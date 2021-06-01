 Skip to content
(KREM Spokane)   Spokane police arrest a man for attempting to buy a child and for using the wrong glass   (krem.com) divider line
28 Comments
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's ok. He was on a mission from geaaaad.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dang, like three times I read that article and I COULD NOT figure out WTF they meant by "a marooned F-150".  After some time of scratching my head down to the gray matter, I realized "maroon" is the farking color of the F-150.

Brain... you're on warning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't allow some big spender with deep pockets to disrupt the child rental market?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: They can't allow some big spender with deep pockets to disrupt the child rental market?


Keep this on the hush-hush, but I'd be willing to pay people to keep their children AWAY from me!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another shameful example of Big Government getting in the way of free enterprise.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've yet to meet a kid who would be worth spending $1000 for.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really it's the perfect scam.
Offers the $1000 to buy her
Buys her now he owns her gets his $1000 back.
It's like printing money
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While being arrested he also broke the cop's watch
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Dang, like three times I read that article and I COULD NOT figure out WTF they meant by "a marooned F-150".  After some time of scratching my head down to the gray matter, I realized "maroon" is the farking color of the F-150.

Brain... you're on warning.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What a marooned F-150 might look like.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So with the vagueness of the details I'm going to interpret this as he probably offered a high school girl $1000 for sex.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy?
You can get them for free at any park.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signed Epstein's Mother
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayfair has just what he needs.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Dang, like three times I read that article and I COULD NOT figure out WTF they meant by "a marooned F-150".  After some time of scratching my head down to the gray matter, I realized "maroon" is the farking color of the F-150.

Brain... you're on warning.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/so sorry, I had to
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child luring?  Everyone knows you use spinner bait.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda talked to the baby merchant.

Cop Rock - Baby Merchant [High Quality]
Youtube R9puOuTaGPc
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"offered her daughter $1000 dollars to buy her,"

Jeez, shes going to be insufferable now.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: Really it's the perfect scam.
Offers the $1000 to buy her
Buys her now he owns her gets his $1000 back.
It's like printing money


It looks like that but in reality children will eat you out of house and home.

/not eat like that you perv.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I've yet to meet a kid who would be worth spending $1000 for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Another shameful example of Big Government getting in the way of free enterprise.


Yeah they should do like China and allow the selling of organs of prisoners to rich westerners.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: UltimaCS: Another shameful example of Big Government getting in the way of free enterprise.

Yeah they should do like China and allow the selling of organs of prisoners to rich westerners.


That's really a sad situation that you shouldn't joke about.

The incarcerated have SO much time on their hands that could be spent playing their organs, but there's just not enough space in the prisons for musical instruments that large.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe he was not a pedophile but a man that had lost his daughter and had a greiving wife and the adoption agencies were taking so long that he was left with no recourse and hearing about a girl that was in an abusive situation he th...

Yeah no.... no, he was a pedophile. He just was, was'nt he?

Why do I even try to hope it won't suck this time? At least the headline implies the kid was not bought which is some consolation.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: SansNeural: Dang, like three times I read that article and I COULD NOT figure out WTF they meant by "a marooned F-150".  After some time of scratching my head down to the gray matter, I realized "maroon" is the farking color of the F-150.

Brain... you're on warning.

[Fark user image 306x320]

/so sorry, I had to


Get out of my head.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somebody wants to buy a kid, a teen even?

I must be doing something wrong.  I've tried to get the Gypsies to steal mine, but they brought them back.

I may have to resort to the free stuff section on Craigslist.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: Maybe he was not a pedophile but a man that had lost his daughter and had a greiving wife and the adoption agencies were taking so long that he was left with no recourse and hearing about a girl that was in an abusive situation he th...

Yeah no.... no, he was a pedophile. He just was, was'nt he?

Why do I even try to hope it won't suck this time? At least the headline implies the kid was not bought which is some consolation.


You could just read the article.  Which clears absolutely none of that up.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Dang, like three times I read that article and I COULD NOT figure out WTF they meant by "a marooned F-150".  After some time of scratching my head down to the gray matter, I realized "maroon" is the farking color of the F-150.

Brain... you're on warning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Somebody wants to buy a kid, a teen even?

I must be doing something wrong.  I've tried to get the Gypsies to steal mine, but they brought them back.

I may have to resort to the free stuff section on Craigslist.


You'll get lots of interest, but only cops actually show up. Not that I have experience...
 
