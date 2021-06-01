 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Firefighter opens fire   (foxla.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Los Angeles County, California, Firefighting, duty firefighter, Palmdale, California, Santa Clarita, California, Volunteer fire department, fire Tuesday, Judy Chu  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a disappointing hoser.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he gets fired.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All right maybe now people will start taking all this malarkey serious because this is most definitely a new frontier
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: I hope he gets fired.

"The suspect then fled to his home in nearby Acton, barricaded himself inside, and set the house on fire before he was believed to have been found dead."


He did.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what he got his hose in a tangle about
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jody must have been laying pipe with his wife while he was out with his friends playing with hoses.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you playing at home, Aqua Dulce and Acton may be in LA County, California, but it might as well be in Douglas County, Nevada or Maricopa County, Arizona as far as the political demographics go.

West Hollywood, it ain't.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He was just fighting fire with fire.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Headline correction: 3 shot, two dead.
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Heck of a house for a fireman
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every firefighter should carry 2 guns, that would solve this problem.
 
Al!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Every firefighter should carry 2 guns, that would solve this problem.


The only thing that can stop a firefighter with 2 guns is a firefighter with 3 guns.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since I'm too lazy to actually look it up, but I wonder if anyone did a republican vs democrat domestic violence study.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow.

That's really devastating. It's going to be a bad day all over county fire.

I wonder what happened.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow.

That's really devastating. It's going to be a bad day all over county fire.

I wonder what happened.


A firefighter shot some people at a fire station.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: Wow.

That's really devastating. It's going to be a bad day all over county fire.

I wonder what happened.

A firefighter shot some people at a fire station.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why can't we ever get a nice story like "Prizefighter opens prize"?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.