Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, I just woke up, wasn't paying attention and clicked on a Fox News page.

Don't read the comments.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That $75 shirt probably cost Disney $2.50 and was made by some 10 year old in Vietnam.  They should at least send the kid a pic of under-boob lady.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy the story. Firstly, even Disney doesn't sell $75 t-shirts. Even the princes outfits aren't much more than that. And they wouldn't just give it to her, they'd just kick her out.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, down at Universal, guests are wearing shirts with slogans like "Fark your feelings" and "Trump that biatch" without any interference from park staff.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't buy the story. Firstly, even Disney doesn't sell $75 t-shirts. Even the princes outfits aren't much more than that. And they wouldn't just give it to her, they'd just kick her out.


She videoed the entire thing, goof. That's their policy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also blew Goofy.

Again.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't buy the story. Firstly, even Disney doesn't sell $75 t-shirts. Even the princes outfits aren't much more than that. And they wouldn't just give it to her, they'd just kick her out.


Disney farks with your head when you're there.  I stood in a store like 15 years ago debating whether I should buy a Donald Duck or Pluto hockey jersey for $120. Fortunately, I walked away with neither.

I think it's the weather. Too much sun makes the brain malfunction.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what it sells for in the gift shop it still only costs them a buck each to have them made.

/including shipping
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Meanwhile, down at Universal, guests are wearing shirts with slogans like "Fark your feelings" and "Trump that biatch" without any interference from park staff.


Not only that, people are allowed to wear Nirvana tshirts there.  Everyone knows Nirvana sucks.  I'm not going to spend good money at a theme park that allows people to wear clothes promoting things I don't like.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for underboob.
Leaving disappointed.
No underboob.
No cameing.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: Mugato: I don't buy the story. Firstly, even Disney doesn't sell $75 t-shirts. Even the princes outfits aren't much more than that. And they wouldn't just give it to her, they'd just kick her out.

Disney farks with your head when you're there.  I stood in a store like 15 years ago debating whether I should buy a Donald Duck or Pluto hockey jersey for $120. Fortunately, I walked away with neither.

I think it's the weather. Too much sun makes the brain malfunction.


Simply walking into a theme park makes the brain malfunction.  Otherwise logical, adept, observant, generally non-stupid people walk around in a veritable daze.  I bet there is some psychology to it with respect to the sensory "overload" one experiences.

/Worked in a theme park as a young man.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf was that?
Don't click - there is no potential value of any kind in that link
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.comView Full Size

She looks like shes been fingered next to a waffle bar.
More than once.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, she's a stripper.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: /Worked in a theme park as a young man.


I worked at Busch Gardens in college. Was always shiatfaced, almost killed a kid operating the flume ride. Good times.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.com image 720x720]
She looks like shes been fingered next to a waffle bar.
More than once.


I have no idea what that means but I'm LMAO anyway.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: No matter what it sells for in the gift shop it still only costs them a buck each to have them made.

/including shipping


See?  This guy sussed it out.  $5 max investment pays 10 thousands in ads
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.com image 720x720]
She looks like shes been fingered next to a waffle bar.
More than once.


Did I ever tell you the story how one late night in a Waffle House a drunk women came in, sat down next to me at the counter and said..."I just had sex! here, wanna smell my fingers?" and she shoved her hand in my face. Her boyfriend sat down on the other side of her and just gave me a simple wave and said.."sorry dude, she's out of it".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: dothemath: [p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.com image 720x720]
She looks like shes been fingered next to a waffle bar.
More than once.

I have no idea what that means but I'm LMAO anyway.


It means she cant see a pile of fried shrimp without involuntarily pooching out her butthole. In anticipation.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get living your life on Tik Tok or any other social media.  I was leaving Six Flags White Water a few weeks ago and some 20 ish year old women were doing some Instagram thing or other thing that requires selfies with caricature sized smiles as they were leaving.

If they let me have an annual pass, they'll let in anyone and it's not a big deal to go there.

