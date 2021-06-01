 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   "Mama, 'nother bear got in the house." "'Nother bear? Gimme that shovel"   (youtube.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 2:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty stupid of her to push at the bear. One swipe of its paw with its claws out could have severed her neck arteries. As was seen earlier it swiped at a dog which went running off in pain wailing. In other news she has way too many dogs.
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My subject line would've been "Mama Bear, meet Mama Human" if you hadn't beaten me to it.

JERK.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Pretty stupid of her to push at the bear. One swipe of its paw with its claws out could have severed her neck arteries. As was seen earlier it swiped at a dog which went running off in pain wailing. In other news she has way too many dogs.


Bear's claws are always out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch carefully at the start, you can see her cubs run off to the left.  THAT is why the bear didn't run from the dogs.

(I really hope the dog who got its nose swiped is okay.)
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is with all the tags on that video page?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: WTF is with all the tags on that video page?


Someone thinks they're doing SEO
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Walker: Pretty stupid of her to push at the bear. One swipe of its paw with its claws out could have severed her neck arteries. As was seen earlier it swiped at a dog which went running off in pain wailing. In other news she has way too many dogs.

Bear's claws are always out.


What?!  You're out of bear claws??

Fine, I'll take two apple fritters then.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, this is the third link that has been greenlit.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know anything about TikTok, but I've seen three or four videos from links here on fark. Is it a requirement on TikTok to accompany your video with an obnoxious soundtrack?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super music accompaniment -- sounds like the Shangri-Las speeded up a bit for timing. "Walking In the Sand."
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dad was this way about rattlesnakes (like the headline, not the video). Zero effs to give. He'd just grab a shovel and calmly decapitate the sucker, coiled or not. He once took out a nest he happened to stumble across with a pear burner*.

/I get the woman's impulse to save her dogs, but she is lucky as fark to still have her head

* a pear burner is a souped up version of those propane weed burners you see for sale in some places (or it might be more accurate to say that the weed burner is a scaled down pear burner), used to burn the needles off of prickly pear cactus so cattle can eat them when there is little other food available. A flamethrower it is not. You have to get close
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: abhorrent1: Walker: Pretty stupid of her to push at the bear. One swipe of its paw with its claws out could have severed her neck arteries. As was seen earlier it swiped at a dog which went running off in pain wailing. In other news she has way too many dogs.

Bear's claws are always out.

What?!  You're out of bear claws??

Fine, I'll take two apple fritters then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: I don't know anything about TikTok, but I've seen three or four videos from links here on fark. Is it a requirement on TikTok to accompany your video with an obnoxious soundtrack?


Yes.
And or computer read text on the screen. It's obnoxious as hell.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: I don't know anything about TikTok, but I've seen three or four videos from links here on fark. Is it a requirement on TikTok to accompany your video with an obnoxious soundtrack?


Yes, for some stupid reason TikTwats love that one resampling of a 60s song, that song about Rasputin, and like 2-3 others.

The worst are pet videos where natural sound would have been a hundred times better.

/I don't Tok, but Mrs Samurai shows me videos
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: that song about Rasputin


I destroy, absolutely destroy, that song on Beat Saber.
 
red5ish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She rushed to defend her dogs. She stands very high in my regard.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

red5ish: She rushed to defend her dogs. She stands very high in my regard.


Courage and adrenaline?  10/10.  Sense... well... err... glad it worked out?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some people just seem to attract bears.

I imagine they leave the cap off of the toothpaste. Bears are well known to love toothpaste. They're go through walls to get some.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bears In CANADA VS FINLAND (funny)
Youtube rxTKJgsxwpE
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Super music accompaniment -- sounds like the Shangri-Las speeded up a bit for timing. "Walking In the Sand."


You would be correct.

Oh-No - Lil Sicko
Youtube zJ-GVv6ZcyU
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

logieal: Chemlight Battery: I don't know anything about TikTok, but I've seen three or four videos from links here on fark. Is it a requirement on TikTok to accompany your video with an obnoxious soundtrack?

Yes.
And or computer read text on the screen. It's obnoxious as hell.


They could at least mix it up with the JR "HE IS BROKEN IN HALF" line as she hits the bear.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Leroy Jenkinnnnnnnns

/is it Jenkins, or Jenkens.
//LeRoy, Leeroy, Leroy
/// 3s for the meh.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.