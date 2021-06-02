 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Australia was one of the first countries to shut their borders and still locks down entire states over single digit Covid case numbers. Their economy must be in tatters right? No it's now better than before the pandemic started   (abc.net.au) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Macroeconomics, Economics, Consumption, Economy, Economist, experience of Melbourne florist Shane Sipolis, Percentage point, Consumer spending  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the downside, our federal government has totally dropped the ball on the vaccine rollout, especially in private nursing home residents and staff.
Also, there seems to be no political will to build proper quarantine facilities to replace the hotel quarantine that keeps failing us.
So yeah, the economy isn't everything.
/Got my vaccine two weeks ago. AstraZeneca, because that's all I can get. Sigh.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*Australian tourism numbers plummet*

"How can we punish Aborigines for this?"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: On the downside, our federal government has totally dropped the ball on the vaccine rollout, especially in private nursing home residents and staff.
Also, there seems to be no political will to build proper quarantine facilities to replace the hotel quarantine that keeps failing us.
So yeah, the economy isn't everything.
/Got my vaccine two weeks ago. AstraZeneca, because that's all I can get. Sigh.


I was looking at the vaccine numbers yesterday by country and what the hell, Australia? 8% vaccinated? Your population is the same as Texas. This should be easy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: On the downside, our federal government has totally dropped the ball on the vaccine rollout, especially in private nursing home residents and staff.
Also, there seems to be no political will to build proper quarantine facilities to replace the hotel quarantine that keeps failing us.
So yeah, the economy isn't everything.
/Got my vaccine two weeks ago. AstraZeneca, because that's all I can get. Sigh.


Got my jab Saturday, Pfizer, as did Mrs Englaja under Phase 1B of the rollout, as her boobs pushed her in to the overweight category (lol) and I have 2-medication blood pressure issues.

FedGov couldn't organise a pissup in a pub. They can't even hide their corruption or affairs, and I like my right wingers competent enough to do at least that, dammit.

Fortunately, everyone's a Keynesian again. Great because at least as a progressive wet liberal Liberal, the right are coming back to my side economically. As long as the moderates don't react and go all FDP libertarian, I might have a home in the party again. I'll reserve my vote but I might prefer Albo as he's a Rabbitoh against Scomo who is an asshole and a Shark (but I repeat myself). Anyway I like my PMs who don't shiat themselves in a Maccas carpark on Grand Final day.

Labor needs a comprehensive coal policy, or coal replacement policy, to win, and the move to QE and deficits gives them the ammo to do it. They can suggest nationalisation, guaranteeing jobs for coal workers for next 20 years, while substituting their work for like work in the same area as they phase coal out. Big boost of confidence to the regions.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Jesus McSordid: On the downside, our federal government has totally dropped the ball on the vaccine rollout, especially in private nursing home residents and staff.
Also, there seems to be no political will to build proper quarantine facilities to replace the hotel quarantine that keeps failing us.
So yeah, the economy isn't everything.
/Got my vaccine two weeks ago. AstraZeneca, because that's all I can get. Sigh.

I was looking at the vaccine numbers yesterday by country and what the hell, Australia? 8% vaccinated? Your population is the same as Texas. This should be easy.


You'd like to think, but Prime Minister Clot Morrison couldn't organise a piss-up in a brewery. The current covid-19 outbreak in Victoria has now infected two aged care residents, and it turns out that the priority group of aged care residents and workers are still not all vaccinated, three months into the vaccination program. This could be disastrous as this disease goes through the elderly like wildfire.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic were the best way to proceed.
 
batlock666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 460x1082]


Aussiest. Interview. Ever. What a legend!
Youtube 9QCgqQdmr0M
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

englaja: Jesus McSordid: On the downside, our federal government has totally dropped the ball on the vaccine rollout, especially in private nursing home residents and staff.
Also, there seems to be no political will to build proper quarantine facilities to replace the hotel quarantine that keeps failing us.
So yeah, the economy isn't everything.
/Got my vaccine two weeks ago. AstraZeneca, because that's all I can get. Sigh.

Got my jab Saturday, Pfizer, as did Mrs Englaja under Phase 1B of the rollout, as her boobs pushed her in to the overweight category (lol) and I have 2-medication blood pressure issues.

