26
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's easy for you to say, subby.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree and anyone that agrees with this nonsense is worse than Pol Pot
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.


Italy about a year ago and India now would strongly disagree. People worked their asses off to develop the vaccines as quickly as they did, and we're just lucky they work as well as they do.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
klahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain
 
alice_600
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.


You wanted king kong and gorilla with Dragon Ball z style fighters and giant robots with space babes who need us to help repopulate their planet  with zombies didn't you?
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alice_600: dothemath: This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.

You wanted king kong and gorilla with Dragon Ball z style fighters and giant robots with space babes who need us to help repopulate their planet  with zombies didn't you?


Yes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

alice_600: dothemath: This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.

You wanted king kong and gorilla with Dragon Ball z style fighters and giant robots with space babes who need us to help repopulate their planet  with zombies didn't you?


Yes.
So sue me.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

alice_600: dothemath: This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.

You wanted king kong and gorilla with Dragon Ball z style fighters and giant robots with space babes who need us to help repopulate their planet  with zombies didn't you?


That'll be the sequel.
 
yms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just to clarify, reportong of deaths over here drop over a weekend due to the way they are reported plus yesterday was a public holiday. Is still good news but I imagine is likely to be back to double figures tomorrow.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The O-riginal headline was better.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Naught likely.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: This has been the most boring global disaster imaginable.


User name definitely does not check out.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that Celsius or Farenheit?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zero covid deaths, 14 from severe and unexpected crumpet allergies, and 30 from accidentally falling backwards onto the spires of Warwick Cathedral
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: Is that Celsius or Farenheit?


Celsius. So there were actually 32
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Fark doom squad to tell us all why this is bad, why it's probably a lie, and how the UK is probably really infested with Covid infected zombies instead.
 
Danack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTAAs​C​NK7RA&ab_channel=OKGoVEVO

/the vaccine will probably limit the number of cases, but it's going to be an 'interesting' couple of months.
 
Danack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forgot to say - data from https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/​
 
