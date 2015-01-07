 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "I can't come to work today. I've got cows"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emily added: "They are so friendly. But they did leave me a present on my rose bushes!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Again?


[Fark user image image 425x239]


We need a breast feeding lounge in shopping centers.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've got cows."


Bull.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Kao, you say?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't she just tell them to mooooove?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like pretty rugged cows. They look more like bison.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: maxandgrinch: Again?


[Fark user image image 425x239]

We need a breast feeding lounge in shopping centers.


I agree. Sometimes I get a little thirsty when I'm shopping.
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that made me need to hear some Cows ...

COWS 'Hitting The Wall'
Youtube yiHWOWBOBZ0
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate cows!

Not the Livestock
Youtube Xk4gfYwV3qM
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S SO FLUFFY!

I'd hug that cow.

// I'm so glad this is the internet and no one knows I'm a middle aged man.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a coworker call in late because a huge flock of wild turkeys had decided to take up residence in her driveway.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: They look like pretty rugged cows. They look more like bison.


With that rough coat, they look like Galloway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: WastrelWay: They look like pretty rugged cows. They look more like bison.

With that rough coat, they look like Galloway.

[Fark user image 800x600]

Fark user imageView Full Size

IT'S SO FLUFFY!!  .... I'm gonna die...
 
sandbar67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like to moooove it moooove it
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I had a coworker call in late because a huge flock of wild turkeys had decided to take up residence in her driveway.


Probably caused by the bottle of Wild Turkey she had the night before.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, you've got cows.

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cows are usually pretty chill.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Yes, you've got cows.

[media.npr.org image 800x653]


19th century antivax crap?

Holy cow.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Free cows!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Emily Jones, from Whitworth, couldn't believe her eyes when she went to leave for work one morning to discover two cows standing on the grass outside of her house, completely blocking her from being able to get into her car.

Total snowflake mentality right there.
 
alice_600
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: alice_600: maxandgrinch: Again?


[Fark user image image 425x239]

We need a breast feeding lounge in shopping centers.

I agree. Sometimes I get a little thirsty when I'm shopping.


Make it individual lounges with condom machines.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Garden Cows are this Summer's yard decoration must-have.
 
alice_600
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I had a coworker call in late because a huge flock of wild turkeys had decided to take up residence in her driveway.


Its called running over the stupid things and throwing the carcus in the deep freeze to clean up after work.
 
the_sidewinder [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The ice cream parlor near us used to have a 3 x 5 index card pinned up behind the cash register providing this info to the teens who worked there: "If the cows get out, call (260) 123-4456. Now that's fresh ice cream!! Actually, the farmer's field next door had some cows which would occasionally get loose.
 