At least Disney wasn't a jackass about it. It's a lot better to spend $2 to give them a "$75" shirt and keep them happy vs tossing them out and getting the bad publicity.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: UberDave: /Worked in a theme park as a young man.

I worked at Busch Gardens in college. Was always shiatfaced, almost killed a kid operating the flume ride. Good times.


Mrs. Samurai was almost killed as a little kid by The Big Bad Wolf when her harness broke.  I joke with her that the obvious flaw in her story is that coaster was never open.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not underboobs...but friend and I went to Epcot and they objected to his JAnes Addiction Nothings Schocking tshirt so they made him turn it inside out before we could enter... and he just flipped it back 20 feet from the gate and no one said anything the rest of the day about it
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says "Winning at Life" like failing to meet the dress code for a Florida theme park.  Way to go.
 
czei
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't buy the story. Firstly, even Disney doesn't sell $75 t-shirts. Even the princes outfits aren't much more than that. And they wouldn't just give it to her, they'd just kick her out.


I can confirm they give away shirts:  a friend's kid was riding on her very tall dad's shoulders and he walked her right into a sign, creating a cut that bled profusely.   A cast member gave her a shirt to cover up the blood on their way to the emergency room for stiches.

I just spent all last week at the DisneyWorld parks and they definitely got rid of their pricier clothing options in favor of "cheap" t-shirts.  In the past, I've gotten nice collared shirts with a little embroidered character, but now that had nothing but < $20 t-shirts.   Not that I mind t-shirts, it's just that the good stuff was all gone.  The exception was Galaxy's Edge, where they had a great selection of Star Wars clothing.  The demand to get into the shops was so great you had to get on a wait list to even get a look at the merchandise.

On the plus side, the food is better at all of the parks, but especially EPCOT.  The vendors were selling amazing dishes for a theme park at great prices.  I was able to get dishes like a beautifully plated lobster salad (small portion) and a 1/2 pour of craft beer for < $10.   It was great for walking around and trying several different dishes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I don't get living your life on Tik Tok or any other social media.  I was leaving Six Flags White Water a few weeks ago and some 20 ish year old women were doing some Instagram thing or other thing that requires selfies with caricature sized smiles as they were leaving.

If they let me have an annual pass, they'll let in anyone and it's not a big deal to go there.

At least Disney wasn't a jackass about it. It's a lot better to spend $2 to give them a "$75" shirt and keep them happy vs tossing them out and getting the bad publicity.


I went to Lenox Mall on Saturday.  It was my first time there in 2 years.  My wife needed to return a bunch of stuff to Athleta and try stuff on.  I made the mistake of trying to park by Cousins Maine Lobster (because I wanted a lobster roll) rather than park at my usual spot in the basement by the loading docks.  The entire front of the mall was see and be seen.  People were stopping to selfie or have their friends take multiple posed shots of them in the front of the mall next to the leased Mercedes, the Lambos, and the gaudy Dodge Challengers that the valets park in the front.  I'm like "When did this happen where everything needs to be extensively documented... and it's just a mall.  Who cares... and also, get the fark out of my way.  This is taking forever."

But I guess you can show people how you're out there living it up.  There were also TikTok/Instagram photo shoots in front of various stores that were limiting access.  Lacoste had a huge line, which surprised me.  Are rappers wearing alligator shirts now?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.


It's stop just short of amazing to me, how often I get to use this sentence around here: My, when you draw a picture you really color it in.

Also: User Name truly checks out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Nothing says "Winning at Life" like failing to meet the dress code for a Florida theme park.  Way to go.


The state flag should be an alligator vaping with one titty out.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All she had to do was airbrush her unerboobs black and put a circle on her shirt - Now she's wearing a hidden Mickey.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I didn't expect the video [to go] that viral," she added.