FedGov couldn't organise a pissup in a pub. They can't even hide their corruption or affairs, and I like my right wingers competent enough to do at least that, dammit.

Fortunately, everyone's a Keynesian again. Great because at least as a progressive wet liberal Liberal, the right are coming back to my side economically. As long as the moderates don't react and go all FDP libertarian, I might have a home in the party again. I'll reserve my vote but I might prefer Albo as he's a Rabbitoh against Scomo who is an asshole and a Shark (but I repeat myself). Anyway I like my PMs who don't shiat themselves in a Maccas carpark on Grand Final day.

Labor needs a comprehensive coal policy, or coal replacement policy, to win, and the move to QE and deficits gives them the ammo to do it. They can suggest nationalisation, guaranteeing jobs for coal workers for next 20 years, while substituting their work for like work in the same area as they phase coal out. Big boost of confidence to the regions.


It's times like this I am starkly reminded how varied the dialects of English have become across the globe.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic were the best way to proceed.


New Zealand nailed it, I think. 26 deaths. Not per 100,000. Total.

Like, 0.5 per 100,000.

Locked down hard, but fast. Got back to cautious normal pretty quick.
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

casual disregard: It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic hiding under the bedclothes and hoping to come out when it's all over were the best way to proceed.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I was looking at the vaccine numbers yesterday by country and what the hell, Australia? 8% vaccinated? Your population is the same as Texas. This should be easy.


It isn't like we make the stuff here... oh wait we do.  There was a clusterfark over the AstraZeneca clotting issue which caused lots of people to decide to pass until they could get the Pfizer and there wasn't nearly enough of the Pfizer since it was brought in as a stop gap measure if there were problems with the AZ rollout.  I was at one of the large vac sites just before the last case 1st hit the state and there was nearly no one there and they were taking walk ins.  A few hours earlier they had decided above 40 would be fine if they asked but the advice was for the 40-50 to get the Pfizer which was a wait.

On the train home that day most people weren't wearing a mask even though it is a $200 fine to not.

While plenty on the left are complaining about how the rights at the federal level screwed this up,  The state leader of the left party fell down some stairs and broke his back and so his 2nd in command is in charge now.  The 2nd is about as worthless as politicians come. The broken back guy did get things done even if he had to do it in a union fixer sort of way.  Makes be wonder just how the stairs accident did happen.  At the federal level  Julie Bishop quit at the last election but I think having her in cabinet would have fixed some of the mess.  She is one of the few political women to put Trump in his place to his face and also known for her death stare.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Discordulator: casual disregard: It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic were the best way to proceed.

New Zealand nailed it, I think. 26 deaths. Not per 100,000. Total.

Like, 0.5 per 100,000.

Locked down hard, but fast. Got back to cautious normal pretty quick.


Jacinda Ardern also got everyone Pfizer vaccines. Seems New Zealand has done everything right.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pity us Melburnians, who suffer in lockdown yet again, with nothing to sustain us but cake and choccy and bikkies and chips and popcorn and good god I only went shopping to get some milk...
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orbister: casual disregard: It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic hiding under the bedclothes and hoping to come out when it's all over were the best way to proceed.


Better than Die for Trump! Ghyna Virus! it will just disappear!
Shut your plague rat mouth, terrorist
 
Nidiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least the latest outbreak and the vaccine rollout being a disaster, has put and end to the risk of Clot calling an early election (since the economy was doing well), and this means he and Albo went to all that trouble to lose weight for nothing. This amuses me.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 460x1082]


Coriander?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Discordulator: casual disregard: It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic were the best way to proceed.

New Zealand nailed it, I think. 26 deaths. Not per 100,000. Total.

Like, 0.5 per 100,000.

Locked down hard, but fast. Got back to cautious normal pretty quick.


We just celebrated our 1 year anniversary of beating covid.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 460x1082]

Coriander?


Cilantro, that plant that tastes like stinkbugs smell.
 
Nidiot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

orbister: casual disregard: It's almost as if a controlled response to a pandemic hiding under the bedclothes and hoping to come out when it's all over were the best way to proceed.


Are you suggesting that's a bad idea? That's my strategy for everything. I could quite happily hide under the bedclothes forever, it's way nicer there.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.