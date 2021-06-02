 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "I'm 21 and live in a 72-square-foot NYC apartment that costs $1,345 a month. Here's what a day in my life looks like"   (yahoo.com) divider line
71
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.


As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Warthog: Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.

As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.


Did the rats at least kick in on the rent?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Warthog: Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.

As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.


Ooh, a fancy Boken apartment.

Loved my little studio on a side street just far enough from Queens Blvd to not hear the busses, trains and cars or pedestrians getting hit by busses, trains and cars.

Didn't like the bug problems though.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Warthog: Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.

As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.

Did the rats at least kick in on the rent?


No.  And that'd be why I crushed one's skull with a 2x4.  It's the Hoboken way.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still more than my mortgage. That just sounds like living in hell.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Joe USer: Warthog: Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.

As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.

Ooh, a fancy Boken apartment.

Loved my little studio on a side street just far enough from Queens Blvd to not hear the busses, trains and cars or pedestrians getting hit by busses, trains and cars.

Didn't like the bug problems though.


We settled in Astoria, and it was great living there for the most part, and reasonably affordable, especially on 2 incomes, and it was a co-op building so we had full service porter and a maintained laundry room in the basement, trash service and all that.

Although were I single and 21, I might've gone for the Manhattan microapartment for awhile. There's nothing like that experience of full immersion in the city.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The minimum prison cell size in the US is 70 square feet and probably has a safer lock on it.  Just sayin'.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You would need a minimum income of 30k a year to live like a prisoner there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm out in east bumf*ck Mass, and I have a 1100 square foot apartment, with hardwood floors and pretty much everything included except my Internet, for $500.

Y'all motherf*ckers could just commute.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: BizarreMan: Warthog: Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.

As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.

Did the rats at least kick in on the rent?

No.  And that'd be why I crushed one's skull with a 2x4.  It's the Hoboken way.


All that and you lived in New Jersey?  Sign me up!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither the video nor the thumbnail is swf, so I'll just post this link here:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FASvJF2​1​yXU
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Still more than my mortgage. That just sounds like living in hell.


Yeah, but you don't live in NYC which much be the definition of hell according to most of the idiots that reside in NYC.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason apartments like this exist is because there are morons like this person willing to pay an exorbitant amount of money to live in them. I don't care how much you love Manhattan. You're living in substandard conditions. Have more respect for yourself than that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: The reason apartments like this exist is because there are morons like this person willing to pay an exorbitant amount of money to live in them. I don't care how much you love Manhattan. You're living in substandard conditions. Have more respect for yourself than that.


Those Indians really knew how to rip off the white men. Who wants to live on an island made of concrete?

\except for little park in middle of island
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not bad as long as you spend 16 hours a day somewhere else
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaper than a Disney hotel room.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting story about a 21 year-old making do with inconveniences in order to attain a thing she has wanted for some time.  She never complains. Her choices have hurt no one.

Fark:  Booooo!  You're stupid and you probably think you're better than me!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: BadReligion: Still more than my mortgage. That just sounds like living in hell.

Yeah, but you don't live in NYC which much be the definition of hell according to most of the idiots that reside in NYC.


But how are you able to effectively evaluates whether or not others are idiots when you are, yourself, an idiot?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Warthog: BizarreMan: Warthog: Joe USer: Just move to Queens or Brooklyn for a few years until you get paid more. That's what I did and everyone I know did.

As the former resident of a basement apartment in Hoboken with a rat problem, which I still had to share with two roommates, this.

Did the rats at least kick in on the rent?

No.  And that'd be why I crushed one's skull with a 2x4.  It's the Hoboken way.

All that and you lived in New Jersey?  Sign me up!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Interesting story about a 21 year-old making do with inconveniences in order to attain a thing she has wanted for some time.  She never complains. Her choices have hurt no one.

Fark:  Booooo!  You're stupid and you probably think you're better than me!


Well, of course. We don't live in a trailer fifty miles from our nearest neighbor under a pile of loaded guns - we must be "idiots".
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it's not bad as long as you spend 16 hours a day somewhere else


Yep. And were I a single young adult, I could see the appeal to that in Manhattan (at least assuming there isn't a pandemic).

Not sure that particular place is worth that much in monthly rent, but I understand.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, at that age I could fit my belongings in my car, and I wasn't nearly as messy as she is. I could've lived in a dormcloset for a while, to be in the center of things. If you're spending much time at home in that situation you're defeating the purpose anyway. But that bathroom? Hell no.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Dead for Tax Reasons: it's not bad as long as you spend 16 hours a day somewhere else

Yep. And were I a single young adult, I could see the appeal to that in Manhattan (at least assuming there isn't a pandemic).

