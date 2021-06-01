 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That awkward moment when you harass people in a boat on a lake for flying LGBT pride flags and then having to swim to them for rescue when your boat catches on fire   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
catarchive.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


The universe provides its own rewards and punishments. Sometimes we don't have to wait, sometimes we do.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess they didn't realize the marina maintenance guy was gay. Oops.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing. Not thank you. Not sorry. Just sat there waiting to be rescued by their friends and the girl screamed hysterically most of the time
- 🏳⚧ℂosmic ℝobbie⭐ (@retro_ushi_) June 1, 2021
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there is a God, why hasn't karma like this smited that SOB?
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I,loled
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somewhere in that tweet thread, the person mentioned that the guy who owned the boat said he meant to get insurance before the weekend but forgot.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Somewhere in that tweet thread, the person mentioned that the guy who owned the boat said he meant to get insurance before the weekend but forgot.


No insurance when their boat flamed away???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right wing: god sent that hurricane because they have abortions
Right wing: god sent the tornado because of gay marriage

Right wing: the boat caught on fire because Obama's space laser automatically targeted it, and god had no part in this.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that made me smile.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Technically...if your boat does not have a captain...you are not obligated to render assistance to sailors or ships in distress....
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You missed the best part of the story, Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jake_lex: You missed the best part of the story, Subby:

[Fark user image image 850x363]


But he poops from there!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: [Fark user image image 425x249]

Nothing. Not thank you. Not sorry. Just sat there waiting to be rescued by their friends and the girl screamed hysterically most of the time
- 🏳⚧ℂosmic ℝobbie⭐ (@retro_ushi_) June 1, 2021


Wonder if it was bears on the boat, and then that dude suddenly realized they could kick the living shiat out of them?

Not that they would, mind you. But someone with violence in their heart is going to worry about being subjected to the same hatred that they have for others.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know which of my personalities would have won the internal battle.
Would my Christian personality welcome the harassers onto the boat while hoping their hearts would change?
Would my redneck personality beat the harassers away from my own boat with a paddle while urging my friends to throw full beer cans at them?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: GreatGlavinsGhost: [Fark user image image 425x249]

Nothing. Not thank you. Not sorry. Just sat there waiting to be rescued by their friends and the girl screamed hysterically most of the time
- 🏳⚧ℂosmic ℝobbie⭐ (@retro_ushi_) June 1, 2021

Wonder if it was bears on the boat, and then that dude suddenly realized they could kick the living shiat out of them?

Not that they would, mind you. But someone with violence in their heart is going to worry about being subjected to the same hatred that they have for others.


Come at me bro

/phrasing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: jake_lex: You missed the best part of the story, Subby:

[Fark user image image 850x363]

But he poops from there!


So he took the poop deck in the literal sense? Fabulous!!
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.


And if the gays hadn't helped them, or if the roles were reversed and the gays didn't thank them, they would have been eviscerated over it.

This is what living in a world of double standards is like. And it sucks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First they were flaming, and now they're fabulous.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I honestly don't know which of my personalities would have won the internal battle.
Would my Christian personality welcome the harassers onto the boat while hoping their hearts would change?
Would my redneck personality beat the harassers away from my own boat with a paddle while urging my friends to throw full beer cans at them?


gentle maneuver the boat next to them and let them establish dominance as they swim to shore on their own alpha strength.  Be kind a kind beta and escort them as they swim to shore, then when it seems like they are struggling to make it
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: [pbfcomics.com image 380x498]


I have a t-shirt with a unicorn on it. Its mane is rainbow, and its horn is a hand sticking up its middle finger.

I call him my F-Unicorn.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hugram: Tracianne: Somewhere in that tweet thread, the person mentioned that the guy who owned the boat said he meant to get insurance before the weekend but forgot.

No insurance when their boat flamed away???
[Fark user image image 300x275]


So that's two flaming things that pissed them off that day. Fabulous!
 
philodough
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
flaming bigots
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.


While this is certainly a strong possibility, you really don't know that do you.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You have no hope unless you grapple my dick with your mouth and suck as though all life depends on  ... whoa dude, easy there, a little less teeth if you please ... dude take it easy, you're already out of the water ...
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.


And the lack of any kind of thanks only proves that they're jerks. Even jerks can do the right thing sometimes.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.

While this is certainly a strong possibility, you really don't know that do you.


Do we though?
 
gas giant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who's the flamer now?
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: zez: [pbfcomics.com image 380x498]

I have a t-shirt with a unicorn on it. Its mane is rainbow, and its horn is a hand sticking up its middle finger.

I call him my F-Unicorn.


We need pics to accept this as the truth.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tomahawk513: TwowheelinTim: Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.

While this is certainly a strong possibility, you really don't know that do you.

Do we though?


Don't we though?
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tomahawk513: TwowheelinTim: Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.

While this is certainly a strong possibility, you really don't know that do you.

Do we though?


Oh, I get it. You're playing the part of Tucker Carlson and just asking questions.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: Tomahawk513: TwowheelinTim: Purple_Urkle: The bigots wouldn't let the gay people on the boat if the tables were turned. Their lack of thank you proves it.

While this is certainly a strong possibility, you really don't know that do you.

Do we though?

Don't we though?


You hit on 19, don't you?
 
