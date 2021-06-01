 Skip to content
 
(Fox5 DC)   You may now resume pooping in Target fitting rooms   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    PSA, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, mask guidance, major retailers, dressing rooms, Target spokesperson, start of Memorial Day weekend  
575 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 1:42 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rtf319spring2015.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
POOP THREAD!!1!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Tarjhay'.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bold of you to assume I ever stopped.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny Wet Fart Prank | The Sharter Toy | Return Of The Fitting Room
Youtube G4mnBvdPb-I
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People stopped?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm more of a Kohl's pooper, tbh.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 340x227] [View Full Size image _x_]


Huh.

I never realized it before, but John Cena's face looks a lot like Jim Varney's.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB

My step-daughter has severe GI issues and last year she went on a date with a new boy. Before going to dinner, he had to stop by the Target for a few things. So they went to Target. She wasn't feeling well and knowing her symptoms she knew if a few minutes she would have to go to the ladies room. So she did what she could for the next few minutes and started farting when he wasn't too close to her.

Then on the escalator, she cropped dusted him. Her next fart, wasn't a fart and she went in her pants. She quickly ran into the nearest ladies room threw out her undies and pants and called him on his cell phone.

"Listen, had an accident, you need to get me new panties and some pants and bring them to the ladies room"

"which ladies room?

"the one on the second floor and hurry"

So he gets a pair of sweat pants and knocks on the woman's room door while on the phone with her.

"I got you a pair of sweat pants"

"ok you can't come in yet, some lady in here is destroying the room in here with her bowels, Don't come in yet until she leaves!"

about ten minutes later, he watches a women leave the room and he goes in.

"Which stall are you in?"

"3rd from the right"

and he tosses the sweats over the door and they land in the toilet.

"Jesus!  go get another pair, this one landed in the toilet!"


yeah...its her most famous first date story she has. When she tells it, it's way funnier.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Did they live crappily ever after?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Honestly, if answers the phone afterwards, that's a keeper.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Did they live crappily ever after?


The postscript to the story...

they dated for a few months and he treated her really nice. They went on a few vacations and everything was going swimmingly until he dumped her for a girl without GI issues.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, if answers the phone afterwards, that's a keeper.


he was super understanding that night. They laughed all night about it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: TheCableGuy: Did they live crappily ever after?

The postscript to the story...

they dated for a few months and he treated her really nice. They went on a few vacations and everything was going swimmingly until he dumped her for a girl without GI issues.


I mean...I think I'd be more concerned if he dumped her for a different girl with GI issues.  Still a crappy thing to dump someone over if he brought it up as the reason.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Cannon mutant.

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Still a crappy thing to dump someone over if he brought it up as the reason.



it gets worse. He started seeing one of her co-workers.

This sent my step-daughter into a tissy and she was very very upset. To the point where she had to see a therapist to get over him.

From what I heard, the ex and the co-worker are engaged.

she's moved on but man, when she tells the Target story, it's funny as hell.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Somaticasual: Honestly, if answers the phone afterwards, that's a keeper.

he was super understanding that night. They laughed all night about it.


Below zero winter night, she squatted to pee and froze her butt to the car bumper.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

/Cannon mutant.

[images-cdn.9gag.com image 700x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, was that a thing? I gotta get with the times, I just ate my first Tide Pod.
 
