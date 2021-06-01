 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Well, he wasn't going to use them anymore   (kfor.com) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mama, put my guns in the ground pawn them. I can't shoot them anymore.

/knock
//knock
///knockn' on heaven's door...
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow. What a pile of crap.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
.... He didn't even have the decency to sell the guns outright...he pawned them. For those who may be scratching their heads...30% of value is the best you can expect for something pawned.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I really hate playing the stereotype game, but why do these guys always look exactly like you expected?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ehh, it's "the day after" that's really worthy of a raised eyebrow. Was that a cop version of "delete my history"?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Must have forgot to call dibs first.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You would think cops would be better at crime than they are. I guess when you think you're above the law, you don't worry too much about how you break it.
 
The Brains
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But are the guns ok?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: You would think cops would be better at crime than they are. I guess when you think you're above the law, you don't worry too much about how you break it.


In all fairness, most cops are doers, not thinkers. That's what detectives are for.
 
Naido
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: .... He didn't even have the decency to sell the guns outright...he pawned them. For those who may be scratching their heads...30% of value is the best you can expect for something pawned.


He was going to get them out of hick after a couple of drug cash confiscations
 
Naido
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Naido: iheartscotch: .... He didn't even have the decency to sell the guns outright...he pawned them. For those who may be scratching their heads...30% of value is the best you can expect for something pawned.

He was going to get them out of hick after a couple of drug cash confiscations


Hock, not hick.
 
