 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Florida woman gets married. Don't guess what happens next   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Associated Press, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, Rockefeller Center, AP NEWS, College football, Associated Press Television News  
•       •       •

1411 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 7:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, the pollen is killer this year.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She doesn't fix the cable?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool...
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fixes the cable?
 
time is tight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt Stuff
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ice in the bathtub can now be used to keep the drinks cold.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Florida people can be nice to each other.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth, incest and at least one person getting shot?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a great story.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
this really deserves the spiffy tag.   nice story
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She'll give you the organs right off her back.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is a really nice story. Even the minor details like the divorced couple that get along and raised their kids together. A feel good story all around.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Usually on the wedding night, the new wife is the one getting the organ
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a heartwarming little story until you realize that a Florida kidney contains meth.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better person than I would be in that situation.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.