Not sure that particular place is worth that much in monthly rent, but I understand.


As long as it's just me, that's a fine amount of room. Lived like that off and on in northern Thailand.  And while really small, not that uncommon in Tokyo for instance.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Living in my studio is mostly me climbing onto surfaces that are probably not meant to be climbed on.


If you only had a Y chromosome you'd know what that step stool folded up by your clothes is for.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Small? Fine. Under the right life conditions (like hers). The price is what's absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was insane when I paid $1400 a month for a small 2 bedroom place in San Diego, in 2007. Paying almost the same for a place as big as the bathroom in that San Diego place? No. Why? No.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People from south of the Rio Grand travel hundreds and thousands of miles to get out of shiatty living conditions, she traveled just to get into one.
 
jumac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
so she paying over a grand a month for what is little more then a collage dorm room.

woos to me for pointing out some stuff.  lest when i was starting out and was living in a small 1 room type place.

1st.  way to much cloths.  don't need more then maybe week worth of stuff.  same with shoes.  1 or 2 pair max. safe having more then that till you make enough to have a real place with the room. that free up some room to put up some table and stuff to increase the size of her small kitchen area.

2nd.  screw the futon put real bed in there. If your only going be in there for enough time to sleep and bad weather might as well make it comfy
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jumac: so she paying over a grand a month for what is little more then a collage dorm room.

woos to me for pointing out some stuff.  lest when i was starting out and was living in a small 1 room type place.

1st.  way to much cloths.  don't need more then maybe week worth of stuff.  same with shoes.  1 or 2 pair max. safe having more then that till you make enough to have a real place with the room. that free up some room to put up some table and stuff to increase the size of her small kitchen area.

2nd.  screw the futon put real bed in there. If your only going be in there for enough time to sleep and bad weather might as well make it comfy


I can get the futon. I basically lived in my bedroom in the last place I was at, roommate situation plus the only AC we had was the window unit I put in my bedroom (only window in the living room was a sliding glass door).

Sometimes you want to just sit, and sitting on your bed with your back against the wall isn't very comfortable for more than a few minutes, at least not for me.
 
wetrat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So she goes for a walk in Washington Square Park, which I understand from reading Fark and the NY Post is only for drug users.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ehh, it's not that much smaller than my first apartment out of school.  That was a ~150ft² converted maid's chamber under the mansard roof of a Haussmannien building in central Paris.  At that point in my life the sum total of my worldly possessions was a laptop, a couple of books, and a suitcase's worth of clothes.  So long as you've got somewhere else at which you're spending most of your waking hours it's not the worst trade-off you can make, being in your early 20s and right in the middle of everything.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

151: jumac: so she paying over a grand a month for what is little more then a collage dorm room.

woos to me for pointing out some stuff.  lest when i was starting out and was living in a small 1 room type place.

1st.  way to much cloths.  don't need more then maybe week worth of stuff.  same with shoes.  1 or 2 pair max. safe having more then that till you make enough to have a real place with the room. that free up some room to put up some table and stuff to increase the size of her small kitchen area.

2nd.  screw the futon put real bed in there. If your only going be in there for enough time to sleep and bad weather might as well make it comfy

I can get the futon. I basically lived in my bedroom in the last place I was at, roommate situation plus the only AC we had was the window unit I put in my bedroom (only window in the living room was a sliding glass door).

Sometimes you want to just sit, and sitting on your bed with your back against the wall isn't very comfortable for more than a few minutes, at least not for me.


I'm voting for futon as well.  I slept on a futon for a few years.  When you're 19, you can sleep on anything, and it's useful to have a couch-ish place for sitting and futons do that reasonably well for a 19 year-old.

Once you get to your late 20s, you're probably going to want something better, but for a 21 year-old... go for it.  When you're 28, you can move to a reasonably priced apartment in suburban Indianapolis and get the approval of the internet.
 
mmojo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live/ work in two lofted lofts that are directly across the hall from each other. They cannot be combined. Neighbors are used to me shuffling around the halls late at night in a robe and slippers.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I could see it when I was younger. I'd probably live in Astoria but I see the appeal. The bathroom would be the biggest challenge. But yeah, she seems cool with it, so more power to her.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Geez, peeps! It's adorable & she's living out her dreams.
Ella Fitzgerald - Manhattan
Youtube YJsa0OfWcGA
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: Rapmaster2000: Interesting story about a 21 year-old making do with inconveniences in order to attain a thing she has wanted for some time.  She never complains. Her choices have hurt no one.

