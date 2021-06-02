 Skip to content
 
(YouGov)   A recent poll found nine in 10 people have experienced déjà vu before. In other news, a recent poll found nine in 10 people have experienced déjà vu before   (today.yougov.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like I've seen that headline before.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I feel like I've seen that headline before.


Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoah.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoah
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A strong sense of deja vu is a sign I'm about to have a seizure. :(
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had it more times than I care to remember.  So many times, I started to wonder if maybe my more mundane dreams were premonitions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I feel like I've seen that headline before.


petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i get 'vu deja' all the time

it's the strange feeling that none of this has happened before
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew you were going to say that.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we not met before, monsieur?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the same poll, or a poll that looked just like it?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how many people have experienced scottie vu?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I feel like I've seen that headline before.


Crosby Stills Nash & Young - 1970 - Deja Vu
Youtube OKgGori4o1A
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
petec: i get 'vu deja' jamais vu all the time

it's the strange feeling that none of this has happened before

FTFM
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a repe....

Oh, I get it.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Please consult a doctor if you experience a feeling of nIb'poH(the feeling you have done this before) lasting more than four hours.

Cyber Duck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never get deja vu before, I only get it after.  If you get deja vu before, it's premonition.
 
toejam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheReject: A strong sense of deja vu is a sign I'm about to have a seizure. :(


Oof. At least you get a little warning. Is it enough time to get into a safe position?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheReject: A strong sense of deja vu is a sign I'm about to have a seizure. :(


Thankfully it is a pretty solid aura to be warned by.
 
