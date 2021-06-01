 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   California's drought is bad. How bad? Some farmers are shredding almond orchards, while others are simply abandoning their crops   (sfgate.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, California, San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, sad day, water shortages, Lake Tahoe, heat wave, wet lake beds  
36 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All to placate an industry which doesn't need to exist.

I like almonds and almond milk. But come the fark on. It's not worth it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, come on. Each individual almond only takes 3 gallons of water to grow. It's a totally reasonable crop for large-scale production in a state where there's an infinite supply of water. In the original native tongue, California actually means "Water That Shall Never Run Dry From Growing Almonds."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And as far as the article goes re: the rest of the drought stuff... yeah it's gonna get worse before it gets better...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes you feel like a nut
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: All to placate an industry which doesn't need to exist.

I like almonds and almond milk. But come the fark on. It's not worth it.


Yeah, almonds are extremely water intensive. California is a huge state, so I'm sure there are places they'd grow fine, but not where they're trying to grow them now. It's like starting a sod farm in the Painted Desert.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey California residents, I'm from Maine. I believe that there was a mix-up and somehow we got the rain meant for you. Terribly sorry about the inconvenience.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: All to placate an industry which doesn't need to exist.

I like almonds and almond milk. But come the fark on. It's not worth it.


Ok, now do beef
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Oh, come on. Each individual almond only takes 3 gallons of water to grow. It's a totally reasonable crop for large-scale production in a state where there's an infinite supply of water. In the original native tongue, California actually means "Water That Shall Never Run Dry From Growing Almonds."


Lol

Here:

California is also a major producer of beef. And both dairy and beef cows use a huge amount of water. In fact, a single pound of beef requires a whopping 1,800 gallons of water. Around one-third of the state's entire water budget is used to produce meat and dairy.

So, GFY. Pick: send water to Cali and STFU, or be prepared to grow somewhere else (as if)

AG is not near California's big economy. Cali can afford to feed its citizens trivially, both by resources and cash.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: puffy999: All to placate an industry which doesn't need to exist.

I like almonds and almond milk. But come the fark on. It's not worth it.

Ok, now do beef


Okay. As far as water is concerned I'd honestly expect the dairy industry to be worse per-head but that might be wrong...now, beef fan be ranched. And that is a totally different ecological disaster in this part of the country.

I'm an advocate of sustainable farming and almonds in California is like alfalfa in central Oregon is like corn in the midwest: the wrong agriculture in the right regions for OTHER kinds of agriculture.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But also yes. California just grows too much shiat in general. They've taken agriculture from other states because "well it's more centralized and water is easier to get from place to place" was at one point the argument. Whoops.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Hey California residents, I'm from Maine. I believe that there was a mix-up and somehow we got the rain meant for you. Terribly sorry about the inconvenience.


I blame Seattle.  All through the rainy season, we here in the Bay Area kept watching every rainstorm that looked like it would hit us push north to Seattle and Portland.  Consequently, this is one of the driest years on record.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: California is also a major producer of beef. And both dairy and beef cows use a huge amount of water. In fact, a single pound of beef requires a whopping 1,800 gallons of water. Around one-third of the state's entire water budget is used to produce meat and dairy.


Most of the steers that end up on the table only drink about 7,000 gallons of water per year (based on their mothers maximum consumption rates).

The 1,800 gallons of water per pound would require cows that can swim most of a year.  That figure seemed to have counted every drop of water that landed anywhere near the cow, anywhere near any field that might have grown its food, along the road and on the roof of the supermarket. It also needs to include the humidity in the air the cows breathe.

The large scale cattle business in the USA started in the very dry areas of west Texas where there never was enough water ever to make sense of that 1,800 gallon per pound figure.  There are areas on the East Coast that have been raising cattle for 400 years on the same land with no imported food.  The water falling on that land combined with all the water flowing into it (while ignoring the water running out) won't even get close to the figure.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

puffy999: All to placate an industry which doesn't need to exist.

I like almonds and almond milk. But come the fark on. It's not worth it.


Absolutely agree. We all know certain things are not sustainable and actively hurting our steadily worsening situation. And meat needs to be cut way, way, way back. It wasn't a pleasant experience but I've tried fried crickets and you know what? I can find other sources of protein but y'all should seriously consider switching to farming and eating insects.

/kidding
//mmmay be willing to try them again
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hell I didn't realize California was in a bad drought. So this is not a repeat from 2014?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Goodbye COVID (mostly, hopefully).

