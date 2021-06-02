 Skip to content
 
(Neowin)   A McDonald's chicken nugget shaped like game character from video game Among Us sells for $40,000 on eBay, but the seller had to be pressured to include szechuan sauce at the last minute   (neowin.net) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Again?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That nugget is sus.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
amogus
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And I am sure it will hold its value in a few years when the game is forgotten and people have moved on to the next big game.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sus.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The buyer:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
