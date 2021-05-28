 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Luxury shops at the Gold Coast Shopping Center learn that breastfeeding mothers are like hydras: Get rid of one exposed boob, a dozen more appear   (abc.net.au) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Mother, Gold Coast Shopping Centre today, Father, Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, peaceful protest, staff member, breastfeeding-friendly policies, Ms Laverty  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a feeling that Hercules might not have worked quite so hard to actually defeat that particular hydra.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's obvious is a lost chance to use the boobies tag...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Stop obsessing over other people, and go about your own goddamn business.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breastfeeding
Youtube l_x1lNDNRl0
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bookmark.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an outrage! I don't see anyone wearing a mask. Especially those screamin' brats suckling at their mother's plague raddled teets.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha it worked!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Good. Stop obsessing over other people, and go about your own goddamn business.



Nice. Why even have a Republican party with that attitude?
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...


Most of the ire seems to come from conservative women who have been taught to believe that their bodies are dangerous and disgusting.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What's obvious is a lost chance to use the boobies tag...


What's really obvious is that the "Boobies" tag still exists on Fark when it should be shelved. I haven't seen its proper use in what, a decade. It should obviously be retired, stop flogging that dead horse.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Mostly it makes me uncomfortable because if I look I know some will assume I'm a leering perv and not a soft-hearted dad.  So I play the eye-avoidance game.

This is my problem, not the nursing mother's.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not strictly related, but still solid advice for women:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Don't pull your tiddies out here"

"I'll show you. I'll bring my friends here to pull out their tiddies too!"

"Ohhhh no..."
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would totally be mature about this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.  I think we could eliminate a significant chunk of commentary if everyone understood:
1. First Amendment limits the government,
2. Amber Alerts have specific criteria and are not sent every time a child goes missing, and
3.  Mothers can breastfeed in public.

/ Yes, I know this is New Zealand.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JesseL: bughunter: Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...

Most of the ire seems to come from conservative women who have been taught to believe that their bodies are dangerous and disgusting.


When in reality it's their minds that are dangerous and disgusting.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Huh, I used to live less than a kilometer from this shopping centre.  I don't recall any boobies back then, but I was 9 and not really aware of such things.

I don't know why everyone's so uptight, there are plenty of exposed boobies on the beach four blocks to the east.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JesseL: bughunter: Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...

Most of the ire seems to come from conservative women who have been taught to believe that their bodies are dangerous and disgusting.


Well, I've been sprayed in the eye by an errant stream of breastmilk, so they're not quite as safe as you might have been led to believe.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wait. say again how I increase the amount of exposed boobs near me?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't understand the protest.  Management had already stated that the associate was wrong and that they were planning retraining.  It is retail, you don't exactly have legal scholars working there.  What else can the mall do?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I, for one, find the act of public breastfeeding absolutely disgusting. There's nothing that ruins my day like seeing the supple breasts of a 20-something with small nipples, especially when they write my name across their chest. It's despicable.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Hail boobs."
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did this lady sit on her daughter and what is the daughter sniffing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Did this lady sit on her daughter and what is the daughter sniffing?

[Fark user image image 850x566]


If she is anything like my kids, that hand was just pulled out of her pants.  Kids are disgusting creatures.
 
foxtail
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: bughunter: Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...

Most of the ire seems to come from conservative women who have been taught to believe that their bodies are dangerous and disgusting.


Oh no you don't.
I have seen these dipshiats from every political spectrum.
It is the human body. Big frkkin deal.
I got one, he has one (smaller of course)
She has them, so does she.
She still has them, she used to have them.
Oh my God! Naked baby!! Big deal.

Get over it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: edmo: What's obvious is a lost chance to use the boobies tag...

What's really obvious is that the "Boobies" tag still exists on Fark when it should be shelved. I haven't seen its proper use in what, a decade. It should obviously be retired, stop flogging that dead horse.


Sorry, but flogging is for the "Weiners" tag.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: Well, I've been sprayed in the eye by an errant stream of breastmilk, so they're not quite as safe as you might have been led to believe.


Be honest.  You were there hoping that would happen, weren't you?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Could women just stop having boobs and this wouldn't be a problem anymore. And could they just stop waving them in my face. I keep giving you dollars just to go away.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good for them.  It's a boob you goddamn assholes.  fark off with your puritanical bullshiat and let mothers feed their farking kids.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: wait. say again how I increase the amount of exposed boobs near me?


The usual, be a rich jerk.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: "Don't pull your tiddies out here"

"I'll show you. I'll bring my friends here to pull out their tiddies too!"

"Ohhhh no..."


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: DigitalDirt: Did this lady sit on her daughter and what is the daughter sniffing?

[Fark user image image 850x566]

If she is anything like my kids, that hand was just pulled out of her pants.  Kids are disgusting creatures.


And she squirmed her way behind her mother and is about to write it on her mom's shoulder.  Or possibly hair.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our breastfeeding underboobs, er overlords.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Oh FFS.  I think we could eliminate a significant chunk of commentary if everyone understood:
1. First Amendment limits the government,
2. Amber Alerts have specific criteria and are not sent every time a child goes missing, and
3.  Mothers can breastfeed in public.

/ Yes, I know this is New Zealand.


Gold Coast is in Australia. We like boobies here in NZ. Breastfeeding is cool, too.
 
JesseL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foxtail: JesseL: bughunter: Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...

Most of the ire seems to come from conservative women who have been taught to believe that their bodies are dangerous and disgusting.

Oh no you don't.
I have seen these dipshiats from every political spectrum.


Sure, they're everywhere. But the density is a lot higher in some places.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Exposed boob" is what I called my Halloween costume. I was the boob. I'm a man. I was arrested shortly after the first house I visited. Just no pleasing some people.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: JesseL: bughunter: Wtf is it about breastfeeding that scares regressives?

I mean, I like boobies.  Natural, augmented, big, small, I like 'em all.

But seeing a woman breastfeed doesn't, ahem, titillate me at all.  (Sorry...)

At most, it's d'aww...

Most of the ire seems to come from conservative women who have been taught to believe that their bodies are dangerous and disgusting.

Well, I've been sprayed in the eye by an errant stream of breastmilk, so they're not quite as safe as you might have been led to believe.


OMG! I hope you got the proper amount of therapy. We are all praying for you. Next time don't squeeze it that hard. Chicks don't dig that.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.