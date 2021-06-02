 Skip to content
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two, but I'm one of them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arguably 0, including myself. Humans are all fallible. I trust everyone only to the degree that makes sense for a particular situation, and no more.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only trust my astrologer, my chiropractor, my homeopath, the guy who sold me a used car yesterday, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me and the idiot in the mirror.  But I have to.  He shaves my face.  The nads I do myself.

My daddy said "Always shave your own nads but if people see you doin' it, they'll want you to shave theirs too."
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does predictive trust count? As in, if I give you this assignment, I trust that you will fail to do it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Hanks, one specific brother from my home lodge, maybe a friend who is also a child therapist?  That's pretty much it.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably this. And I can hardly trust myself.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we know Subby is Tom Hanks' mom.  Tell your son he's a boring actor, but at least slightly better than Kevin Costner.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say my dog, but that motherfarker will go behind my back and take people food if she can.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pretty willing to trust Fred Rogers, but then he up and died.

Although when you think about it, that doesn't actually make him less trustworthy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of duplication in that list.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a whim? Vin Diesel. Seems like a stand up guy who would do the right thing when push comes to shove.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Top 30 ways to tell if you're trustworthy"

"#1: you're reliable"

Cool, that was so informative and helpful, I'm not sure how I would have ever connected these things...

I feel bad for clicking.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Tucker Carlson fella seems pretty stable.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're not squatting over your floor mirror while you landscape the statuary?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't trust anyone born after 1935 to keep a secret.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See, that's where you go wrong. I am not sure I ought to trust me. I know my record on procrastination, etc.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That list seriously mitakes "nice" for "good." Granny Weatherwax was correct that "Good ain't nice."


Also, this book is really cool:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trust?  My wife and myself, that's it.  Even children have their own agenda and I guess my wife would also...so I'm down to 1.

People I can depend on?  Apparently zero also.  I'm the go-to person if a friend or family needs something.  Look after your dog?  Sure, Rocky will do that.  Need help moving something? Sure, Rocky will do that.  Need to talk about YOUR problems?  Sure, Rocky will do that.  Oh you need someone to help keep things moving for your charity fundraiser?  Sure, Rocky will do that.

Hey, Rocky needs a letter of recommendation so he can apply to a job that doesn't want to make him end his life?  (crickets)  Hey, Rocky needs a hand lifting something heavy and should be a three person job...(crickets)...

So, I'm still in the same f'n job because no letters came by, back is wrecked because I have to move shiat that should be a 3 person job...

Getting more and more F U everyday...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not including Tom Hanks?  But we have a friend in him.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Preach brother. I just helped the third friend move for the 2nd time this year, and when I needed help clearing out my dad's stuff after he passed, no one showed up. I've helped 10 or so friends paint a room, never gotten a hand in return.

Then again they say you do the good deeds not to receive... right? But it does eventually start to wear on your soul so you need to keep reminding yourself that you do what you do because you want to be that person.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After 62 years on this earth, it's a really short list.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus you guys are a sad lot. I count 7, not including myself.

And not a one of them is family. And they're certainly not all "nice." Hell, I'm not even that nice.

But I make it a priority to excise unstable and untrustworthy people from my life ASAP. My threshold for completely writing someone off is extremely low.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have an amazing extended family, and one friend who I trust implicitly, so I have a couple dozen...it's pretty awesome.
 
gas giant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Conditionally? Maybe three.
Unconditionally? None, myself included.
The real question is whether or not they believe they're acting in my best interests and if that counts, because that could skew things a bit.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Know the person well enough to know the sort of thing they can/can't be trusted with. Nobody can be trusted with everything - reveal enough of your taboo side and they will try to give you unwanted help. Other friends simply aren't strong enough to trust with much.
Get rid of people who use your trust to hurt you.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for Tom Hanks' inevitable cannibalism or epstein trial.... No one is that fresh and clean
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Amen to that. Last friend I thought I could trust flat out told me she will never answer a call after bed because she wants her sleep, and there is nothing that can't wait until morning (for her, after 11). I pressed and said what if someone were in the hospital, in an accident, or things like that (like, 'I'm being followed and need someone to talk to while I get to safety" - been there done that) and the response was "nothing I can do". In a sense, that is technically accurate because she isn't a doctor or whatever. But good to know if there is an emergency you're on your own with some people.

It was a Fark discussion a while ago that made me call it a "colonoscopy friend". If you made an apppintment for a colonoscopy - a procedure where you are sedated and can't drive yourself home afterwards, and some offices won't allow you to call a cab - who would take you for it and bring you home? That is the short list of friends.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone that imagines "trust" as a single flat universal thing is a fooking idiot.
Trust is RELATIVE.

WHO are you trusting about WHAT?

There is no 100% person X can be "trusted" about everything arbitrarily.
Like i totally trust my honey to come up with at least half the rent reliably, while i also trust that she will drink the last beer and not put any more in the chill.
I totally trust my honey to never screw around on me, while also know she's a gossip that couldn't keep a secret if my life depended on it.


Know thy self. You can and cannot be trusted, it depends on what it is we are talking about trusting you to.

Even the most dependable trustworthy person you know, has their weakness/shortcomings.
It means if you know them well enough, you know what you trust them to reliably do/not do, regardless of what you may want/wish for.

trust is a relative thing not a fixed static singular thing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I trust a LOT of people.
Question is trust them with what?
There are a lot of people I can trust with my kids.
A decent number that I could keep a large sum with.
About five people I can trust with really secret secrets.

This is relevant to my interests because I'm thinking of creating an electronic will that I can store on my cloud drive and share the link to, and modify whenever the need be. I owe 5 people money (office landlord included) and I want that documented should I pass.
I am currently thinking of sending that link, with instructions of "Do not click as long as I'm alive" and three people come to mind.

I have around 4-5 people I'd trust with my life, I can literally hand over my decision making of my health should I collapse.
I do have one friend who I'd trust with my life...but nothing else.

I have two people I trust unconditionally, and one I trust 90% of the way. While the first two I trust to ask "What is right and what would RM do?" I also feel the third might go with his own opinions 10% of the time, or justify changing something.

I am grateful for these people in my life.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I have a decent number of "colonoscopy friends" as you call them.
I also trust a not insignificant number of them will take a video of me while I'm grogged up out of my mind.
 