Fark:  Booooo!  You're stupid and you probably think you're better than me!

Well, of course. We don't live in a trailer fifty miles from our nearest neighbor under a pile of loaded guns - we must be "idiots".


Probably
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Ehh, it's not that much smaller than my first apartment out of school.  That was a ~150ft² converted maid's chamber under the mansard roof of a Haussmannien building in central Paris.  At that point in my life the sum total of my worldly possessions was a laptop, a couple of books, and a suitcase's worth of clothes.  So long as you've got somewhere else at which you're spending most of your waking hours it's not the worst trade-off you can make, being in your early 20s and right in the middle of everything.


That's stupid.  You can get an apartment twice as big as that in Tulsa and Tulsa is well-known within Oklahoma as the Paris of Oklahoma.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, off to trim and clear brush and mow the lawn and do other things outside in the sun all day.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Robo Beat: Ehh, it's not that much smaller than my first apartment out of school.  That was a ~150ft² converted maid's chamber under the mansard roof of a Haussmannien building in central Paris.  At that point in my life the sum total of my worldly possessions was a laptop, a couple of books, and a suitcase's worth of clothes.  So long as you've got somewhere else at which you're spending most of your waking hours it's not the worst trade-off you can make, being in your early 20s and right in the middle of everything.

That's stupid.  You can get an apartment twice as big as that in Tulsa and Tulsa is well-known within Oklahoma as the Paris of Oklahoma.


I thought Tulsa was the Oklahoma City of Oklahoma?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile thousands of luxury apartments sit empty.  Triumph of Capitalism!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Ehh, it's not that much smaller than my first apartment out of school.  That was a ~150ft² converted maid's chamber under the mansard roof of a Haussmannien building in central Paris.  At that point in my life the sum total of my worldly possessions was a laptop, a couple of books, and a suitcase's worth of clothes.  So long as you've got somewhere else at which you're spending most of your waking hours it's not the worst trade-off you can make, being in your early 20s and right in the middle of everything.


This too. Like it I said above, I'm used to living in small places. I currently live alone in a ~1000sqft apartment and it's... Weird. It's nice to live alone, but the amount of space I have kinda messes with me sometimes.

But if I had a ten minute heads-up that the place was about to burn down to the ground, I'd be out in 7 with everything I actually cared about, and not getting compensated for the shiat I don't have insurance to cover. I'm 39.

Clothes, recipe book, pictures (album), Laptop, phone, charger, knives, bike. (yes I keep my bike in my living room. It's too farking expensive to leave outside in the elements)
 
CaptainPurple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Her place looks familiar...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Robo Beat: Ehh, it's not that much smaller than my first apartment out of school.  That was a ~150ft² converted maid's chamber under the mansard roof of a Haussmannien building in central Paris.  At that point in my life the sum total of my worldly possessions was a laptop, a couple of books, and a suitcase's worth of clothes.  So long as you've got somewhere else at which you're spending most of your waking hours it's not the worst trade-off you can make, being in your early 20s and right in the middle of everything.

That's stupid.  You can get an apartment twice as big as that in Tulsa and Tulsa is well-known within Oklahoma as the Paris of Oklahoma.


Why overpay for the Paris of OK when you can get something for half the price in Beirut, the Paris of the middle east? Harbor views!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well, off to trim and clear brush and mow the lawn and do other things outside in the sun all day.


This fella sounds pretty serious about his manscaping routine.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CaptainPurple: Her place looks familiar...

[Fark user image image 850x451]


At least she doesn't have to deal with the L.
 
phedex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like an awful existence, but the writer seems okay with it.  I know I wouldn't be.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it's not bad as long as you spend 16 hours a day somewhere else


Plot twist:  that place is called work.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: gar1013: BadReligion: Still more than my mortgage. That just sounds like living in hell.

Yeah, but you don't live in NYC which much be the definition of hell according to most of the idiots that reside in NYC.

But how are you able to effectively evaluates whether or not others are idiots when you are, yourself, an idiot?


Well, if it's coming from you, then I know the opinion is worth less than a diaper filled with shiat and hair that's been lit on fire.
 
