(NPR)   Another day, another hate crime in NYC   (npr.org)
25
    More: Asinine, New York City, Manhattan, New York Police Department, 55-year-old victim, New York City's Chinatown, Crime, hate crime, woman of Asian descent  
•       •       •

25 Comments
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nobody wants to talk about this kind of racism.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Awful lot of Black people doing this, sad to say. Not all, the way the media accounts would have you believe but bad enough
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
God damn white supremacists at it again!
 
Thaciscokidd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Racist come in all shapes, colors, and sizes.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the same assholes on Fark who scream for war with China every time a whale farts in the South China Sea to come in and disingenuously wring their hands and pretend to have no idea why these attacks are happening.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thaciscokidd: Racist come in all shapes, colors, and sizes.


It's the big ones that hurt the most.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bthom37: Can't wait for the same assholes on Fark who scream for war with China every time a whale farts in the South China Sea to come in and disingenuously wring their hands and pretend to have no idea why these attacks are happening.


1) Who are Fark is asking for an actual war with China?

2) Earlier today, I mentioned how I loathed China's government....but at the same time, I strongly believe that these attacks on Asian-Americans should be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law.
 
dracos31
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.


That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.
 
dracos31
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.


Yeung, farking autocorrecting asshole.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.


Exactly.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this the guy who was already arrested eight times this year?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor lady.

That dude is crazy. Maybe racist, but surely crazy. When I worked in Midtown I kept my guard up whenever there was an obvious schizo around. They are unpredictable, and verbally lash out at unsuspecting randoms all the time.

There's a whole underclass of mentally ill, especially in our largest cities, that are being ignored by everyone.

I was trying to think of some way to make a funny comment and finally got one. We need more of these in Chinatown:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dracos31: dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.

Yeung, farking autocorrecting asshole.


I think he's a senior citizen now. It's been 20 years since Bloodsport. Or was he in Kickboxer?

Anyway, as much as NYC is put forth as a happy melting pot, it's not so simple. I grew up in Queens. My best friends were a Haitian, a Peruvian, and a Puerto Rican. We were all happy kids and didn't experience much racial tension. Recently, though, I've felt a palpable simmer between the Chinese, Italian, and Eastern European (specifically Georgian) communities when going out for drinks in Brooklyn.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.


A true mark of cowardice
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.


Or Donnie Yen.
Ip Man VS High School Bullies - Scene (4/10) - Ip Man 4 The Finale (2019)
Youtube lUd9WOta0aY
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Nobody wants to talk about this kind of racism.


You don't understand Theory. That's not racism.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: dracos31: dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.

Yeung, farking autocorrecting asshole.

I think he's a senior citizen now. It's been 20 years since Bloodsport. Or was he in Kickboxer?

Anyway, as much as NYC is put forth as a happy melting pot, it's not so simple. I grew up in Queens. My best friends were a Haitian, a Peruvian, and a Puerto Rican. We were all happy kids and didn't experience much racial tension. Recently, though, I've felt a palpable simmer between the Chinese, Italian, and Eastern European (specifically Georgian) communities when going out for drinks in Brooklyn.


He was in Bloodsport...it came out in '88.

JCVD's best movie, IMHO.

Plus, it has Ogre from Revenge of the Nerds....what's it to love?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*what's not to love?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: Awful lot of Black people doing this, sad to say. Not all, the way the media accounts would have you believe but bad enough


The media accounts?

They're actively *AVOIDING* mentioning Black on Asian hate crimes by not mentioning the race of the assailants.   TFA is a perfect example of that.

So if you just read the article (or, I presume, listen to the NPR story over the radio), no mention is made of the race of the assailant.  You only find out if you watch the video.

They'll talk about "white supremacists" being a huge threat to the nation in one article (like about a recent intelligence assessment by the Biden administration), and they'll talk about Trump supporters blaming China for COVID-19 (which they are to blame, no matter how you slice it), then they'll have articles about hate crimes against Asians without mentioning that it is largely Black on Asian hate crimes, not White on Asian.

But they impression you're left with, if you don't dig into each story, is that it's all, or mostly, Whites committing these crimes.

/White guy with an Asian son.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Poor lady.

That dude is crazy. Maybe racist, but surely crazy. When I worked in Midtown I kept my guard up whenever there was an obvious schizo around. They are unpredictable, and verbally lash out at unsuspecting randoms all the time.

There's a whole underclass of mentally ill, especially in our largest cities, that are being ignored by everyone.

I was trying to think of some way to make a funny comment and finally got one. We need more of these in Chinatown:

[Fark user image image 630x472]


shiat landlords? No thanks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.


Chinese Herculese baby hell yeah
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Poor lady.

That dude is crazy. Maybe racist, but surely crazy. When I worked in Midtown I kept my guard up whenever there was an obvious schizo around. They are unpredictable, and verbally lash out at unsuspecting randoms all the time.

There's a whole underclass of mentally ill, especially in our largest cities, that are being ignored by everyone.

I was trying to think of some way to make a funny comment and finally got one. We need more of these in Chinatown:

[Fark user image 630x472]


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Nobody farks with the landlady.
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Ragin' Asian: dracos31: dracos31: Ragin' Asian: They keep going after old ladies. That's just extra shiatty sprinkles on the shiat sundae.

That's because they are cowards. You won't see them trying that shiat on Bolo Young.

Yeung, farking autocorrecting asshole.

I think he's a senior citizen now. It's been 20 years since Bloodsport. Or was he in Kickboxer?

Anyway, as much as NYC is put forth as a happy melting pot, it's not so simple. I grew up in Queens. My best friends were a Haitian, a Peruvian, and a Puerto Rican. We were all happy kids and didn't experience much racial tension. Recently, though, I've felt a palpable simmer between the Chinese, Italian, and Eastern European (specifically Georgian) communities when going out for drinks in Brooklyn.

He was in Bloodsport...it came out in '88.

JCVD's best movie, IMHO.

Plus, it has Ogre from Revenge of the Nerds....what's it to love?


There are some pretty good older movies out there where Yeung plays the good guy. I even remember one where he was on the "good" side with Jackie Chan.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now ain't the time for your tears.
Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) - The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
Youtube 4RwN_V9bGUk
 
