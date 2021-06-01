 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   And now for something completely different, a concrete truck stuck under a bridge. In New Zealand   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, New Zealand, New York City, city council, English-language films, Farquhars Rd, concrete truck, Road, State Highway  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the bridge at Styx had him stux ?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 275x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article twice says the truck had been removed, but never says how. I'm assuming they simply let some air out of the tires?
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who makes a truck out of concrete?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Overbridge"?  Is there some other kind of bridge?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.556 + 0.2032 Meter Bridge isn't as catchy as 11 Foot 8 + 8 Bridge
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: "Overbridge"?  Is there some other kind of bridge?


Underbridge.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they always blame the truck, but the bridge is just as guilty.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bdub77: Raoul Eaton: "Overbridge"?  Is there some other kind of bridge?

Underbridge.


I see that word but it makes no sense.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: "Overbridge"?  Is there some other kind of bridge?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bdub77: Raoul Eaton: "Overbridge"?  Is there some other kind of bridge?

Underbridge.


Aroundbridge.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not the best of times for that driver. You'd have to be fooling yourself, or snowblind, to think that truck would fit. Hopefully they don't let it end like that, and that blue collar man will get his truck back on the road.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hat's off to both subby and the article writer for using proper terminology in calling it a concrete truck and not a cement truck.

That accident could have been a lot worse, especially if the drum came loose. I knew a guy who clipped a bridge while driving his concrete truck, knocking the drum loose and crushing him.
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A spokesperson said: "unfortunately, one of our concrete trucks became lodged under an overbridge".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Hopoate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: The article twice says the truck had been removed, but never says how. I'm assuming they simply let some air out of the tires?


Yeah nah, prolly

/kiwi
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.