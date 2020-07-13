 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   In what was ground zero for the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, New York City has for the first time reported zero new deaths from the virus   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.


Florida just keeps the Covid victims near the Everglades.

If you're too weak to evade the gator, at least you won't count against the state's box score.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.


Florida without New York wouldn't exist.

Well, it would, but with 1/4 the population and almost zero national political relevance.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, but every time they announce numbers like this publicly, more and more people will not bother getting vaccinated.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no doubt the GOP will attack this feat as some sort of communist plot.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.

Florida just keeps the Covid victims near the Everglades.

If you're too weak to evade the gator, at least you won't count against the state's box score.


You're joking but this is a huge part of how plague rats lie about the number of people it kills.

It wasn't covid it was the gator... that he couldn't outrun because covid had destroyed 2/3 of his lung capacity.

Trump and his entire family could be burned alive in Hell for a thousand years and it wouldn't begin to repay the human suffering and trillions of dollars in medical costs and lost productivity we're going to experience because of covid related body damage to a third of our entire population.

/One third of sars-1 survivors still have long-term health problems
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RELEASE THE DESNUDAS!

etcanada.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Good news, but every time they announce numbers like this publicly, more and more people will not bother getting vaccinated.


then they'll be the 1s and 2s that keep dying each day in any given part of the country.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Finally. What a relief!

Godscrack: Good news, but every time they announce numbers like this publicly, more and more people will not bother getting vaccinated.


Oh yeah, then there's that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.

Florida without New York wouldn't exist.

Well, it would, but with 1/4 the population and almost zero national political relevance.

Florida without ''big government'' would still be plagued by malaria and dengue fever.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't pay yourself on the back yet, NYC. You still have this issue:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/violent-mem​o​rial-day-weekend-shootings-erupt-york-​miami/story?id=78016968

In New York City, shootings were reported in all five boroughs Monday night.

A total of nine shootings were reported in New York on Memorial Day. Among the 15 victims was a 15-year-old who died, police said.

New York City is experiencing a massive spike in gun violence. Shootings are up 77% from the same time last year. There have been 573 shootings so far this year with 652 victims, a drastic increase from the 323 incidents with 366 victims at this point last year.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Sabbath - Zero The Hero [1983 Video]
Youtube brqwnOSUCT8
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: I have no doubt the GOP will attack this feat as some sort of communist plot.


They're coastal elite globalists. Keep up.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Maybe don't pay yourself on the back yet, NYC. You still have this issue:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/violent-memo​rial-day-weekend-shootings-erupt-york-​miami/story?id=78016968

In New York City, shootings were reported in all five boroughs Monday night.

A total of nine shootings were reported in New York on Memorial Day. Among the 15 victims was a 15-year-old who died, police said.

New York City is experiencing a massive spike in gun violence. Shootings are up 77% from the same time last year. There have been 573 shootings so far this year with 652 victims, a drastic increase from the 323 incidents with 366 victims at this point last year.


The gun violence means America is getting back to normal. Do keep up.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De Blasio claimed no deaths in 24 hours back in July.

He was completely wrong, of course, but he claimed it.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/07/13/890427225/n​yc-has-its-first-day-in-months-with-no​-covid-19-deaths
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Maybe don't pay yourself on the back yet, NYC. You still have this issue:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/violent-memo​rial-day-weekend-shootings-erupt-york-​miami/story?id=78016968

In New York City, shootings were reported in all five boroughs Monday night.

A total of nine shootings were reported in New York on Memorial Day. Among the 15 victims was a 15-year-old who died, police said.

New York City is experiencing a massive spike in gun violence. Shootings are up 77% from the same time last year. There have been 573 shootings so far this year with 652 victims, a drastic increase from the 323 incidents with 366 victims at this point last year.


When they said, "Get the shot!", I don't think that's what they had in mind.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.


Yep.  Winning.
Florida's stats haven't been markedly worse than anywhere else, despite DeSantis.

The guy is going to get reelected in a landslide too.  And no, i'm not a supporter of his, but despite all the hand wringing, all the national outrage, Florida came out of this just fine.  And didn't have to destroy their economy to do it either.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.

Yep.  Winning.
Florida's stats haven't been markedly worse than anywhere else, despite DeSantis.

The guy is going to get reelected in a landslide too.  And no, i'm not a supporter of his, but despite all the hand wringing, all the national outrage, Florida came out of this just fine.  And didn't have to destroy their economy to do it either.


According to Worldometer's Covid numbers Florida is in the lead for new cases.  #2, New York, is less than half.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC was covid ground zero? I thought it was Cali. they set all the trends.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: NikolaiFarkoff: Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.

Florida without New York wouldn't exist.

Well, it would, but with 1/4 the population and almost zero national political relevance.
Florida without ''big government'' would still be plagued by malaria and dengue fever.


I've heard that half my county would be uninhabitable due to mosquitos.  I tend to agree.

still I wonder how the Tribes did it back in the day as they were definitely here.  You can dig almost anywhere and find arrowheads.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Rwa2play: Meanwhile, Florida stays being Florida.

Yep.  Winning.
Florida's stats haven't been markedly worse than anywhere else, despite DeSantis.

The guy is going to get reelected in a landslide too.  And no, i'm not a supporter of his, but despite all the hand wringing, all the national outrage, Florida came out of this just fine.  And didn't have to destroy their economy to do it either.


Yeah, they're doing great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: De Blasio claimed no deaths in 24 hours back in July.

He was completely wrong, of course, but he claimed it.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavir​us-live-updates/2020/07/13/890427225/n​yc-has-its-first-day-in-months-with-no​-covid-19-deaths


Didn't De Blasio fudge some numbers early on?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: Maybe don't pay yourself on the back yet, NYC. You still have this issue:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/violent-memo​rial-day-weekend-shootings-erupt-york-​miami/story?id=78016968

In New York City, shootings were reported in all five boroughs Monday night.

A total of nine shootings were reported in New York on Memorial Day. Among the 15 victims was a 15-year-old who died, police said.

New York City is experiencing a massive spike in gun violence. Shootings are up 77% from the same time last year. There have been 573 shootings so far this year with 652 victims, a drastic increase from the 323 incidents with 366 victims at this point last year.


Florida has five cities with violent crime rates higher than NYC.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought ground zero was at a nursing home near Seattle.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

peterquince: gar1013: Maybe don't pay yourself on the back yet, NYC. You still have this issue:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/violent-memo​rial-day-weekend-shootings-erupt-york-​miami/story?id=78016968

In New York City, shootings were reported in all five boroughs Monday night.

A total of nine shootings were reported in New York on Memorial Day. Among the 15 victims was a 15-year-old who died, police said.

New York City is experiencing a massive spike in gun violence. Shootings are up 77% from the same time last year. There have been 573 shootings so far this year with 652 victims, a drastic increase from the 323 incidents with 366 victims at this point last year.

Florida has five cities with violent crime rates higher than NYC.


It's not a dry heat.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"New" deaths? How many old deaths were reported?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Must've been all those "outside dining, but inside a cheap OSB and vinyl building" venues.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Florida came out of this just fine.  And didn't have to destroy their economy to do it either.


bea.govView Full Size


/economically, they weren't any better off than states that actually took COVID-19 seriously
 
