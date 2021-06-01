 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   One person punches a flight attendant and now we all gotta fly sober   (independent.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 3:47 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I knew this would eventually happen, this is why we can't farking have nice things!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One person punches a flight attendant and now we all gotta fly sober


Too bad we couldn't apply that same type of standard to wearing a mask.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was it the flight attendant with the thunder thighs they use to knock people back into their seat if their shoulders hang into the isle because they are stuck sitting next to some tons of fun SOB taking up a seat and a half?

/never book a flight with a connection in TX
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just sayin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Solution: arrive at the airport an hour early and get smashed at the terminal bar
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WHHYYYYY can't we knock things over?
I'm JUUUUST prepared for a long layover.

I want what I want.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Just sayin.

[Fark user image 600x313]


Last time I was on Southwest (mid-pandemic), for the first time in my life I heard very clear announcements that there was a federal fine for BYOB. High...like $2,500 or something.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
8 Things to Know About Bringing Alcohol on Airplanes

How many ounces of alcohol can you carry on an airplane?
You can bring as many 3.4-ounce (100 mL) bottles that will fit comfortably into "one, quart-sized, clear plastic, zip-top bag."
Mini liquor bottles-a.k.a. airplane shooters-are 1.7 ounces.
By "comfortably," the TSA, means that "the bag will seal without busting at the seams." There is a limit of one plastic bag per passenger. So, you could bring wine or beer on a plane but would be better off leaving it in your checked bag due to the 3.4-ounce restriction.

Can you open your own alcohol on an airplane?
While you can bring alcohol on board with you, don't crack it open mid-flight.
Code of Federal Regulations 121.575 states that:
"No person may drink any alcoholic beverage aboard an aircraft unless the certificate holder operating the aircraft has served that beverage to him."
Some airlines may impose stricter guidelines at their discretion so it's worth checking with the airline ahead of your flight.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When will they start selling weed?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One person tries to hid bombs in their shoes and now we all have to take our shoes off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freddyV: One person tries to hid bombs in their shoes and now we all have to take our shoes off.


Speak for yourself.

/TSA Pre
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boggs record is safe.
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Solution: arrive at the airport an hour early and get smashed at the terminal bar


Yeah, but SWA used to give out free drink coupons all the time.  Now we will have to pay airport retail prices for booze.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boggs record is safe.
[tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.com image 630x420]


God rest his soul.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freddyV: One person tries to hid bombs in their shoes and now we all have to take our shoes off.


Ladies and gents with large, elaborate hats?  Fine for now.


/ haven't flown since '95
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Just sayin.

[Fark user image image 600x313]


What is this?? A BAR for ANTS?!?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Repeat. Take the best comments from here to get smarts and funnys: https://www.fark.com/comments/1146220​6​/Southwest-Airlines-files-for-bankrupt​cy
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hervatski
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1st class excluded*
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, back in the '80s, one person got drunk at a happy hour in Massachusetts and went car-surfing and fell off and died, and that's all it took for Massachusetts to ban happy hours. So.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: ImOscar: Just sayin.

[Fark user image 600x313]

Last time I was on Southwest (mid-pandemic), for the first time in my life I heard very clear announcements that there was a federal fine for BYOB. High...like $2,500 or something.


Then what about shopping at the duty free kiosk?

30 years ago, flying from NY to Ireland, seemed like half the passengers were carrying shopping bags from duty free, each with two bottles of Jim Beam. Seemed like a happy bunch.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When will they start selling weed?


I know someone who had never tried cannabis edibles before eating like a 100mg sativa cookie and getting on a cross country flight. If his girlfriend hadn't been there to keep him calm he probably would have ended up duct-taped to his seat.

/hand out some xanax instead for more predictable results
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Solution: arrive at the airport an hour early and get smashed at the terminal bar


And if you get lucky, your pilot will buy everyone a few rounds?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Solution: arrive at the airport an hour early and get smashed at the terminal bar


I get three shots of Maker's Mark just before I board or I ain't gettin' on that farking bird.

I hate flying.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm fine with that. And I really like drinking.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Maturin: NikolaiFarkoff: ImOscar: Just sayin.

[Fark user image 600x313]

Last time I was on Southwest (mid-pandemic), for the first time in my life I heard very clear announcements that there was a federal fine for BYOB. High...like $2,500 or something.

Then what about shopping at the duty free kiosk?

30 years ago, flying from NY to Ireland, seemed like half the passengers were carrying shopping bags from duty free, each with two bottles of Jim Beam. Seemed like a happy bunch.


I think it's specifically for opening them, not just carrying them. I know duty free has always gotten a little more leeway (with proper packaging, receipt, etc).
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Just sayin.

[Fark user image 600x313]


You put that in your pooper?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm fine with that. And I really like drinking.


No, it's f*cking lame.

And I say that objectively because this rule does not affect first class passengers, and I am fortunate to fly in first most of the time.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you can't fly without drinking alcohol, you have a problem.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.