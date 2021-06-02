 Skip to content
(Metro)   A cannabis grower from Wales / Tries to buy a kebab but he fails / They took him to task / For not wearing a mask / And that's when things went off the rails   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct meter in a limerick is harder to do than most people think, subby. Nice job.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work, subby.

Nice dumbassery, dumbass. The police only found your grow op because you decided to be a baby about wearing a mask.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arent guns pretty hard to come by in Wales?
 
wademh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But pot mellows out people.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: But pot mellows out people.


This just goes to show that maybe you SHOULD get high on your own supply.
 
drxym
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is a good idea to wear a mask in a kebab shop even when there is no COVID to worry about.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baorao: arent guns pretty hard to come by in Wales?


The Welsh have used paintball guns very effectively against the English for centuries.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MaxxLarge-worthy, right there.

/Nice job, subby.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guy looks like a tRumpanzee. I know, its Wales and all but .......
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just don't get it, and I never have.
It's a little patch of cloth on your face.
That's all.
What if it isn't a magical panacea for every ill?
It's still just a little f**king patch of cloth.
What the Hell is the matter with people?
 
