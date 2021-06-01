 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   Amazon opens disaster relief hub. Donated supplies ready to fly out of ATL within hours   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    PSA, American Red Cross, International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Fulton County, Georgia, official start of hurricane season, immediate aftermath, International Committee of the Red Cross, Amazon workers, Caribbean  
282 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Jun 2021 at 3:30 AM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Amazon does own and operate more cargo planes (77 total 737,767 ) than most countries in the world.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That reminds me.. the vibrator needs batteries.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how quickly they could ship something for their abused employees?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Disaster Relief Hub?  That's a new one to me... Anyone know if they have good videos yet?  Can't check until after work.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Disaster Relief Hub" is a terrible thing to call Subby's mom, so don't do it.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Disaster Relief Hub".  So, a stocked employee breakroom?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 I said something similar in another thread. Bezos simultaneously treats his employees like sh*t and seems to be great with charity. Just my city alone received millions to provide cheap apts for the homeless.

And he owns WaPo, which doesn't suck orange cock. I respect that.

But he treats his employees so poorly. That's hard to overlook. Is the charity just a mask hiding his villainy?
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hear that the drivers have been preparing by driving by houses and throwing paper towels out the door of the truck.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I said something similar in another thread. Bezos simultaneously treats his employees like sh*t and seems to be great with charity. Just my city alone received millions to provide cheap apts for the homeless.

And he owns WaPo, which doesn't suck orange cock. I respect that.

But he treats his employees so poorly. That's hard to overlook. Is the charity just a mask hiding his villainy?


It's easier and cheaper to make a donation now and then, than to consistently pay good wages. Plus, you get a tax writeoff for the former.
 
