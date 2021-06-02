 Skip to content
 
(Some Farker)   America has a Farking problem, which is that its users don't know how to disable javascript to circumvent aggressive paywalls. Also, us farkers are drinking too much   (outline.com) divider line
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first problem may be insurmountable.

There's help for the second one.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering what clinicians consider a problem, and what average people call "Saturday" we are 98% lush as a nation.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*enables scripts to read the link*
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or download a paywall bypass browser extension.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been using privacy browsers so long I can't remember what water tastes like or what a real webpage looks like.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Considering what clinicians consider a problem, and what average people call "Saturday" we are 98% lush as a nation.


At least we're not Britain?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: I've been using privacy browsers so long I can't remember what water tastes like or what a real webpage looks like.


I just wget the entire page and go in raw in vim.
 
