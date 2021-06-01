 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Why you still can't easily buy a PS5, why Galaxy probably won't release a new smartphone this year, and why you can't find a rental car in Alaska   (youtube.com) divider line
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hackers and bitcoin miners?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a marvelous time to be flat ass broke.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toyota?  I knew it was them.  Even when it was the bears I knew it was them.

Seriously though, that was really interesting.  I've got a front-seat view of people showing up in Alaska without checking about rental cars first, so I'm getting a kick.  My current advice is to land and just buy a car, then sell it to the next guy coming in as you're leaving.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDW

Covid

Shortage of US exports, leading to a shortage of containers outside the US
Shortage of US dockworkers, cause of pandemic
Shortage of Truck drivers, cause of pandemic

Cost of Shipping a container from Taiwan to US doubled
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Toyota?  I knew it was them.  Even when it was the bears I knew it was them.

Seriously though, that was really interesting.  I've got a front-seat view of people showing up in Alaska without checking about rental cars first, so I'm getting a kick.  My current advice is to land and just buy a car, then sell it to the next guy coming in as you're leaving.


Been a few years since I mountain biked through Denali, but while there, I rented a Suzuki SX4.

For a shiat car, it did pretty well.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I got my Xbox Series X so I'm happy.

Best part was it was a gift
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Hey, I got my Xbox Series X so I'm happy.

Best part was it was a gift


I'm waiting for halo 6.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Aar1012: Hey, I got my Xbox Series X so I'm happy.

Best part was it was a gift

I'm waiting for halo 6.


I'm waiting for GTA: South Dakota.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obamaaaaaaaaaa!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo COVID
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't be a dooshcanoe that drinks boba tea?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
try to buy a graphics card that isnt the lowest tier of what was released 4 years ago.  i mean, yeah sure it technically is possible if you want to spend $1500+ on something that normally sells for $400 but i aint having none of it!

/my 1070ti desperately needs to be replaced and the only glimmer of hope i have is to get super lucky to snag a 3070ti at or near what it should cost when they are released in the next couple weeks
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Soooo COVID


COVID causing a disruption in vulnerable portions of a mismanaged global supply chain.

Basically manufacturers and businesses use "just in time" manufacturing practices in order to limit waste and increase profits. You only buy stuff when you need it and you only build stuff when there's demand for it. Which is great when everything flows smoothly. But when there's any sort of disruption all of a sudden that lack of buffer inventory comes back to bite you when it effects certain raw materials that aren't easily replaced. And since disruptions are inherently inevitable everyone should always keep some buffer inventory on hand. But they don't.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all a GOOD thing!  When poor people consume, they use resources that belong to the over masters.  By having a shortage of everything, but not a zeroing out of everything, the over masters can keep the poor's from consuming resources.  Do not fear!  This is all part of the plan.  Please fall in line and eat your cicadas and live in your pods.  The over masters need the resources.  It is all natural.  You are a poor.  You don't need to do anything other than work and produce resources for the over masters to consume.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: stuffy: Soooo COVID

COVID causing a disruption in vulnerable portions of a mismanaged global supply chain.

Basically manufacturers and businesses use "just in time" manufacturing practices in order to limit waste and increase profits. You only buy stuff when you need it and you only build stuff when there's demand for it. Which is great when everything flows smoothly. But when there's any sort of disruption all of a sudden that lack of buffer inventory comes back to bite you when it effects certain raw materials that aren't easily replaced. And since disruptions are inherently inevitable everyone should always keep some buffer inventory on hand. But they don't.


This.   Good summary of the video and the problem.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's because you have built a system that needs that money.  Continually without pause.  Without constant expansion you have to chop off the bits not making money and up the prices for those still effective.  There is no buffer because buffers are for those planning to fail.  And the global economy needs success stories, not sob stories.
 
gadian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rental cars?  Wait til' they get here without bothering to pre-book a room and the whole state is sold out.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh nice he pronounced Canandaigua correctly.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tokinGLX: try to buy a graphics card that isnt the lowest tier of what was released 4 years ago.  i mean, yeah sure it technically is possible if you want to spend $1500+ on something that normally sells for $400 but i aint having none of it!

/my 1070ti desperately needs to be replaced and the only glimmer of hope i have is to get super lucky to snag a 3070ti at or near what it should cost when they are released in the next couple weeks


If you need more funds for the new card or to recoup some of the cost afterwards, you can make quite a bit selling 1070s. When I was hunting around for a new card, the same model 1070 I had was going used for something like 50% more than I paid for it new. They're even higher now. I ended up buying my first complete system in around 20 years. I probably paid around a $500 premium over parts, but hey, I got a lifetime parts warranty and an RX6800 in March.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fine. But do you have to sound like such a novice douche while narrating?  It seems like you were reading your script, internally parsing, then reciting what you were told to recite.
 
