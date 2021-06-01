 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Today on "Wheel of Chinese Saber-Rattling" we have... *spins wheel* ...Malaysia   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Malaysia, Royal Malaysian Air Force, contested South China Sea, Chinese military aircraft, Air traffic control, Borneo, Kota Kinabalu Flight Information Region  
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The US does this to Mexico on a daily basis
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's in charge of Malaysia?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: The US does this to Mexico on a daily basis


Then that would be pinata stick rattling.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's John Cena when you need him?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Who's in charge of Malaysia?


Wasn't the leader assassinated?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty much an exercise on invasion and takeover of the South China Sea.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FC
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: The US does this to Mexico on a daily basis


No, it doesn't. Nice whataboutism though.
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: b2theory: The US does this to Mexico on a daily basis

No, it doesn't. Nice whataboutism though.


US doesnt want anything from the east messing with the west. Monroe doctrine is in full force. Northern and southern.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's dick around with civilian lives to provoke a military junta government. Goddammit! Asians are supposed to be better than everyone else! You all bring shame on your families.

/mostly sarcasm
//sorry not sorry other races
///I'm at a loss.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

b2theory: The US does this to Mexico on a daily basis


I doubt it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Within 30 years, most of Asia will be subject to Chinese dominance.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Within 30 years, most of Asia will be subject to Chinese dominance.


China's decades long one child policy has made them old and frail.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Within 30 years, most of Asia will be subject to Chinese dominance.


Vietnam rolls their eyes while they crack their knuckles...
 
