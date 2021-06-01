 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Officer who tackled Boston Marathon bomber retires after 41 years of service   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Hero, Police, suburban Boston police officer, Jeffrey Pugliese, only job, Pension, Boston, Constable, Retirement  
269 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 5:05 PM



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the department was turning into something of a pressure cooker.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember those threads, with the police comms being streamed. Wife and I listened until they caught the bastahd. That was crazy.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not being a Hero when you're doing your job.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: It's not being a Hero when you're doing your job.


I'm sorry, you can definitely be a hero while doing your job and this man was one.  I also remember some of my teachers who were pretty heroic in straightening me out while doing their jobs.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a long time trying to tackle the Boston Marathon bomber.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for his wife.  It took him several days to find the little man in the boat.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everybody knows it was really reddit that tackled the Boston Marathon Bomber.

We did it Reddit!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He stopped. He literally took the gun, looked at me, we made eye contact, and then he threw the gun at me and hit me in the shoulder with it. I holstered up and chased after him and tackled him."

At least one bit of comedy gold came from that tragedy.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dzhokhar ran over and killed his older brother.

I forgot about that part.

I do remember how there was a huge shootout, and one guy was live posting the bullet holes in his 2nd floor apartment.

And afterward it turned out the brothers had one gun and ten (or some other small number) bullets. All the shooting was cops firing wildly around the residential street.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He stopped. He literally took the gun, looked at me, we made eye contact, and then he threw the gun at me and hit me in the shoulder with it. I holstered up and chased after him and tackled him."

At least one bit of comedy gold came from that tragedy.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ACAB except sometimes?

It's hard to keep up.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: It's not being a Hero when you're doing your job.


You ever tackled somebody who was shooting at you moments before?

No?

STFU then.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He stopped. He literally took the gun, looked at me, we made eye contact, and then he threw the gun at me and hit me in the shoulder with it. I holstered up and chased after him and tackled him."

At least one bit of comedy gold came from that tragedy.


A good hit and a gun can knock you the fark out.  At that point it's no different than a rock.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: big pig peaches: He stopped. He literally took the gun, looked at me, we made eye contact, and then he threw the gun at me and hit me in the shoulder with it. I holstered up and chased after him and tackled him."

At least one bit of comedy gold came from that tragedy.

A good hit and a gun can knock you the fark out.  At that point it's no different than a rock.


Not someone in full tact gear.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I remember those threads, with the police comms being streamed. Wife and I listened until they caught the bastahd. That was crazy.


I was on Fark that whole night.

That was huge, because the bombing happened on a Monday, and they had locked everything down to look for the guys who did it. The cops had figured out it was them, and then that MIT campus police officer got shot, I think that was Thursday. That was when the whole thing kicked off. There were a bunch of threads on here that night (a few of which are commemorated in my profile). The best part was knowing that the little turd did us a favor and ran over his own farking brother. Some morgue photos got leaked later that night that were pretty gross. But that bastard deserved it. When it was all over, the people of Watertown lined the streets to applaud for the cops. It was like a farking movie.

/Used to work in Watertown
//The guy who owned the boat they found the little SOB hiding in died not too long ago
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: It's not being a Hero when you're doing your job.


Real heroes post nonsense on fark.
must be something special and worthy of sharing when you form a complete sentence
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: big pig peaches: He stopped. He literally took the gun, looked at me, we made eye contact, and then he threw the gun at me and hit me in the shoulder with it. I holstered up and chased after him and tackled him."

At least one bit of comedy gold came from that tragedy.

A good hit and a gun can knock you the fark out.  At that point it's no different than a rock.



In this situation, howTF is someone going to be knocked out?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
