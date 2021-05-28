 Skip to content
A short time ago and in our own galaxy, "The Darth Vader House" went on sale
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, again?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.harstatic.comView Full Size


If it doesn't come with W/D included, forget it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a story a few days ago. I don't see what's "Darth Vader" about it. At least the bedroom should be his hyperbolic egg.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone took an "open plan" office design and made it into a house?
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold "As-is" with faulty exhaust port in chimney.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF was this room used for?


Fark user imageView Full Size



A sofa and 3 tables across from the bed?
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [photos.harstatic.com image 509x339]

If it doesn't come with W/D included, forget it.


Vader only uses one outfit, and he can use the Force to remove stains.  No w/d hookup necessary
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price seems pretty steep
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: This was a story a few days ago. I don't see what's "Darth Vader" about it. At least the bedroom should be his hyperbolic egg.


The exterior needs to look more like this:

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it...but I'd be stubbing my toe on and falling down those "stairs".
photos.harstatic.comView Full Size


Also....a bedroom for those who like people to watch them have sex:
photos.harstatic.comView Full Size

photos.harstatic.comView Full Size


Wait, the bathroom is open plan too? Jesus Christ.
photos.harstatic.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: WTF was this room used for?


[Fark user image image 837x375]


A sofa and 3 tables across from the bed?


Making porn.

/Kinda want the house
 
Bedistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those in Seattle know we have a Darth Vader office building.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People build weird stuff in the 80s.  Hard to imagine a $4 million house in Houston without a pool or decent landscaping.  It's hotter than Satan's hemroids here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well with all those windows you can't block in the bedroom and bathroom at least they are out in the middle of nowhere away from the prying eyes of their neighbors. Oh wait:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bathroom, that crap drywall design, look like the cheapest cheapskate construction ever. That's a $50k house to build. That's over-priced even for the current market.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: WTF was this room used for?


[Fark user image 837x375]


A sofa and 3 tables across from the bed?


some day if you are lucky to grow Vader old you will appreciate sitting down to put on your clothing.

/old, fat, bitter
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Gin Buddy: WTF was this room used for?


[Fark user image 837x375]


A sofa and 3 tables across from the bed?

some day if you are lucky to grow Vader old you will appreciate sitting down to put on your clothing.

/old, fat, bitter


I get the sofa, it's the little tables that bother me...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: What, again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: sinko swimo: Gin Buddy: WTF was this room used for?


[Fark user image 837x375]


A sofa and 3 tables across from the bed?

some day if you are lucky to grow Vader old you will appreciate sitting down to put on your clothing.

/old, fat, bitter

I get the sofa, it's the little tables that bother me...


rails.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bedistor: Those in Seattle know we have a Darth Vader office building.

[Fark user image 850x637]


This is in Reston, VA. My ex-wife and I used to refer to it as "that Jawa transport  building"

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: WTF was this room used for?


[Fark user image 837x375]



From the looks of it, tripping down those stairs in the dark and busting your jaw in three places on the stone flooring below.

Which might explain how the house went onto the market.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: WTF was this room used for?


[Fark user image image 837x375]


A sofa and 3 tables across from the bed?


A sofa and 3 tables facing the bed, when you have a gorgeous view outside with big windows.

Something tells me the sofa is where the judges sit and they place their score cards on the tables as bedroom gymnastics is preformed on the bed.
 
rohar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That bathroom, that crap drywall design, look like the cheapest cheapskate construction ever. That's a $50k house to build. That's over-priced even for the current market.


Having spent far too much time in The Woodlands (work related, not by choice), I can assure you the rich in the Houston area have no taste.

This isn't an exception, it's the norm down there.
 
Corgi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$4.3 million for farking Houston? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rohar: Bennie Crabtree: That bathroom, that crap drywall design, look like the cheapest cheapskate construction ever. That's a $50k house to build. That's over-priced even for the current market.

Having spent far too much time in The Woodlands (work related, not by choice), I can assure you the rich in the Houston area have no taste.

This isn't an exception, it's the norm down there.


That is true of anywhere as most absurdly wealthy are older people and, not trying to be misogynist, but the wife pretends at being a decorator with far too much time on their hands which compounds the problem. Few people are going to hire an actual Interior Designer (not decorator) and use a high profile architect.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: People build weird stuff in the 80s.  Hard to imagine a $4 million house in Houston without a pool or decent landscaping.  It's hotter than Satan's hemroids here.


Which would 'splain why the monthly utility bills run from around $400 (yikes!) to around $700 (1.75 yikes!).

And, yeah, that exhibitionistic bedroom... No thanks.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too bad it's in Houston
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Corgi: $4.3 million for farking Houston? 🤣🤣🤣🤣


Considering people flock here in droves, that is not unreasonable. For THAT house it is, but most of the cost is land. My house is 1,800 sqft. and over 500k. I am not even in Memorial, River Oaks, Piney Point, Shady Acres, Bellaire, or West U. My same house would be a 1 million + easily if you could even find a home for sale there.
 
rohar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: rohar: Bennie Crabtree: That bathroom, that crap drywall design, look like the cheapest cheapskate construction ever. That's a $50k house to build. That's over-priced even for the current market.

Having spent far too much time in The Woodlands (work related, not by choice), I can assure you the rich in the Houston area have no taste.

This isn't an exception, it's the norm down there.

That is true of anywhere as most absurdly wealthy are older people and, not trying to be misogynist, but the wife pretends at being a decorator with far too much time on their hands which compounds the problem. Few people are going to hire an actual Interior Designer (not decorator) and use a high profile architect.


Normally, I'd agree.  But then there is the horror that is The Woodlands.

It is whole 'nother level.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Bedistor: Those in Seattle know we have a Darth Vader office building.

[Fark user image 850x637]

This is in Reston, VA. My ex-wife and I used to refer to it as "that Jawa transport  building"

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 400x291]


Fark user imageView Full Size



The Canada Water Library located in...London?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bedistor: Those in Seattle know we have a Darth Vader office building.

[Fark user image 850x637]


In KC (Overland Park really), I've always known this one as the Darth Vader building....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ReverendLoki: Bedistor: Those in Seattle know we have a Darth Vader office building.

[Fark user image 850x637]

In KC (Overland Park really), I've always known this one as the Darth Vader building....

[Fark user image 850x636]


"This thing looks like it's going to kill us all"

"I know, put a little water fountain in front of it. It's charmingly disarming!"
 
