask, where are the teeth pictures. Soooo, thanks?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was actually an interesting article.
Your study looks at the evolution of frog teeth. When did animals first evolve teeth?
As far as we're aware, teeth only evolved once in all vertebrates, and that happened over 400 million years ago. Since that one single origin of teeth, all animals that have teeth today have maintained teeth for the past 400 million years.
/mind blown
//whatever you do don't examine a Canadian goose's maw
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vagina dentata
 
wiwille
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On the scene:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.