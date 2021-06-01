 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Stray cat confused for bobcat causes school to dismiss early   (local21news.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, West Scranton High School, High school, Scranton, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 3:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In my experience cats named Bob are usually pretty chill.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "We have not yet been told what the animal was."

Headline:  'West Scranton High School dismisses early after stray cat gets inside building'


Is that the school's newspaper?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We really are the dumbest species on the planet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus F*cking Christ, they couldn't tell that was a regular cat?

quotemaster.orgView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some people's cats ...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
myballard.comView Full Size
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Jesus F*cking Christ, they couldn't tell that was a regular cat?

[quotemaster.org image 250x179]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So it was either pull the fire alarm again or say that s stray cat in the building is actually a Bob Cat.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I will take this bob cat and rehabilitate it.

On the other hand, it is too late. It is used to humans and cannot be released and must stay with me forever. It is best for all parties involved. Especially me.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not really seeing the resemblance

morrisonhotelgallery.comView Full Size


cuandoerachamo.comView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: So it was either pull the fire alarm again or say that s stray cat in the building is actually a Bob Cat.


Worse

Game Commission saw a picture of the cat inside West Scranton High this morning and thought it was a bobcat. Students evacuated and sent home to be safe. Then Game Commission and Animal Control find the cat in the school and realize it was just a regular stray cat, *not* a Bobcat.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pussies
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.