Hello again, climate crisis!  Thanks for waiting.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
exceptional meaning...unusually good; outstanding.

so it is a good thing...!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You could probably grow almond trees around the edges of farms in the south eastern United States as windbreaks, and you would be okay.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's my fault. Every time I go to California, it rains. Since Covfefe-19, I haven't been able to go to California. Ergo, my fault.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, the great and mighty California, home to 1/6th of this country's agriculture, is sucking the land dry because you keep farming land that should've been reclaimed to sand decades ago?

Yawn. Try moving somewhere Mother Nature isn't telling you constantly fark off from ...
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grapes over on the coast nervously chuckling.

/I'm still surprised that my last trip to the valley included a trip through cotton row.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pfft.  Like they didn't know this. I do care about the farms.  I don't care about the almond growers.
 
rga184
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: puffy999: All to placate an industry which doesn't need to exist.

I like almonds and almond milk. But come the fark on. It's not worth it.

Yeah, almonds are extremely water intensive. California is a huge state, so I'm sure there are places they'd grow fine, but not where they're trying to grow them now. It's like starting a sod farm in the Painted Desert.


It doesn't help that single crop industrial farms have crap soil and don't capture rainwater either.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd have thought Cali farmers would have moved away from inefficient flood irrigation methods by now...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. The Niagara region in Canada is being paved as we type. Pennsylbvania stopped producing enough fruit about a decade ago. We need to top everyone from selling farm land for non-farm pruposes. And we need to stop the tree shredding. We will literally die. It will cause wars. We can't lose our food production capacity, because it will never come back. There is too little arable land remaining.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy shiat. The Niagara region in Canada is being paved as we type. Pennsylbvania stopped producing enough fruit about a decade ago. We need to top everyone from selling farm land for non-farm pruposes. And we need to stop the tree shredding. We will literally die. It will cause wars. We can't lose our food production capacity, because it will never come back. There is too little arable land remaining.


BUT WE NEED APARTMENT COMPLEXES AND SHOPPING CENTERS

AHAHAHA

I'M SO BLOODY RICH

*dances in tutu and Mickey Mouse ears*
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hell I didn't realize California was in a bad drought. So this is not a repeat from 2014?


Even Governor Newsom didn't want to say it was a drought for two months until the counties pressured him, and he still hasn't declared statewide.

Local growers would benefit from flexible water transfers and modified reservoir releases. But officials say it's up the governor.

"Every day he waits is bad, because there are people that are out of water relying on well water but the well water they have is nowhere near what they need," said Mendes.

If local growers, especially those in West Fresno County don't get the water they need, they may be forced to go out of production permanently.

https://abc30.com/fresno-county-droug​h​t-weather/10580709/

President Biden declared a drought emergency before Newsom did.

Anxieties over drought crystallized in late March, when the managers of the State Water Project and the federal government's Central Valley Project - the twin networks of reservoirs and canals that deliver billions of gallons of supplies to farms and cities -issued stunning updateson California's water conditions.

The state project, which mainly serves urban Southern California, the Bay Area and parts of rural San Joaquin Valley, cut its expected 2021 allocations in half, to just 5% of what its customers had contracted. The federal project said most of its customers, including farm irrigation districts in the San Joaquin Valley, might not get any deliveries at all.

By that time, the federal Department of Agriculture had already declared a drought disaster in California, making farmers eligible for financial assistance. The calls for Newsom to declare a statewide emergency gathered momentum, with both Democrats and Republicans in rural areas petitioning the governor.

https://www.sacbee.com/news/californi​a​/article251167759.html
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy shiat. The Niagara region in Canada is being paved as we type. Pennsylbvania stopped producing enough fruit about a decade ago. We need to top everyone from selling farm land for non-farm pruposes. And we need to stop the tree shredding. We will literally die. It will cause wars. We can't lose our food production capacity, because it will never come back. There is too little arable land remaining.


Too little arable land?

Have you ever been to Ohio ... or Indiana or Illinois ... or the Dakotas ... or Iowa ... or Nebraska ... or Kansas ...

Everything that voted red is arable.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pecan farming is a lot easier than walnut ranching.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Pocket Ninja: Oh, come on. Each individual almond only takes 3 gallons of water to grow. It's a totally reasonable crop for large-scale production in a state where there's an infinite supply of water. In the original native tongue, California actually means "Water That Shall Never Run Dry From Growing Almonds."

