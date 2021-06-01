 Skip to content
(MSN)   Escaped Zebra avoids capture from Tennessee police for three hours. One officer threatens to 'Tase' it. Well it is half black   (msn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carbon/Silicon - Don't Taser Me Bro!
Youtube kSMnPpO1x4s
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't think the zebra is going to understand the commands of an officer.

The officer can threaten to taze it until he's blue in the face. The zebra is going to keep doing zebra things.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Zebras deserve to be Tased. They are mean little farkers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm tired. It's past lunch time. Can we just shoot this thing and be done with it?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How bad at your job do you need to be to realize tazing a frightened large flight animal much bigger than a man might not garner the results you're looking for?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice headline.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: How bad at your job do you need to be to realize tazing a frightened large flight animal much bigger than a man might not garner the results you're looking for?


One of the best dumb videos out there is of a cop who tased an escaped rodeo bull.

He lived...only because a cowboy on a horse with a lasso showed up and roped the thing before it gored the dumbass.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Zebra skin is black under all of that striped hair.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, perfect example of why defunding the police is needed. No, I am not talking about trying to taze the animal. I am talking about the fact that unless one or more of those cops were experienced at roping an animal they are completely unqualified to be trying to capture a runaway zebra.
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't think the zebra is going to understand the commands of an officer.

The officer can threaten to taze it until he's blue in the face. The zebra is going to keep doing zebra things.


We expect too much from our wildlife. If anyone needs to be tazed I think it would be best applied to anyone who convinces humans they have an absolute right to treat every species on the planet as if they should be conforming to OUR standards.

The very idea this cretin should be allowed to interrupt the normal process of turning zebras into tasty zebra steaks is appalling.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
a zebra had escaped from a nearby livestock auction.

I don't know who is making zebra burgers, but I hope they're serving them open faced with mayo & black garlic aioli.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: a zebra had escaped from a nearby livestock auction.

I don't know who is making zebra burgers, but I hope they're serving them open faced with mayo & black garlic aioli.


Mayo should never even be in the same room as meat.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: How bad at your job do you need to be to realize tazing a frightened large flight animal much bigger than a man might not garner the results you're looking for?


This is evolution in action.

If everything goes right, the gene pool will now have one less C- student in it.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: UltimaCS: a zebra had escaped from a nearby livestock auction.

I don't know who is making zebra burgers, but I hope they're serving them open faced with mayo & black garlic aioli.

Mayo should never even be in the same room as meat.


LMFTFU:

Mayo should never even be in the same room as meat.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in the day I was an equities analyst.  We had senior management of TASER International come in to tell their story.  Included in the typical 1/2 hour of prospects and financials was a 5 minute video presented by the president/CEO/old white guy related to the founder.  In said video was a 15 second shot of a cow being tasered.  Now this sick fark, who obviously had seen the video 100 times laughed uncontrollably as the cow stiffened and fell over.  Hw insisted that he play the scene over for us.  Again, uncontrollable laughter and back slapping.  Hard pass on coverage and any corporate finance business.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why the f are police involved in this?

"We need to get involved with this dumb shiat so we'll have more to cry about later".
 
JesseL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shouldn't any livestock auction have people on-hand, experienced and equipped for handling whatever kind of stock is being sold?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: a zebra had escaped from a nearby livestock auction.

I don't know who is making zebra burgers, but I hope they're serving them open faced with mayo & black garlic aioli.


You don't know what either mayo or aioli is...
 
Gramma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: Why the f are police involved in this?

"We need to get involved with this dumb shiat so we'll have more to cry about later".


When I called the sheriff about cows being on my property, they told me to call a cowboy.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gramma: Lee in Texas: Why the f are police involved in this?

"We need to get involved with this dumb shiat so we'll have more to cry about later".

When I called the sheriff about cows being on my property, they told me to call a cowboy.


Call a BBQ joint....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: UltimaCS: a zebra had escaped from a nearby livestock auction.

I don't know who is making zebra burgers, but I hope they're serving them open faced with mayo & black garlic aioli.

You don't know what either mayo or aioli is...


Aoili is flavored mayo.

Does that help?
 
