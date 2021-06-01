 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It's the first day of Hurricane Season, everybody. Hurry up and look at the National Hurricane Center's list of 2021 storm names before they're all used up by next week   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, storm names, Atlantic hurricane season, World Meteorological Organization, expectation of a repeat of last year, National Hurricane Center, NPR's Greg Allen reports, Tropical Storm Ana  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 5:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The list, with pronunciations:

Ana (AH-nah),
Bill (bill),
Claudette (klaw-DET),
Danny (DAN-ee),
Elsa (EL-suh),
Fred (frehd),
Grace (grayss),
Henri (ahn-REE),
Ida (EYE-duh),
Julian (JOO-lee-uhn),
Kate (kayt),
Larry (LAIR-ree),
Mindy (MIN-dee),
Nicholas (NIH-kuh-luss),
Odette (oh-DEHT),
Peter (PEE-tur),
Rose (rohz),
Sam (sam),
Teresa (tuh-REE-suh),
Victor (VIK-tur)
and Wanda (WAHN-duh)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ana and Elsa in the same year? Pete Rose?

I think NOAA is trolling us.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ana and Elsa in the same year? Pete Rose?

I think NOAA is trolling us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The list, with pronunciations:

Ana (AH-nah),
Bill (bill),
Claudette (klaw-DET),
Danny (DAN-ee),
Elsa (EL-suh),
Fred (frehd),
Grace (grayss),
Henri (ahn-REE),
Ida (EYE-duh),
Julian (JOO-lee-uhn),
Kate (kayt),
Larry (LAIR-ree),
Mindy (MIN-dee),
Nicholas (NIH-kuh-luss),
Odette (oh-DEHT),
Peter (PEE-tur),
Rose (rohz),
Sam (sam),
Teresa (tuh-REE-suh),
Victor (VIK-tur)
and Wanda (WAHN-duh)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Missing from the list:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ana and Elsa in the same year? Pete Rose?

I think NOAA is trolling us.


I just wish they had Moe and Curly to go with Larry. It wouldn't conform with the alternating-gender patters, though.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSU predicts an above average season with 4 major storms.

They are not predicting where any of them will go because...well, they can't.  But let's get on with the panic and fear, no time like the present.

/Went through Wilma's eye and that was pretty darned cool
//When I was a renter
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ana and Elsa in the same year? Pete Rose?

I think NOAA is trolling us.


It looks like Ana has been on the list since it was created, but the previous E on this year's list was retired in 2015 - so Elsa could well have been intentionally selected to join Ana.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like a calm year.  Gayle isn't listed, and those winds are a force to be reckoned with.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.