Lol

Here:

California is also a major producer of beef. And both dairy and beef cows use a huge amount of water. In fact, a single pound of beef requires a whopping 1,800 gallons of water. Around one-third of the state's entire water budget is used to produce meat and dairy.

So, GFY. Pick: send water to Cali and STFU, or be prepared to grow somewhere else (as if)

AG is not near California's big economy. Cali can afford to feed its citizens trivially, both by resources and cash.


"As a rule of thumb, consumption will range from 1 gallon per 100 pounds of body weight during cold weather to nearly 2 gallons per 100 pounds of body during the hottest weather."

At 0.02 gallons per pound per day, how old must that cow be to have consumed 1,800 gallons per pound?

Over 2,400 years.

****

Where the 1,800 gallons number comes from isn't water. It's theoretical water if you assume all the water used to grow its food comes from the pipes instead of rain water.

Imported feed and grass feed cattle are going to have a much lower impact on CA than locally grown grain.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: So, the great and mighty California, home to 1/6th of this country's agriculture, is sucking the land dry because you keep farming land that should've been reclaimed to sand decades ago?

Yawn. Try moving somewhere Mother Nature isn't telling you constantly fark off from ...


That is extremely ignorant.  California provides over 95% of a number of valuable agricultural commodities.  What happens here will affect you.   Unless all you eat is corn and soybeans.

If you compared the produce section in Ohio, or even Texas to the produce section in California you would know.

"California's agricultural abundance includes more than 400 commodities. Over a third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the country's fruits and nuts are grown in California."

https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/statistics/#
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: So, the great and mighty California, home to 1/6th of this country's agriculture, is sucking the land dry because you keep farming land that should've been reclaimed to sand decades ago?

Yawn. Try moving somewhere Mother Nature isn't telling you constantly fark off from ...


I'll disagree only on the point that we can't figure out a better way to do this. The aqueduct is how they did it in the past. LA likely wouldn't exist without it. We don't have the will anymore.

I've screamed at clouds for 20 years since I've moved to the central coast. We have the last nuke plant, now being decommissioned, and pipelines that used to pump crude from the valley to ships in Avila.

Diablo already makes enough desal water for their operations that could satiate a small city.

I know it's not simple but there's opportunity to rebuild modern, make drinkable water, and ship it to the valley where food is grown.

But we're California. How many monkeys can we get to fark that football? Probably infinite amount and they still won't generate Shakespeare.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hell I didn't realize California was in a bad drought. So this is not a repeat from 2014?


It's not that bad yet.

Lake Tahoe is still above the natural rim. In the early 2000's, I believe, we were at 20 feet below the natural rim.

Every year people find a reason to pick on the almond crop because it's easy to see and the perception that almonds are a luxury crop. Tree crops in general give back a lot of produce for the water used, and are all mostly on injection irrigation anyway, since it's more cost effective than surface irrigation.

The big water wasters in California are rice, potatoes and alfalfa. But nobody is suggesting for one second that California stop growing potatoes or fields of waving green alfalfa to feed cattle and horses.
 
Pincy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: cman: Hey California residents, I'm from Maine. I believe that there was a mix-up and somehow we got the rain meant for you. Terribly sorry about the inconvenience.

I blame Seattle.  All through the rainy season, we here in the Bay Area kept watching every rainstorm that looked like it would hit us push north to Seattle and Portland.  Consequently, this is one of the driest years on record.


Not sure where all those rain storms went because it has been super dry up here in PDX. I'm typing this at 10PM outside and it's 80 degrees.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eating a bunch of produce I brought home from California yesterday and I'm getting a kick..

So, I hadn't taken the drive there in a couple years and thought it was my imagination that the almond farms were not as prevalent near I5 this time. Same with olives.

I come from an agricultural family with farmlands from here to Montana dating back to the first settlers. I value local crops and know the awesomeness that these farms give in their seasons. There is unparalleled flavor and quality from any grocery store and mass produced cold storage goods.

I think many food choices are going to be in trouble the next 10 years. Initial shortages/workers, then raised prices, then climate destruction. Really sad to think about.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am from the state of California, I grew up in Northern California's Central Valley. I was a freshman in high school in Esparto which is arguably the Almond Capitol of California. Seeing old almond orchards being torn out means nothing, it happens in drought years as well as wet years. I used to cut firewood with my father out of old almond orchards, these trees do not last forever.

We are definitely looking at a terrible drought this summer, but these pics of orchards being knocked over don't mean shiat. It is the pictures of our lakes and reservoirs that are most concerning.
 
