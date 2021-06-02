 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   CT leads the nation in percentage of the population fully vaccinated, percentage of the population willing to shoot holes in the State Capitol building   (wtnh.com) divider line
Our local MAGA morons are a little different. Being a prosperous blue liberal state they are pretty underground.

They don't get the outlet they might find in a redder state. They mostly can't even rant in a bar without being "corrected".

I think they are repressed in a weird sort of way. Angry and waiting to explode. (as opposed to continuously ranting and exploding.)
 
...forensic experts were combing the scene.

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Not that underground. A trip to any bar just above "dive" will result in running into a lot of MAGA. Nicer places will shut down that noise pretty quick but that's not the case across the board.
 
Fair enough. I am deep in Fairfield county which is not entirely like the rest of the state.
 
And, just to point out something...

That's the state capitol building, in the state's capitol and the 4th largest city in the state, and no one heard, saw, or knew anything about it until after they found the bullet holes.

Decades ago, I'd whip through the streets of downtown Hartford at night on bicycle, Walkman blaring Ozzy, because the streets were empty. Not "not as busy as the day" empty, but "bereft of traffic and people" empty. Sidewalks, stairs, parks, streets, didn't matter - nobody & nothing there, because downtown Hartford didn't have a night life and the whole area catered to the daytime business crowd. It's nice to know that apparently little has changed.
 
It's in Hartford.  Probably happens a couple of times a month.
 
You can listen to headphones as loud as you want anytime of the day.
 
What do you expect from someone with the boorish manners of a Yalie?
 
I thought Vermont was leading the nation, did Connecticut have a surge of vaccinations last week?
 
I have two across the street from me.  Still flying the "Trump Won, Get Over It"  flag from four years ago and the Gadsen Flag.

//yes, they are jerks, why do you ask?
//they also like to set off M-80s for the 4th of July
//Which are illegal in Connecticut.
 
To answer my own question, no subby is an idiot, CT is in 4th place.

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com​/​public-health/states-ranked-by-percent​age-of-population-vaccinated-march-15.​html

Url is old, data is current.
 
Stuff like this is only going to get worse if something drastic isn't done about it very soon

Year after year the DHS and FBI have been warning us that right wingers are the biggest threat to our society, this needs to change to "Republicans are the biggest danger to our society". They advocate it outright or tongue in cheek, they are massive racists passing legislation designed to prevent as many blacks as possible from voting, they're bigots that try to limit or completely negate the rights of people in the LGBTQ community and they're misogynists who have been trying to control woman for decades and they attack anyone and everyone outside of their cult.

Republicans do not give one single fark about Democracy, they've been fighting against it for years and are openly doubling down on their terrorism


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
welcometofark.jpg
 
We have a FEW in our town (including Larry Kudlow) . I know they exist.

But when I see a pro trump rally by the side of the road (like in Southbury) it's 15-20 fat old white people getting flipped off by 40% of the cars that go by. No MAGA Regattas here.
 
There's a similar group here in Trumbull. They're on the corner of Rts 25 & 111 waiving their flags and getting flipped off.
 
You're welcome to come up to the swamp yankee territory in the opposite corner of the state. I doubt you'll find any rallies, but plenty of morons with MAGA flags (thought the "Trump 2020: Make Liberals Cry Again" signs have disappeared by now).  Not uncommon to see idiots with confederate flags, too.

/It's not such a great place in general, but if you have cousins as sexy as mine you'll know why I came
 
Wow, New England is kicking ass, all 6 states have the top 6 spots.  Good for us.
 
Connecticut Republicans are mostly the wealthy (or upper middle class (or think they are)) kind, who let the poor rubes do this kind of stuff.
 
"....Being a prosperous blue liberal state..."
---Wow, if CT is considered prosperous then the blue bar must be set quite low (6yrs to retire... can't wait to move out).
 
How the rest of CT pictures Fairfield County:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight from Yakov's House of Nubian Bling.
 
is it too soon to talk about stair control ?
 
It's ranked #1 state by household per capita income (after DC).
 
I don't know. Seems like the state that has the FIFTH highest average income in the country has a pretty legit claim to prosperity. Just because you failed doesn't make it less true.

Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size



/go be maga somewhere else.
 
