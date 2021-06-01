 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Where there's smoke there's fire, sometimes in exactly that order   (tampabay.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fire started in a mulch area where a cigarette receptacle had been placed.

Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do they just have old newspapers and oil soaked rags just lying around? No bar I've been to has had flammable crap lying around where people smoke. Even shiatty dive bars. No one wants the cops finding the illicit drug stash.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I came here to point out that they basically designed their store to be set on fire, but I see I've been beaten to the punch.

I'm pretty well on the side against insurance companies 99% of the time, but if their claim got denied here I'd basically be like "okay, that was a sensible and reasonable decision".
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So people were dropping their butts on kindling. Smart.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The smokers at work managed to destroy one of those plastic cigarette butt recepticles by stuffing an empty pack in the neck. The next few people dropped in thier cigarettes which lit the empty pack which lit the whole thing on fire. I was really surprised how well that thing burnt. You'd think they would be more fire resistent. They replaced it with a metal version.
 
