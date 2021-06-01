 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Position Available: "Director of Lifestyle and Experience". Job involves cocaine use with police officer, giving massage, handling pistol, accidental shooting, and body disposal   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Police officer, Police, Ashcroft Technology Academy, Constable, Death, Michael Ashcroft, Baron Ashcroft, arraignment of Jasmine Hartin, Life  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She reportedly admitted that she shot the officer when handing him his pistol while giving him a massage, and then pushed him into the water in a panic after his lifeless body fell on her.

Hahaha, I don't even understand what the above statement is describing, I certainly don't believe her.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: She reportedly admitted that she shot the officer when handing him his pistol while giving him a massage, and then pushed him into the water in a panic after his lifeless body fell on her.

Hahaha, I don't even understand what the above statement is describing, I certainly don't believe her.


Pretty sure this was the plot of an episode of Miami Vice.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The only two persons who could have said that is the deceased and Ms. Hartin. The deceased is dead. He cannot speak for himself. Dead man carries no tale."

That's some mighty fine police work there, Chester.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were definitely banging.   Don't know if the shooting was an accident or not but all her lying doesn't make me want to give her the benefit of the doubt.   Police still have to prove whatever she is charged with.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is almost John McAfee levels of WTF.  If the cop had been underage, it would be actual John McAfee level lunacy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was horrible at the body disposal part
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I would be very good at this sort of job.

Who's Lord Ashcroft by the way? Sounds like a made-up character from a play or country-house murder mystery.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: They were definitely banging.   Don't know if the shooting was an accident or not but all her lying doesn't make me want to give her the benefit of the doubt.   Police still have to prove whatever she is charged with.


Prove?  In Belize?  Possibly, but only because she's some big-shot's daughter.  If she hasn't lined up anyone else to take the fall, it isn't that hard to prove.

PS.  Duck-Duck-Go wouldn't say that Belize followed Napoleonic code.  But don't assume the cops have to prove a case wherever you go.  Often the onus is on you to prove you are innocent (typically in practice in the US unless you rich enough to get "all the rights, and then some").
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...she's a pretty girl too. Shame that a fun night of cocaine and happy endings, turned out not to be so happy after all.

wonder when she'll get her own reality tv series?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yet_another_wumpus: PaceyWhitter: They were definitely banging.   Don't know if the shooting was an accident or not but all her lying doesn't make me want to give her the benefit of the doubt.   Police still have to prove whatever she is charged with.

Prove?  In Belize?  Possibly, but only because she's some big-shot's daughter.  If she hasn't lined up anyone else to take the fall, it isn't that hard to prove.

PS.  Duck-Duck-Go wouldn't say that Belize followed Napoleonic code.  But don't assume the cops have to prove a case wherever you go.  Often the onus is on you to prove you are innocent (typically in practice in the US unless you rich enough to get "all the rights, and then some").


I am sure the "rucksack full of cash" defense works there just fine.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ Then again, I don't think I am very good at any sort of job. Please send money to make me independently rich. Any amount helps.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked up Lord Ashcroft (Life peerage, former Tory Deputy thingee, 95th richest man in the UK, etc, etc.). Quite a various life and C.V.

Very amusing reading, I imagine, if you are bored or really care.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wow...she's a pretty girl too. Shame that a fun night of cocaine and happy endings, turned out not to be so happy after all.

wonder when she'll get her own reality tv series?


The British love of cocaine is honestly wild.  Everything I've heard from friends who've visited says that it's like "early 1980s" level of usage.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidental" discharges happen all the time during massage. Just ask Deshaun Watson.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess The Sopranos was a long time ago.

Switch the genders and you're half way to the truth of how the cop got shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: The British love of cocaine is honestly wild.


I like cocaine too but one thing I learned....guns and coke do not go well together....

CSB  circa 1985

I used to deliver pizza as a young adult. One of my regulars calls me...

She needs a ride to her coke dealer. She didn't have a car. So I agree and on the way there she tells me the guy we're visiting is an ex-Vietnam vet who's missing an arm and hates it when people stare at him and she made me promise not to stare...

We get there and its a small group of people sitting around the kitchen table playing cards. We sit down and a joint is being passed around. I take a toke or two and get stoned. And what happens when I get stoned? I get quiet and start looking out the window behind the vet with the missing arm and he starts accusing me of staring at him.

He gets up and displays a gun in his waist and goes to reach for it.

"Why are you staring at me? Want something to stare at? Why not stare at this gun?" He gets the gun out and points it at me.

His friend, a bit more logical advises that we should leave ASAP.

So we're going through the front door and on the way out Susie punches me in the arm.

"I never got my coke! and now I can't go back!"

A week or so later, I didn't hear from her for her weekly Sunday pizza order and so I go over there anyway to see what's up.

All around her door is police tape.

I never saw her again.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I don't think I would be very good at this sort of job.

Who's Lord Ashcroft by the way? Sounds like a made-up character from a play or country-house murder mystery.


It is what they call the urn with Lara Croft's dad is stored in.

Like this but with one of his witty quotes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing started out as a super assassin theme.

The cop getting a massage suddenly realizes the girl on his back is a killer just as the cold steel barrel of the silencer presses behind his ear.

But then it devolved into a Woody Allen farce with her pushing the body into the water and claiming a passing boat randomly popped him with his service weapon.

They need to bring in a new script writer stat!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Warren Zevon - Lawyers, Guns and Money
Youtube lP5Xv7QqXiM
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Well, I can probably qualify for some of those things.

I'm a fast-learner and a self-motivated go-getter. What's the salary?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She reportedly admitted that she shot the officer when handing him his pistol while giving him a massage, and then pushed him into the water in a panic after his lifeless body fell on her.

Hahaha, I don't even understand what the above statement is describing, I certainly don't believe her.


She's kinda hot. So, I believe her.

Can't wait for the "true affair crime murder" Netflix mini-series on this one.
 
