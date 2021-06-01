 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATV Little Rock)   They got off his lawn but took the mower   (katv.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, 80-year-old, Little Rock, Lawn mower, Lawn, lawn mower, grass  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 10:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stealing a lawn mower is a crime with a built-in punishment

screw these guys forever
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the next Lawn Order...
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old "Do you have any transmission fluid?" gambit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That it took two of 'em to overpower an 80-year old, and RE-take their ill-gotten booty, is gonna do wonders for their street cred.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's not cricket. :(
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you have any blinker fluid?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Leave this to the lawn arm of the law.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So I see lil dipshiat and da weed whacka are at it again
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who needs a mower so bad your going to rob a 80 year old man to get one.

" well, he mowing, so we know it works"

Just get some chain cutters and go to home improvement center late at night, they just park them outside.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is it more embarrassing to have an overgrown lawn, or to be arrested in front of your house using a stolen lawn mower?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.