Liar, liar, pants on fire.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People were stopping to selfie or have their friends take multiple posed shots of them in the front of the mall next to the leased Mercedes, the Lambos, and the gaudy Dodge Challengers that the valets park in the front.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I don't get living your life on Tik Tok or any other social media.  I was leaving Six Flags White Water a few weeks ago and some 20 ish year old women were doing some Instagram thing or other thing that requires selfies with caricature sized smiles as they were leaving.

If they let me have an annual pass, they'll let in anyone and it's not a big deal to go there.

At least Disney wasn't a jackass about it. It's a lot better to spend $2 to give them a "$75" shirt and keep them happy vs tossing them out and getting the bad publicity.


Apparently there is a dopamine hit when you get likes and shares.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I once got kicked out of Disney Word for wearing a Smurfs t-shirt.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I didn't expect the video [to go] that viral," she added.

I mean I really, really hoped it would, but didn't expect it to because all my other attention whoring attempts flopped so far.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I *do* need a new pair of pants... I wonder...
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: [p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.com image 720x720]
She looks like shes been fingered next to a waffle bar.
More than once.


WTF is wrong with her eyelashes?! And is her face painted with something shiny?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: And is her face painted with something shiny?


Its the remnants of the last money shot they filmed.

some people are into that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Hmmm... I *do* need a new pair of pants... I wonder...


"What do you mean this is inappropriate?  Donald Duck didn't wear pants!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: dothemath: [p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.com image 720x720]
She looks like shes been fingered next to a waffle bar.
More than once.

WTF is wrong with her eyelashes?! And is her face painted with something shiny?


She has 100% gone to Walmart in pajamas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Richard Freckle: Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.

[Fark user image 350x540]


Oh dear god....let me guess, he's the friend that never gets invited to parties but he'll hear about it anyway and get in his 1976 Cherry Chevy Camaro put on his "best threads" and come and ruin your party. I bet he tells very bad jokes and he smells like Old Spice and patchouli.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Richard Freckle: Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.

[Fark user image image 350x540]


I think we just outed subby.  This is, yeah. This is something.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: WhippingBoi: Richard Freckle: Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.

[Fark user image 350x540]

Oh dear god....let me guess, he's the friend that never gets invited to parties but he'll hear about it anyway and get in his 1976 Cherry Chevy Camaro put on his "best threads" and come and ruin your party. I bet he tells very bad jokes and he smells like Old Spice and patchouli.


You'd be correct if you remove everything after the third word of your post.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: Dammit, I just woke up, wasn't paying attention and clicked on a Fox News page.

Don't read the comments.


Yeah ain't clickin no FOX
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Classy story.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Mugato: Dammit, I just woke up, wasn't paying attention and clicked on a Fox News page.

Don't read the comments.

Yeah ain't clickin no FOX


Because the important thing is to remain safe in your echo chamber and never hear what the other side is saying.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: KarmicDisaster: Mugato: Dammit, I just woke up, wasn't paying attention and clicked on a Fox News page.

Don't read the comments.

Yeah ain't clickin no FOX

Because the important thing is to remain safe in your echo chamber and never hear what the other side is saying.


We already know what the other side is saying.

"We're a bunch of racist white brain dead asswipes who cant wait to suck Donald Trumps wrinkly cock for another four years."
 
amb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
20 years ago when I worked at an embroidery/screen printing shop, our wholesale price on blank t-shirts ranged from $1-3.00 for a plain white t short sleeve. Depends on quantity, and if it was 100% cotton, blend, or synthetic. Most baseball caps were in the $2-3 too. That was for a small company that might order up to 1000 t-shirts for a job.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So do I shave my underboobs or go with a natural look?
 
groverpm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Subby your situation was different.  You were wearing cutoffs and your sack was straddling that denim thong, looking like raw chicken on the grill.


Stop, stop! The thought of subby in a croptop, hairy belly and shoulders on display, was already getting me all hot and bothered. You completed the image. Now I'll have to take care of that "tingle".

/does not know subby or what he looks like.
 
