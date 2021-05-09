 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What Mare of Easttown gets wrong about the real Delaware County. Cliffs notes version: Pretty much everything, especially if you're the sort of person who loves the word "ackshually"   (slate.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Political spectrum, White people, Conservatism, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, HBO's ambitious Mare, Right-wing politics, heart of Delco, French Revolution  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Jun 2021 at 2:16 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OMG it's make-believe.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes because what everyone   needed was a lot of dated MAGA crap.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, why couldn't it be cinéma vérité like Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy?!?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I pronounce it acktwoalley for the attention.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that in Delaware county it's perfectly reasonable to cover up one murder with two attempted murders and four counts of perjury?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

indiewire.comView Full Size

Durdur murdur.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.