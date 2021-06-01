 Skip to content
(Pix11)   If you're going to rob a motorcycle dealership, make sure you can get the motorcycle through the door   (pix11.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ones that got away should be easy to catch. Just follow the trail of oil.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think a Harley would get far but I thought it would get a little farther than that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs bigger ape hangers.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too heavy to pick back up?
 
darch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yaw String: The ones that got away should be easy to catch. Just follow the trail of oil.


Wow. Done in one. That didn't take long.

My Harley is 11 years old and has never leaked a drop.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should have brought one of those handheld battery jumpstarters. They're a smidge larger than a paperback book, and the book doesn't even need to be by Tolkien or Dostoyevsky.
 
Miniac78
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

darch: Yaw String: The ones that got away should be easy to catch. Just follow the trail of oil.

Wow. Done in one. That didn't take long.

My Harley is 11 years old and has never leaked a drop.


It must be out of oil then.
 
moike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miniac78: darch: Yaw String: The ones that got away should be easy to catch. Just follow the trail of oil.

Wow. Done in one. That didn't take long.

My Harley is 11 years old and has never leaked a drop.

It must be out of oil then.


More likely that the 'Harley-Davidson Edition' F-150 it rides around in the back of likely leaks enough oil for the both of them.
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why I only rob scooter dealerships.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: Needs bigger ape hangers.

Remember "How big is the baby"? thing you do with your kids or grandkids when you hold their arms up?   whenever you see a motorcycler with ape hangers say "How big is the biker?"
 
darch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moike: Miniac78: darch: Yaw String: The ones that got away should be easy to catch. Just follow the trail of oil.

Wow. Done in one. That didn't take long.

My Harley is 11 years old and has never leaked a drop.

It must be out of oil then.

More likely that the 'Harley-Davidson Edition' F-150 it rides around in the back of likely leaks enough oil for the both of them.


Uh... yeah, no.

I love my Harley but abHOR the "culture" and "lifestyle" that surrounds the brand. Own precisely ZERO HD clothing.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm kind of missing how that bike is "stuck".
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm kind of missing how that bike is "stuck".
[Fark user image 850x544]
[Fark user image 800x1200]


It's not stuck it was abandoned. Thieves probably couldn't ride.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm kind of missing how that bike is "stuck".
[Fark user image 850x544]
[Fark user image 800x1200]


Idiot dropped it and couldn't pick it up.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm kind of missing how that bike is "stuck".
[Fark user image image 850x544]
[Fark user image image 800x1200]


Super heavy, the door is right where you'd want to stand to pick it up and will continue to get in your way as you pick it up. You're right, it's not exactly upside down in a ditch, but if you're in a hurry (and probably now nursing a bruised shoulder), it's stuck enough to leave it for the owner.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Miniac78: darch: Yaw String: The ones that got away should be easy to catch. Just follow the trail of oil.

Wow. Done in one. That didn't take long.

My Harley is 11 years old and has never leaked a drop.

It must be out of oil then.


Still on the trailer.

/I keed, I keed
 
IC Stars
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
... just crash gloriously through the show-room window?
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm kind of missing how that bike is "stuck".
[Fark user image 850x544]
[Fark user image 800x1200]


It was dropped so it's resting against the door right where you'd need to stand to set it upright.  That's a full bagger too so it's very heavy (700-800 pounds), so it'd still be a pain in the ass.  Couple that with the alarm blaring and the cops potentially being only a minute away, and you get that bike being too stuck to right.
 
